Danny Ings' fee may rise to £10 million after senior England debut

Danny Ings' valuation could have risen when Liverpool FC come to settle his fee via an independent tribunal, after the striker made his international debut on Monday night.

Ings replaced goalscorer Harry Kane shortly before the hour mark in England's 3-0 away win over Lithuania, which sealed a perfect record 10 wins from 10 in their qualification group, and his senior bow for Roy Hodgson's charges will reportedly increase his worth.

He signed for the Reds from Burnley on a free transfer in the summer after running down his Turf Moor contract, but being 22 at the time of the switch, the Clarets are entitled compensation for losing his services.

The 23-year-old's fee has been speculated by many since making the move to Merseyside in July, but the tribunal process - which can take up to a few months, having already taken four in this particular instance.

The Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC), as it is formally known, has not yet set a date for Ings' tribunal - but will consist of a group of neutrals, with representatives from each league - the Premier League and the Championship - as well as others such as an "independent chairman of appropriate legal background" and appointees of the PFA and League Managers' Association.

They will then consider various things, such as the player's playing record, his age and the wages at his new club - whilst Tottenham Hotspur's valuation, with the North London club reportedly willing to pay £12 million for the Englishman in the summer, may be taken into account.

Striker's valuation could rise after strong start

Currently, the highest paid fee via tribunal is the one that Chelsea were forced to pay for Daniel Sturridge after he left Manchester City at a young age. Back then, the Reds' No.15 was deemed a value of £6.5 million, which is non-negotiable.

So far, Ings has made an excellent start to his Liverpool career - firing three goals in his last five games in all competitions, though it is still unknown how important a role he will play under new manager Jürgen Klopp, having just started to establish himself as a regular under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

The former AFC Bournemouth forward has been in good form for his club in recent weeks, winning plaudits for his abundant energy and enthusiasm - with a potential fee being rumoured to be around £10 million, though that still stands as merely a projection.

The fee Liverpool owe to Burnley could be decided before Christmas, with Sean Dyche's side having already rejected offers around the £5 million mark in the summer.