Opinion: Could Theo Walcott force a striker role for England?

Roy Hodgson constantly changes the England side around whenever qualifiers or friendlies come around and every position, barring the goalkeeping position, undergoes radical changes when the next round of games comes up.

The striker position is always one that often gets rotated by the former Liverpool manager. Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck and Jamie Vardy, to name a few, have all been called into the England squad in recent times and this is frankly ridiculous.

Hodgson’s management of England is an article for another day, but today we will talk about could Theo Walcott force a striker role for England?

Walcott has recently been given the starting position as striker for Arsenal this season, and the natural winger has been more than impressive for the Gunners this season.

An impressive season

Walcott has bagged two goals and assisted twice in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, and the 26-year-old put in a Man of the Match performance against Manchester United last Sunday. Walcott has also scored twice and notched an assist in Arsenal’s so far dismal Champions League campaign.

Compared to his English counterparts, the only player to do better than Walcott this season is Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, who is currently the leading scorer in the Premier League with seven goals for the Foxes.

Aside from Vardy, though, Walcott has been outperforming his England team-mates thus far. Wayne Rooney seems to have lost the drive to play and subsequently has now gone missing on more than one occasion for Manchester United this season.

Harry Kane’s form has nowhere been near as exciting and brilliant as last season, where the promising striker scored 30 goals in all competitions for Spurs last term. This season however, Kane has only bagged one goal for Tottenham.

Can Walcott be England's striker?

So should Walcott have the right to start as striker for England? Yes. Walcott has scored seven goals in his last eight starts for club and country and, whenever Walcott does start for England, the winger more than puts in a good shift.

His notorious pace allows him to beat the offside trap and draw defenders away from their man. His finishing has also developed better as his role of a striker continues to mould.

However, can you imagine Hodgson dropping an out of form Kane or Rooney for an impressive Walcott? It sounds unlikely. England’s national selections might always be questionable, however Walcott is one player who can easily force himself as one of the leading players in England’s future.