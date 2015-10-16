Van Gaal wants a response from his team this weekend after the Arsenal match

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal at his pre match press conference before the game against Everton on Saturday has demanded that his players respond to the Arsenal defeat before the International break.

United were the victims of a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates, and Van Gaal says that he wants to see a response from his players this weekend and go out and get the win versus Everton to prove that they want to win the Premier League title.

Van Gaal says that he and his players cannot accept the Arsenal defeat as it was very bad

Van Gaal said "We cannot accept it, not I, we" which he is right to go on about it as the performance was just up to the required standard on the day, and Van Gaal also said "we cannot accept it from each other" and it's time to come back stronger against Everton.

Van Gaal continued to say "We want to be champions, so you have to behave like a champion" as United need to show what they are made of after a strong defeat against a big challenger for the title and Van Gaal feels United "have to improve every time".

For United to bounce back from the Arsenal defeat they will have to overcome Everton who they have not beaten at Goodison Park since 2011, and Van Gaal knows that it will be no easy game to try and respond and knows his team will have to play very well.

Van Gaal says Everton are a very difficult opponent

Van Gaal said "Everton for us, is a difficult opponent but I am confident because I have seen the training sessions and the reaction of my players" which is good to hear that the players are determined to bounce back from the disappointment of the last match.

Van Gaal confirmed Rooney and Carrick are fit but Young is injured

Van Gaal confirmed during his press conference that Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney are fit and available for the game this weekend, but Ashley Young has been ruled out with a calf injury, which isn't good as he was in decent form and was a valuable member of the squad.

"Ashley Young was injured in the last match against Arsenal", Van Gaal said as the midfielder will miss at least the one match, but Van Gaal confirmed that "Rooney can play, when I select him" which is very different from the words that Van Gaal used to use before by saying his captain always plays..