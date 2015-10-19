Score CSKA Moscow v Manchester United in Champions League 2015 (1-1)

That's it! All I have left to say is thank you for being with us today at VAVEL UK for a draw between CSKA Moscow and Manchester United in Russia. Goals from Seydou Doumbia and Anthony Martial gave us an end-to-end Champions League game.

Wolfsburg now lead the group after their 2-0 home win against PSV. CSKA and United stay in the middle of the group both on four points.

FT: A game of two halves. CSKA Moscow kept United out of their box in the first 45 minutes but, it was the opposite in the second half. Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal will be happy with that point as they can still achieve 10 points in the group. Now they have to focus on this weekends Manchester derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

FT: CSKA MOSCOW 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED (DOUMBIA, 15) (MARTIAL, 65)

90: Three minutes added time

89: BOOKING! Typical Fellaini runs back from an attack and provides a tactical foul to stop the impending counter attack.

86: CSKA MOSCOW SUBSTITUTION: DZAGOEV OFF, CAUNA ON.

85: Memphis Depay gets the ball for the first time in the game as he scrambles pastthe defender marking him. He crossed the ball to the back of the box towards Martial. Martial knocks the ball back across to Fellaini but Akinfeev was alert.

83: CSKA MOSCOW SUBSTITUTION: EREMENKO OFF, PANCHENKO ON.

82: United win a free kick around 25 yards from goal and Rooney steps up to take it. He hit the ball deep towards Fellaini but he wasn't able to get onto it.

80: YELLOW! Herrera provides a brilliant tactical challenge on Musa and gets a yellow card for it.

79: MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTION: LINGARD OFF, MEMPHIS ON.

78: Blind does well on the edge of the CSKA box as he fights and wins the ball back but no chance was created from it.

76: The game has settled down and it seems like both teams are happy with a point from this game.

72: Smalling shows his defensive capabilities as he fends off Doumbia. The speedy attacker ran inside the United but Smalling put his body in the way and won a goal kick.

71: CSKA are searching for a goal and it just isn't happening for them at the moment. They are crossing the ball time-after-time but the cosest they've come is the side netting.

65: Amazing goal for United as Anthony Martial connects with Valencia's cross. The ball floated into the box where Martial provided a perfect header to draw the game equal.

65: GOAL! CSKA MOSCOW 1-1 MANCHESTER UNITED (MARTIAL)

64: SAVE! Doumbia and Musa show their talent as they slip the ball through to Eremenko but De Gea saves the ball.

63: MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTION: ROJO OFF, BLIND ON

62: OFFSIDE! Lingard found himself in some space and takes the shot on. The ball was easily savd by Akinfeev and it was called offside.

60: Rojo goes in hard on Fernandes and has hurt the defender.

59: CHANCE! Rooney has the first shot on target for United in the game after an hour on the clock. Rooney headed the ball on goal but Akinfeev made an easy save.

56: Rojo whips the ball into the area towards Rooney but he isnt able to get hold of it. The ball fell to the edge of the box and Herrera takes the shot and hits it way over the bar.

53: NO PENALTY! Rojo lucky to get away with a handball situation. CSKA players appealing for a penalty. Could have easily conceeded a second penalty.

ELSEWHERE: Wolfsburg have taken the lead against PSV.

49: Jones does well as Musa runs towards thr United 18-yard box. Jones put himself between Musa and the ball and played the foul.

47: Lingard proves his pace as he runs into the CSKA half and takes on a few plyers. He plays the ball towards Rooney But he is offside.

45: CSKA get the second half underway.

45: MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTION: SCHWEINSTEIGER OFF, FELLAINI ON

HT: Manchester United haven't really turned up yet. CSKA have dominated the half and look very comfortable on the ball. Martial made a poor decision to give away the penalty that gave Moscow the lead. Fernandes has been a different class so far, holding off Martial and Rojo down the left wing. Tosic has been impressive on both their attacking and defensive sides. Fellaini was seen just before half time getting instructions from Louis Van Gaal so his inclusion looks iminent. United need to step up their game if they want to stay in this gam in the second half.

HT: CSKA MOSCOW 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (DOUMBIA)

45: One minute added time

44: The game has slowed down to almost a halt. CSKA Moscow are running down the clock and are waiting for half time.

41: CSKA SUBSTITUTION: V.BEREZUTSKI OFF, A.BEREZUTSKI ON

41: Musa fights with Valencia in the United box but the United defender comes out the best.

37: Berezutski seems to be in some pain as he signals to the bench to be substituted.

36: CHANCE! Martial times his jump right as he takes the ball past Fernandes, who mistimes his jump. He crosses the ball into the box but Rooney couldn't reach it.

33: CHANCE! Akinfeev is finally called into action as he latches onto Valencia's deflected cross to Rooney. The CSKA keeper must be bored.

30: SHOT! CSKA showing their pace in their attack as Musa tries to catch De Gea off his line. The Nigerian left Valencia for dead as he took the shot. De Gea pushs it out of play and tips it over the bar.

28: United still struggling to fight their way throught the CSKA backline. The best looking player in the first half hour for United is Lingard.

26: CSKA are unlucky not to get a corner as a cross by Fernandes clearly takes a deflection of a United defender but a goal kick is given.

25: Lingard tries to get on the end of a long range cross field pass but CSKA left-back Schennikov plays the ball out the play.

25: Musa tries to win the ball in a 50/50 situation but he jumped in two-footed on Valencia. No booking.

24: No matter how much Martial tries, Fernandes is not letting him past.

21: CSKA have upped the pace of the game as United try to get back into it. Moscow are playing well this game.

18: BOOKING! An update on the Martial handball, he was given a yellow card for the penalty decision.

17: Not much has changed in the style of play since the goal. Rooney tries to slip the ball through the CSKA defence but Lingard wasn't able to get to it.

15: Eremenko stepped up to take the penalty and he hit it to De Gea's left. The keeper dropped quickly and saved the shot but Doumbia was too quick to get the rebound and make the game 1-0.

15: GOAL! CSKA MOSCOW 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (DOUMBIA)

13: PENALTY! HANDBALL BY MARTIAL! Martial moved his ball towards the ball as Fernandes tries to take him on. The decision was a correct one.

11: Tosic has finally showed some attacking intent by CSKA as he crosse the ball in but it went out.

9: NO PENALTY - Martial cuts inside from the left wing and goes down in the area. One of the defenders got a foot on the ball. It was the right decision.

8: United seem to be quite comfortable with the play at the moment. CSKA are still sitting back and aren't letting them through.

6: CSKA are sitting back in the early stages and don't seem to be breaking formation.

4: We have the first foul of the game and it is against Martial.

2: United have started the game with the majority of the possession. Schneiderlin gathers the ball but his through ball is intercepted by Vernbloom.

0: The game is under way as United kick-off.

0: The players are in the tunnel and ready to go.

CSKA Fact - The russian side haven't kept a clean sheet in the Champions League since November 2011. (0-0 Trabszonspor)

Familiar Face - Zoran Tosic. The ex-United winger is starting tonight for CSKA Moscow and he will be a man to watch for Louis Van Gaal's men.

Manchester United Bench: S.Romero, Blind, Darmian, Carrick, Mata, Fellaini, Memphis.

Manchester United Starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Rojo, Schweinsteiger, Schneiderlin, Lingard, Herrera, Martial, Rooney.

CSKA Moscow Bench: Chepchugov, Berezutski, Nababkin, Cauna, Milanov, Golovin, Panchenko.

CSKA Moscow Starting XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Ignashevich, Berezutski, Schennikov, Wernbloom, Tosic, Dzagoev, Eremenko, Musa, Doumbia.

"Winning this trophy gives you a desire to win it again. This is a different group of players, but hopefully myself and Michael Carrick, who also won the Champions League here, can help them and share our experience. There is nothing better than being successful as a team. Individual honours are great, but being successful with other players and coaches is a great feeling. The main objectives in my career are not personal goals but for the team to be successful."

United striker Wayne Rooney spoke out about his experiences in Russia: "I lost here with England 2-1 but I had possibly the greatest moment in my club career here, winning the Champions League," Rooney told reporters. "That was a special night for Manchester United and one that myself and the fans will never forget.

"The most important match now is CSKA Moscow. We have already lost one game against PSV Eindhoven away and we want to gain one point at least. That is why it is a very important match for us. I have said before the game against PSV, also an away match, that one point is good. Three points is better but one point is good."

Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has spoken out about tonight’s game. He said: "For me, as a manager, the next match is the most important match," said van Gaal. "I don't think about Manchester City [on Sunday]. I only think about CSKA Moscow and I have to focus on this match. I have to give also a good example to my players. I demand that also from my players.

FT: u19 CSKA Moscow 4-0 u19 Manchester United. Earlier on today, both of these teams met at the under-19 UEFA Youth League and it didn’t go well for Manchester United. CSKA Moscow won the game 4-0 after leading by two goals at the half. Goals from Timur Zhamaletdinov and Aleksandr Makarov put the Russian side up at the break. Zhamaletdinov scored his second of the game from 12 yards out after winning their second penalty of the game to make the game 3-0 but that wasn’t it for the side from Manchester as they conceded their fourth goal of the game in the 88th minute. Moscow midfielder Astemir Gordyushenko was the player who got that final goal.

CSKA have the quality in their side to score goals and that is why I have left out the opportunity for a clean sheet. Juan Mata recently has been performing exquisitely and Ander Herrera should get a start so there are many potential goal scorers in the United side. If anyone is going to score for Moscow, it would be either Musa or Doumbia. If one of them doesn’t score, they will probably get the assist. For Manchester United, I can see both Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata getting on the score sheet.

CSKA on the other hand are the home side and if football has taught us anything, never count anyone out of the game. Being the home side will be a great advantage for them as they will have the majority of the support at the game, which may put off the Manchester United players. Personally, I believe that United will come away victors with a 2-1 win.

The game on Wednesday will be a close one. With both teams seemingly on form in both their leagues and the joined Champions League, a draw or a close victory should be expected. It would be a surprise if one of the teams walks away with the result. As previously mentioned, United will be in high spirits due to their last result and hopefully for them, they carry on the form they have shown in recent games.

United will be going into this game with high spirits after their result against Everton at the weekend. The Red Devils left Goodison Park on Saturday 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Morgan Schneiderlin, Ander Herrera and Wayne Rooney. The English striker recently broke the record for most England goals, beating Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 49 that stood for around 40 years. He has also broken his duck in the Premier league with his goal he scored at Everton. It was actually his first ever goal against his former club in his career.

The last time United were in Russia, they came away with the Champions League trophy in 2008. A memorable game for every United fan as John Terry slipped on his penalty to give United the advantage after extra-time. Nicholas Anelka stepped up to take Chelsea’s final penalty and goalkeeping legend Edwin Van Der Sar went the right way and made the Manchester United players and fans cry with joy.

Manchester United will be without three of their players for the game. Ashley Young is still trying to fight off a calf/shin injury that he has had for a few weeks. Paddy McNair sustained a rib injury whilst on international duty for Northern Ireland last week, so he is not expected to be back until the end of the month. Luke Shaw has quite a distance to go until he will be deemed fit to play again after his leg break against PSV.

CSKA should have a full strength side when United take the trip to Russia apart from a few individuals. Vasili Berezutski has been out since 22 September due to an adductor tear, and doesn’t seem like he will be back for a long time. Bibras Natcho might make an appearance in Russia after missing three games due to a concussion. He sustained the injury at the start of October.

Group B has been unusual to say the least thus far. All four teams are on the same amount of points and all have the same goal difference. The only reason PSV are heading the group is because they have scored the most goals. Manchester United and CSKA Moscow are second and third and Wolfsburg tails the group with the least amount of goals.

Here are the highlights from the Manchester United - Wolfsburg game:

Manchester United’s last outing in the Champions League saw them grab three points at home to Wolfsburg after a 2-1 victory. Wolfsburg started the game the better as they forged a lead in Manchester within four minutes. Daniel Calgiuri took his chance from inside the box to make the game 1-0. Juan Mata created a chance to get United back on equal terms as he tried to cross the ball into the Wolfsburg box, but Calgiuri extended his arm and conceded a penalty which Mata slotted home. United were not at their best at the start of the second half but neither were Wolfsburg. The German side were inviting pressure on their goal and another chance came in the form of a Mata back-heel. The Spaniard’s pass fell to Chris Smalling who was in the box and he tucked the ball away after a stretch.

Here are the highlights from the CSKA Moscow v PSV game:

CSKA managed a thrilling 3-2 victory against PSV in their last Champions League game at the end of last month. The game that took place in Russia, with the hosts starting well with a goal in the opening ten minutes. They took the lead through striker Ahmed Musa and went on to score a further two goals to make the gap 3-0 at half time. The other two goals came from experienced striker Seydou Doumbia, one from open play and one from the penalty spot. PSV fought their way back in the second half with new signing Maxime Lestienne grabbing an eight minute brace but, their plan backfired in the 80th minute as right-back Santiago Arias was sent off and the pace in the game was gone.

This CSKA Moscow - Manchester United live is joined by teams from group A through to group D. In group A, Malmo FF will take on Shakhtar Donetsk and PSG will face Real Madrid. Joining Manchester United and CSKA Moscow in group B are Wolfsburg as they play PSV. Atletico Madrid are facing Astana and Galatasaray are against Benfica in Group C. Group D consists of Juventus - Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City - Sevilla.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of Wednesday night’s fixture between CSKA Moscow and Manchester United. This game kicks at 7:45 along with seven other Champions League games.