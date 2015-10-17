Louis van Gaal 'very proud' of his players after 'fantastic' 3-0 win - Everton

Louis van Gaal says he is 'very proud' of his Manchester United team after they were in superb form, beating Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Van Gaal heaped praise onto his side, who looked comfortable on the ball and dominated possession but still incisive and fast-paced in attack, much like the Manchester United of old.

The Dutch manager says the performance was 'fantastic' and says he is 'very proud' of his squad because the way they have comeback from a humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal before the international break.

Van Gaal, speaking at his post-match press conference, said that for "two weeks, I cannot approach them, then this performance? Fantastic."

It was a superb response by United, who looked superior in every department, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Ander Herrera and Wayne Rooney scoring.

Van Gaal says that "all the credit goes to the players" because "the goals were fantastic" and "they were at good moments" which is part of that "little bit of luck" you need.

As ever though, Van Gaal was measured in his praise. "It is only one match," he was careful to add. "Also Arsenal is only one match, we don't have to exaggerate."

The confidence was flowing from the 62-year-old, whose honesty and arrogance is starkly contrasting to that of David Moyes who managed United before Van Gaal. "We have to be more consistent so next week, when we against Manchester City then we can say okay, now we think maybe about title aspirations."

"We are always having the target of champions" even if "it's too early to talk about that," for any team, not just Man United.

Rooney, the man who Van Gaal made captain as soon as he arrived at United in July 2014, scored away from home for the first time since November 2014, played through by Ander Herrera.

Van Gaal was pleased to see him score his second of the season, and thinks "he shall score more" now, with confidence. Rooney himself is defiant and says the critics have never affected him and do not now.

"When he [Rooney] scores, I am happy. But I am also happy when [Anthony] Martial or [Ander] Herrera scores," the United boss said.

United face CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League group stage during mid-week, with a long journey for the squad. They come back to play local rivals Manchester City who are in form, like United. Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick against AFC Bournemouth as they finished 5-1 winners.

The focus is firmly on United for Van Gaal though, who told MUTV, "I'm very happy with my players' response and very proud of the performance. I hope it's the start of many victories."