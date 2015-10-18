Allardyce blames referee for West Brom defeat

New Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has blamed Martin Atkinson for the Black Cats' 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

The Wearside outfit were much improved in their performance at the Hawthorns, but that first league win of the season still alludes them after they fell 1-0 to their hosts.

However, Allardyce was not disappointed with his players but instead with the officiating, putting the los down to a poor refereeing decision, in his eyes.

Controversial decision

It was the winner from striker Saido Berahino that left Allardyce steaming as he believed that the England under-21 international fouled 'keeper Costel Pantilimon in the air and then kicked the ball out of his hands in the build-up for his 54th minute strike.

It left both players and manager reeling at the decision made by the official with the coach saying that he expects that his club will get a “ticking off” for surrounding the official after the goal, but he did go on to say he could hardly “blame the players” as the referee made a “big error”.

Allardyce continued, saying it wasn’t Sunderland’s fault they “lost the game” citing it as Atkinson’s fault instead as he failed to give a “free-kick”.

McClean’s mischief

The match at the Hawthorns ended on a sour note as a brawl broke out between two sets of sides as former Sunderland winger James McClean seemed to celebrate in front of the travelling fans.

When asked about the incident Allardyce said that he was in the “dressing room” as he was eager to look at the goal.

He went onto say that he supposed that McClean believed that he had been given “some stick” but he said it wasn’t his “responsibility” to say what had happened and believes that the rules and regulations will “look after” the incident.

Wearside revolution

If reports are anything to go by it seems that the Allardyce revolution is well underway behind the scenes ahead of the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the former West Ham United boss is looking to bring in Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sandro in as soon as the window opens.

The 60-year-old has also reportedly eyed up three of his former players with Carlton Cole currently available on a free transfer while James Collins and Joey O’Brien have fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Slaven Bilic.

Allardyce will be looking for his first win in charge of Sunderland when they take on Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday 25 October, with kick-off at 12:00PM BST.