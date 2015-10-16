Score Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Liverpool in EPL 2015

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for today. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Liverpool. Keep an eye out for the match report, which will be on the site shortly.

A draw for Liverpool in Jürgen Klopp's first game at the helm, and one that they'll take considering how the game went. Despite a bright start, from which Divock Origi hit the post, there were some good chances for the likes of N'Jie and Kane at the other end, and Simon Mignolet will be delighted with his performance in goal.

Full time: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Liverpool

90+3: Moreno blasts it... straight at the wall.

90+2: Free kick to Liverpool on the right hand side, just outside of the area. The last chance of the game? Moreno and Milner standing over the ball.

90: Yellow card for Lucas, for stopping a marauding Kane. Three minutes of added time at the end of the game.

89: Emre Can goes close with a well struck shot! Good work from Ibe down the left hand side saw the ball eventually end up at the Germans feet on the edge of the area, and he pinged a sweet effort just wide of the post.

87: Into the last few minutes. Coutinho off for Ibe for Liverpool, Townsend replaces Lamela for Tottenham.

84: What a save! Mignolet again stops Kane from opening the scoring, pushing a powerful effort wide of the goal.

81: Liverpool make their first substitution, Joe Allen on for Adam Lallana. It's the Welshman's 100th appearance for the Reds.

78: Chance for Origi after Liverpool counter. Coutinho gives it to him down the left, but his powerful shot is dealt with by Hugo Lloris.

76: Walker showing that he's able to continue there, by smashing the ball high over the goal from 30 yards. We're still yet to see a Liverpool change.

73: We're back underway after Walker got some treatment, and the right back is trying to continue.

70: An extended period of pressure there from the Reds, with Can and Coutinho both trying to turn the screw. For Spurs, Kyle Walker is down hurt, and Kieran Trippier is warming up.

67: Adam Lallana gets bundled down in the area and wants a penalty, but gets nothing and it looks like the right decision. Liverpool corner, cleared.

65: 25 minutes left on the clock here and the deadlock is still yet to be broken, can either side force the issue?

58: The second yellow card of the day goes to Erik Lamela, booked for a foul on Moreno.

55: Kyle Walker gets his head up and goes for goal with a drive from 25 yards out, only for Mignolet to hold it well.

52: Liverpool get a set piece of their own which Coutinho whips into the box, but it wasn't difficult for Spurs to deal with.

49: Close but no cigar. It bounces past the Liverpool defence, but gets no touch from a Spurs forward, and Mignolet catches.

48: Chance for Christian Eriksen to whip a free kick into the box on the left hand side, as Kane draws a foul from Skrtel.

45: The second half has begun.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Klopp make use of his relatively young bench in the second half, with Liverpool players likely to tire given their high pressing style. Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be happy with the way things are going, and will want his team to start the second half as they ended the first.

So, there we have it, the first half of Liverpool under Klopp and it's goalless. Spurs were forced into an early change through Chadli getting injured, whilst Liverpool had a better start, with Origi hitting the bar from a corner. The home side did grow into the game though, and really should have taken one of their chances towards the end of the half.

Half-time, Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool.

45: Up at the Liverpool end, Kane's cross is ushered out for a corner by Skrtel. The hosts play it short and it ends up at the feet of Dembele, who hammers the ball over the bar. Two minutes of added time.

44: A rare effort on goal from Liverpool given the last 20 minutes. Can has a long range drive blocked, before Lallana's curling effort is gathered by Lloris.

41: Close again from the home side, Skrtel losing the ball to N'Jie, who quickly strikes a dipping shot just over the bar.

37: How have Spurs not scored?! Kane gets in on goal but Mignolet makes a great save with his feet, booting the ball up into the air. Alli gets on the rebound, striking a bouncing ball on target, but another brilliant block from Sakho keeps the score at 0-0. Spurs firmly on top.

35: Yellow card for James Milner, the first of the game, probably due to a series of consecutive fouls.

30: A neat through ball from Eriksen looks like it's going to find Harry Kane, but Mignolet is quick off his line to take the ball.

28: What a save! Lallana gives the ball away in his own half to Kane, who sets up N'Jie, who has his outside of the foot effort tiped around the post by Mignolet. A big let off for Liverpool.

27: N'Jie finds half a yard of room on the edge of the area, sends a powerful shot towards goal, only for Sakho to dive in and make an excellent block.

21: Liverpool's strong start to the game has slowed somewhat as Spurs gain some considerable territory, forcing a hairy moment with a low ball across the box. Could we see an opening goal soon?

18: ...Headed away by Lallana, and Liverpool clear.

17: Chance for Spurs here as Milner gives a free kick away to Rose on the left hand side of the area, just outside of the area. Erik Lamela will swing it in....

16: Slight chance for Liverpool as Coutinho is threaded through down the right by Milner, only for his pass to Origi to get cut out by Alli.

13: Lallana has a fairly ordinary shot saved by Lloris. Elsewhere, Emre Can has pulled off about three impressive flicked passes so far, and almost had an assist. He's certainly playing with much more confidence, back in his preferred position of centre midfield.

11: Spurs forced into an early change due to that injury, N'Jie on for Chadli.

10: Off the bar! Liverpool, with their third corner, see Origi's header hit the bar, before Spurs scramble it away off the line.

7: Concern for Tottenham here as Nacer Chadli is down inside his own penalty area, recieving treatment for what looks like an ankle problem. There's no Heung Min Son today, and Chadli came into the side as his replacement, so it'll be interesting to see who gets subbed on if he has to come off.

6: More pressure from Liverpool, as Lallana gets a shot away from the left hand side, deflected out for a corner which is cleared.

4: Chadli swings in a cross which is headed away by Sakho, before Liverpool go up the other end and win a corner of their own. Can eventually gets the final header, but it's comfortable for Lloris.

3: Not much of note yet, but we're already playing witness to Klopp's hallmark, with Liverpool pressing Spurs extremely well whenever they concede possession. You have to wonder though, how long will it last before they tire?

0: Kick-off. We're underway!

12:43. The players are out, and both sets of fans are in good voice. Jürgen Klopp's first Liverpool game is about to get underway, so buckle yourselves in!

12:30. Spurs' biggest threat on goal today is likely to come from Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder will look to seize any opportunity he gets from free-kicks, having scored eight since the start of last season - more than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues.

12:16. The German added: "It’s difficult for us today, but we don’t want to play like he [Mauricio Pochettino] expects we will play. We want to be active, and we want to show that we are ready to change a little bit. In the end, we have to develop our football, but we have to start with our thinking."

12:13. Klopp on Sturridge's injury: "It's not too bad. We didn't want to risk it. He had a little bit of contact with Jordon Ibe in training and there is a little bit of swelling."

12:10. Did you know? Origi, who leads the line for Liverpool today, has played just 17 minutes of league football. The young striker has only made a handful of appearances since returning from his season-long loan spell with Lille in Ligue 1, where he went on a six month goal drought.

12:03. Liverpool FC have released the following statement just a few minutes ago: "Liverpool Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Everton manager Howard Kendall at the age of 69. Kendall is widely considered the greatest manager in Everton’s history having led the club to two league titles, one FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup over the course of three spells in charge. He had also represented the Toffees with some distinction as a player, helping them claim the First Division title in 1969-70. The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Howard's family and friends."

12:00. It would only be right for VAVEL to extend our condolences to the family of Everton legend Howard Kendall, who passed away earlier today at the age of 69. RIP. He was a player and a manager at Goodison Park, leading them to league titles, an FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup as the latter.

11:58. Sturridge has picked up a minor knee problem prior to today's clash and so Liverpool have decided not to risk him. With games coming thick and fast as the busy Christmas schedule approaches, Klopp will be hoping the Englishman's injury is nothing serious.

11:55. Two changes for the home side, too, with the suspended Eric Dier replaced by Moussa Dembele - whilst Danny Rose returns from injury to replace Ben Davies at left back.

11:53. So, after rumours emerged last night about Daniel Sturridge having potentially picked up a knock despite travelling down with the squad - it turns out they were correct after all. The Reds' striker, who never seems to have any luck with injuries, isn't in the squad - so Divock Origi starts up-front for the visitors, with 19-year-old Jerome Sinclair the only deputising striker on the bench. A very, very young substitutes bench for the away side. Not what Klopp would have been hoping for.

11:50. Liverpool Bench: Bogdan, Toure, Allen, Ibe, Sinclair, Teixeira, Randall.

11:49. Tottenham Hotspur Bench: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Wimmer, Clinton, Townsend, Winks.

11:48. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Can, Lucas, Milner; Lallana, Coutinho; Origi.

11:47. Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Alli, Dembele; Chadli, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.

11:45. One hour until kick off and the team news is in...

Of equal important under Klopp are his assistant managers, one of whom was only brought into the United Kingdom on Wednesday after delays in receiving his work permit. But who is the man who Klopp personally branded as "the Brain" and someone whom he shares a "telepathic" link with?

An interesting point of view to consider is that Klopp's reputation probably outweighs that of most of his squad at the club. Such is his reputation, with his managerial abilities having been hailed as world class by countless figures, could it play a part in helping to increase the overall quality of the squad over the next few transfer windows?

Having continually insisted the transfer committee is not an issue, Ellis Stratton ponders whether Klopp can help to attract higher-calibre names after the poor windows under previous manager Brendan Rodgers.

The table looks like this after those results, with just one point separating today's teams. Manchester City sit top, with the two North East teams - Sunderland and Newcastle United - at the foot of the table with just goal difference splitting them. Champions Chelsea, who host Aston Villa later today, reside in 16th with just two wins from eight.

On the Sunday, Liverpool drew 1-1 away at Everton in the 225th Merseyside Derby - whilst Tottenham drew 2-2 at Swansea, as Arsenal thrashed Manchester United in resounding fashion with a 3-0 home win.

Manchester City returned to the top of the table with a resounding 6-1 victory over Newcastle United as Sergio Aguero hit five goals in 20 minutes. Elsewhere, Southampton shocked Chelsea by winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge despite falling behind. Sunderland, down to 10 men, threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to West Ham United. Crystal Palace beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at home in the weekend's Saturday lunch time kick-off, whilst Stoke City won 1-0 at Aston Villa. Bournemouth and Watford shared the points in a 1-1 draw, whilst Leicester City continued their excellent start with a 2-1 win at Norwich City.

It's been a long two weeks since our last round of games, but how did everyone get back on and how's the table looking going into this, the ninth round of Premier League fixtures, as a result?

Interesting stat - In the history of the Premier League, 29% of new managers win their first game in charge with 45% ending in a defeat. Of the five clubs to change manager during last year's campaign, only two recorded a win in their first outing. That said, the likes of Crystal Palace (Alan Pardew) and West Bromwich Albion (Tony Pulis) did go on to enjoy more successful seasons after changing bosses. Klopp's appointment is not the only recent managerial chance in England's top-flight, of course, with Sunderland appointing Sam Allardyce recently.

Adding to the prior team news, Liverpool fans may be intrigued to see that Joao Carlos Texeira, Connor Randall, Pedro Chirivella and Jerome Sinclair have all travelled with the squad to London. Whether they are involved is a different matter, but with the injuries to many first-team players, there wouldn't much surprise if they were included.

Did you know? The Reds have won one of their last nine Premier League away games (D4, L4) - an opening day victory over Stoke City. You have to stretch back until March 16th for their last win away from home before that, a one-goal win at Swansea City.

One man desperate more than any other to get on the scoresheet today will be Harry Kane. After a blistering 2014-15 campaign saw him hammer home 31 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions last season, he has struggled in the final third so far this term - scoring just once in 11 games in all competitions. Can he display more of the goalscoring form we became accustomed to last year today? Tell us your opinion at @VAVEL.

If the previous encounters between these two are anything to go by, goals are all but guaranteed today. Though Liverpool have scored exactly once in eight of their last 11 league matches, a new manager may help to bring out more of their attacking qualities and a total of 134 goals have been scored in the 46 Premier League meetings between the sides - more than in any other fixture involving Liverpool. The next best is Liverpool - Newcastle, which has seen 132 goals scored. If that wasn't convincing enough for you, the Reds have now gone 8 matches without a clean sheet since keeping three consecutive shut-outs in the first three games.

Did you know? Since making his Premier League debut way back in September of 2013, Christian Eriksen has scored more direct free-kicks than any other player with six. He scored two sublime set-pieces in their last game, a 2-2 draw at Swansea. Sturridge, meanwhile, is still looking for his first goal in this fixture. After hitting three in five against Spurs in the league before his £12.5 million switch from Chelsea to Merseyside, he has yet to score in four games against Tottenham in a red shirt.

Irrespective of the mass of injuries both sides are suffering from, there will still be some quality players on show in the English capital today. The likes of Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge will be looking to inspire the visitors to a strong start under Klopp, whilst Harry Kane - who has so far misfired this season - and Christian Eriksen will hope to extend the home side's unbeaten run.

TEAM NEWS: Klopp's options are even more restricted, with as many as seven players out through respective injuries. After a week or so of positivity, the club were struck a huge blow as Joe Gomez and Danny Ings were both confirmed to have suffered anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries on Wednesday and Thursday. The knocks will require surgery in both cases and the English duo are unlikely to play again this season, which will no doubt take its toll on the Reds' squad depth. Captain Jordan Henderson (ankle) and summer signings Roberto Firmino (back) and Christian Benteke (hamstring) are also out - whilst Jordan Rossiter (hamstring) joins compatriot Jon Flanagan (knee) out of the squad after playing 180 minutes of football in five days for England U19s over the international break.

TEAM NEWS: Both sides are hampered by a number of injuries, which restrict the options available to both bosses. Tottenham have had four players ruled out, with summer signing Son Heung-min absent with a foot injury. The South Korean, who already has three goals to his name since joining in the summer, hasn't featured in his side's last two games since picking up the troublesome injury which will keep him sidelined today. Midfielders Ryan Mason (knee) and Nabil Bentaleb (ankle) are also out, whilst Alex Pritchard (ankle) is unavailable. Furthermore, Eric Dier - who has excelled in a holding midfield role this term - is out after picking up five yellow cards, which add up to a one-match ban. Pochettino confirmed that Bentaleb and Mason are "close" and could be ready for their next game in Europe on Thursday night, if not the league game against Bournemouth. In other good news, Danny Rose is back in contention after overcoming a hand injury.

Pochettino will also be looking to curve a worrying trend when the two teams take to the pitch at around quarter to one, with Spurs having lost their last five consecutive games to the Reds. Should they lose again today, it will mark the first time Liverpool have won six straight games against Tottenham. In their last five, the Reds have hit a superb tally of 18 goals - conceding just four in response, and on their last two visits to White Hart Lane - they've won 3-0 and 5-0. Not too bad at all.

He'll have difficulty doing so, coming up against a Spurs side arguably in their best shape ever under manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine, who did so well with Southampton, has seen his side lose only once on the opening day, and they are the only side not to have been beaten since the first round of fixtures. They are only a point ahead of their opponents this afternoon, but in terms of form and momentum, they have looked a lot closer to the top four so far.

There will be plenty of anticipation over how Klopp goes about setting up his team for Saturday's tie. He'll be looking to register a win in his first game in charge with only Gerard Houllier (as joint boss with Roy Evans) having ever done so in the Premier League era. Evans and Houllier both failed to do so as sole managers, as did Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish in his second tenure and Brendan Rodgers.

In the build-up to today's game, the 48-year-old has called for his side to be more brave as they vie to regain some much-needed confidence and courage after a string of disheartening results. He said: "You can always get better, if you accept that mistakes will happen. It's not the biggest thing in the world. We have to be compact, close together tactically, and if you are close then you have options to play with. You don't always have to try the most risky ball if you are compact. You have to run, to fight, until the moment, and then... bang, you take it."

But despite the hysteria surrounding his arrival, Klopp faces a tough task at Anfield - not least today's game. He inherits a side that were massively under-performing under Rodgers, struggling in both thirds of the pitch and looking low on confidence. His first task, as he has said himself, is to inject some gusto and swagger back into their play - which you can bet he will - but those expecting swift improvement today may have to learn to be a bit more patient.

Why? Well, unless you've been under a rock for the past fortnight - as you'll know, today marks new manager Jürgen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool. The German, renowned for his successes at Borussia Dortmund, but also revered in Mainz for similarly lofty achievements, has been universally acclaimed by Reds the world over since his appointment as Brendan Rodgers' successor nine days ago.

On the contrary, the visitors - Liverpool - arrive on a distinctly different run of form. They have won just one of their last nine in all competitions without needing a penalty shoot-out and have found goals hard to come by, with a 1-1 draw at Everton their last result. It's been a tough and underwhelming start to the campaign, but that could all change today.

Today's hosts, Tottenham, come into the game off the back of a strong run of form - having not lost in the league since the opening day. Their best result so far, a comprehensive 4-1 demolition of table-toppers Manchester City on home turf three weeks ago. Their last outing saw them earn a point away at Swansea City thanks to two terrific Christian Eriksen free-kicks at the Liberty Stadium.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game. Today, 17th October 2015, sees Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool live game in Jürgen Klopp's first game as manager of the latter. This afternoon's game kicks off at 12:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.