Tuesday's Media Watch: Raheem, Ballon d'Or and Sevilla preparations

Sitting in third place within Group D, with two games played, Manuel Pellegrini’s side will be eager to build from their last-gasp victory in Gladbach with another win against stern opposition in the form of Unai Emery’s men. Back-to-back Europa League winners with justifiable pedigree to boot, the sky Blues will not have an easy test on their hands as they aspire to prove their doubters wrong – that they can really mix it with Europe’s elite, finally.

After an unfortunate slip-up on matchday one to last year’s runners-up Juventus, the blue half of Manchester still have plenty of time to prove they’re capable – they boast one of the strongest sides on paper within the competition itself. As for the youth, he’s already given five youngsters’ minutes within the City set-up since his arrival two summers ago, and two of the more talented crop were pictured in their training session this afternoon.

Youngsters hoping for a chance, at some point

Exciting winger Brandon Barker and creative midfielder Bersant Celina will be quietly hoping for an opportunity to shine – what better way than to make your Champions League debut? It’s almost certain that one, if not both of them, will make the substitutes’ bench. Only sixteen first-team players trained, and injury worries within the City camp highlight the need for strength in depth.

Sterling's infamous agent has a lot to say - again

Following his excellent hat-trick on the weekend, Raheem Sterling's agent Aidy Ward has now publicly hit out at former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked after their 1-1 draw with Merseyside rivals Everton on the eve of the international break.

Talking about his client, he stated the fact that Raheem should, and probably would still be at Liverpool - if not for the actions, 'sly remarks' and the hint he was 'being told to be a good boy and sign a contract' to extend his deal with the Reds. Instead at the time, he vowed to focus on his football and discuss his future at the end of the campaign - opting for a big money switch to Eastlands in the process.

Now, after plenty of transfer rumours linked him with moves elsewhere across Europe, he's 'flourishing' for the sky Blues, because he's 'in a good place' and is doing his job properly - therefore silencing his critics.

Ballon d'Or shortlist whittled down to 23-men, City trio involved

After some surprising inclusions and omissions in the leaked 59-man shortlist a few weeks back, the list of names in contention for this year's edition of the prestigious award have been whittled down to just 23. With the ceremony commencing in January of 2016, the final three will be decided and discussed upon towards the month of Christmas - December.

A major shock was the absence of David Silva initially, whilst three City players have been named in a star-studded shortlist which includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manuel Neuer and in-form forward Robert Lewandowski.

That trio is: Sergio Agüero, Kevin de Bruyne and Yaya Touré. Not particularly surprising, huh? Let's hope at least one of them is in the three-man shortlist!