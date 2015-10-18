Louis van Gaal: Luke Shaw making "unbelievable progress"

According to Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, defender Luke Shaw is making "unbelievable" progress after breaking his leg during United's 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

So well has Shaw responded to treatment that Van Gaal has declared him in with a "50-50" chance at being fit to turn out for England at this summer's European Championships.

Shocking injury

In the first half of the opening fixture in the group stage of this year's UEFA Champions League, Shaw went down after a shocking challenge from Mexican defender Hector Moreno. It was apparent immediately that something was clearly wrong, and the physio came on the pitch immediately.

After a lay off of nearly 12 minutes, Shaw was stretchered off the pitch. United were clearly affected by the injury, and although Memphis Depay was able to open the scoring shortly before the break, Moreno went on to score an equalizing goal and be named man of the match by UEFA as PSV won 2-1.

Two surgeries

Shaw went on to undergo two surgeries in quick succession, and now faces a fitness battle to turn out again for the Reds this season. Immediately following the second surgery, Van Gaal declared that he didn't think the left back would see game action again this season.

Up and walking

However, he has now improved to the extent that he doesn't need crutches and has visited United's training complex. The manager is thrilled with his progress.

"Luke is already here [at Carrington Training Ground], he is already walking with a brace, it is unbelievable," said Van Gaal.

"He is every day here," Van Gaal was pleased to say. "He has started his rehabilitation already, but he has a long way to go. Now his progress is going quickly but at the end we know it will level off and at that point it is difficult to maintain your mentality."

Van Gaal continued to speak positively about Shaw's chances of making the 2016 European Championships in France, starting in June next year.

"For now he is fantastic although we cannot say whether he will be fit for England next summer," the Dutchman said. "Like Roy Hodgson [England manager] says maybe it is 50-50 because it is possible, but it is dependable on the rehabilitation and you can not say it now that he is going. Maybe there will be complications later, you never know. That happens a lot so we have to wait and see."

United will be back in action on Sunday against Manchester City.