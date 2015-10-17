Watford - Arsenal: Arsenal writers' predictions

Following the international break Arsenal are back in action with a trip to Vicarage Road to face recently promoted Watford, here are two of VAVEL's Arsenal writers to predict the game.

Rob Tonkinson - Arsenal writer.

Watford have made a steady start to their first Premier League season in nearly a decade, however, out of all the promoted sides Quique Flores’ team have probably impressed the least.

Although defensively strong, having not conceded more than two goals in a game this season, they seem to be lacking the same attacking flair of last season. Captain and regular goalscorer, Troy Deeney, is yet to register his first Premier League goal despite setting the Championsip alight during his time in Hertfordshire. However, his strike partner Odion Ighalo is more than pulling his weight with five goals in eight games already this season.

The Nigerian is a tricky, pacey forward and will be a handful for Arsenal’s defenders, although the partnership of Per Mertesacker and Gabriel easily stifled Manchester United’s Anthony Martial – another forward who relies a lot on his speed.

With a clean bill of health coming out of the latest international break, this Arsenal team should be more than good enough to beat Watford.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez’s partnership will be key in cutting through Watford’s back line and the latter should still be in fine form after a slow start due to his participation in this summer’s Copa America with Chile.

The team must replicate its high-tempo start that it had against Manchester United and kill the game within the first-half, take control of the game and be able to rest up ready for a do-or-die game with Bayern Munich the following midweek.

Arsenal have been too laboured in some of their performances in the last few seasons and have been sucked into too many competitive fixtures with lesser opposition when an Arsenal team of old would have blown them away in thirty minutes and only had to ensure they weren’t complacent. They shouldn’t disrespect Watford by underestimating them, this isn’t a team that’s been taken apart by every opposition they’ve faced, Manchester City found it tough to beat them at the Etihad in August. The Gunners need to treat them with the same level of respect they treated Manchester United two weeks ago and treat this game as if it’s another sign of intent to win the league title.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Arsenal

Luke Blackstock - Arsenal writer.

Arsenal's visit to Watford is the perfect chance for them to show that they are real title contenders. After a very very convincing win over Manchester United last time out, Arsenal will be full of confidence and hopefully they'll show it. If they play like they did two weeks ago, then frankly Watford don't stand a chance. Alexis Sanchez is back in form and, at points in his last three games for Arsenal, he's looked better than he was last season. Theo Walcott is finally proving his worth upfront as well. All this definitely points to an Arsenal win.

Fans should not write off Watford though. For a newly promoted team, hovering around mid-table is good and that's just what they're doing. With Deeney and Ighalo they have two good strikers, and in the latter they have a striker in form. Watford are good at home, especially defensively. All their home games this season have been pretty dull affairs but, from Watford's point of view, the clean sheets and the points they've picked up have been respectable. With the added incentive of a London derby in one of the biggest games of their season so far, Vicarige Road should be rocking.

It should be an entertaining match, hopefully more exciting than some of Watford's home affairs this season. A win for Arsenal is really important, it could help them get ahead in the title race deepening on other results. Scoring many will be good as well, because the title race is looking so tight this year that goal difference will matter. Even if Arsenal do win, they probably won't be branded as title contenders by the mainmedia, it takes a lot for them to be complimentary of Arsenal.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Arsenal