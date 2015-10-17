MK Dons 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Confident Dons dash sorry Rovers

MK Dons walked away from a very assured performance with three points in front of their delighted home fans, having previously been without a win since victory against Bolton Wanderers in August.

Recent performances in the league have ultimately allowed Karl Robinson's men to fall behind in terms of goalscoring, but today they were unlucky not to have scored more, though they were helped by an early red card and subsequent penalty against Blackburn Rovers defender Adam Henley. The spot-kick was put into the corner by Dons midfielder Ben Reeves for his first of the season.

A close-range header from Simon Church, and well-worked finish from Reeves for his second of the game, sealed the win for Dons, who move up to 16th in the Championship table. They are now level on points with Blackburn, who remain in 15th.

Reeves scores from 12 yards after Henley straight red

Very early on in the first half, lively Dons winger Josh Murphy got in front of Henley in the box and was brought down when through on goal. The challenge incidentally brought about a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opputunity, and Reeves made no mistake from the spot, sending Rovers keeper Jason Steele the wrong way.

The game had been fairly even up until that point with only a single shot in the opening foray by Rob Hall, as well as a Rovers corner which was headed wide by Jordan Rhodes.

Church fires wide after pick-pocketing Duffy

The only oher chance of note in the first half fell to Dons striker Church who, after nicking the ball off defender Shane Duffy, decided to go for the spectaclur and curl it towards the top corner. His effort went just wide, but with several options queuing in the centre for the ball, the striker's decision-making has to be questioned.

Manager Robinson must have been thinking whether it was to prove costly as his side finished the half only a goal to the good and, with a team which has struggled for goals so far this season, a two-goal cushion going into half-time would have been welcome.

As for visiting coach Gary Bowyer, he would be walking into the dressing room a man and a goal down, and wondering how he was going to turn it around in the second half.

Rhodes denied an equaliser by stunning Martin save

It turned out to be the visitors who started the half the brightest, coming close to scoring 10 minutes in when a beautiful cross from Marcus Olsson was met by a thumping header from six yards out by Rovers talisman Rhodes. In the end he was to be spectacularly denied by keeper David Martin in what was to be Blackburn's only clear chance of the game.

Church doubles the lead with 20 minutes to play

A stunning cross by the energetic Murphy resulted in a tap-in header for Church who collected his second goal of the season. The Dons had counter-attacked after a long spell of possesion by Rovers, and after the ball found its way to Murphy on the left wing, his cross found Church in between the two centre-halves and the forward was left with a simple finish.

In truth Rovers, who up until then had held most of the possession, were ultimately let down by poor defending to mark Church.

The away side, however, continued to play lots of balls into the Dons box, but they were all comforbly saved by Martin. A counter-attack for Rovers following an MK corner could have resulted in a goal being pulled back for the travelling side, but Hope Akpan's desperate shot was well blocked by Diego Poyet.

Reeves grabs his second the seal the win

After some neat one-touch interplay from Nicky Maynard, Jake Forster-Caskey and Carl Baker, Reeves curled the ball into the bottom corner from the right side of the box. It wrapped up a comfortable performance for MK Dons who find themselves looking a bit further from the relegation zone.

Blackburn now find themselves only one place above Dons, on goal difference alone.