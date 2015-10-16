Everton - Manchester United Preview: Red Devils hoping to bounce back after Arsenal drubbing

The international break is over and Manchester United's next task is a daunting trip to Goodison Park on Saturday to face Everton, a place they haven't won at since Javier Hernandez scored the winner in a 1-0 win in 2011.



United before the international break took a hammering by Arsenal at the Emirates 3-0, and the fear is that United could get beat this weekend again. Last season the fixture between the two sides at Goodison Park ended with Everton winning the game 3-0 with goals from James McCarthy, John Stones and Kevin Mirallas.



United go into the game two points of the top of the table, but with a set of hard fixtures coming up for the remainder of the month, a win on Saturday is needed for a boost. Everton, on the other hand, go into the game in good form having only lost one of their last six Premier League games and have a striker in Romelu Lukaku, who is in great form and will be a handful this weekend.

United haven't won at Goodison since 2011

It's safe to say Goodison Park is not United's favourite ground to go to with no wins there since 2011. Everton will be looking to inflict back to back defeats on United to add to their misery. Everton also have ambitions of moving up the table and if they defeat United they will be one point behind the Red Devils. United will be looking for an early goal to try and quieten the loud atmosphere that the Goodison Park faithful can provide.

Team News

Manchester United

Luke Shaw remains the only long-term injury for United with him out for six months with a broken leg, and Paddy McNair is out of the game after suffering a bad rib injury on international duty with Northern Ireland.



Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick are fit to play after missing both of their countries two matches over the international break. Ashley Young will miss the game with Everton as he has picked up an injury to his calf.



Bastian Schweinsteiger is a doubt for the game after missing both International games for their countries respectively.



Marcos Rojo could be in contention for the game after returning to training over the international break after being injured since the Southampton game, and Ander Herrera is in contention to play after missing out on the last two games for United with injury.

Everton

Roberto Martinez has confirmed that he expects most of Everton's injured players to be fit in the next three of four weeks, as Leighton Baines will miss the game this weekend due to a long-term injury he has, but Seamus Coleman and John Stones are set to feature after overcoming recent injury problems.



Tom Cleverley, Mohammed Besic and Tony Hibbert may not feature by all have joined the group on the training pitch as they step up their recovery from injury. Martinez also said he would take a look at the players who have only arrived back late from International duty to see if they can play this weekend.