Bamba calls decision to sack Rosler "harsh"

Leeds United captain Sol Bamba has expressed his disappointed over the sacking of Uwe Rosler on Monday, but has vowed to support new boss Steve Evans as the club hopes for a quick turnaround.

Rosler was shown the door just 12 games into his spell in charge of the club and became the fifth manager to be sacked by owner Massimo Cellino in an 18-month span. Evans took over as manager with immediate effect and was in charge for the 1-1 draw at Fulham in midweek.

Bamba speaks his mind

Club captain Sol Bamba, who has been outspoken in the past, gave his thoughts on the recent decision from Cellino, saying that he thought it was "harsh". However, he also added that the owner "appreciates me as a captain because I speak the truth".

He continued to add that "from a personal point of view", he was "very disappointed" to see Rosler leave, as he had a "good relationship" with his former boss. He put this down to the German having been the man to make him Leeds captain, which he said was "a huge honour".

Despite his views on Rosler's departure, the 30-year old vowed to support Steve Evans and spoke highly of the new manager, saying that "he's a great character," and has "got his message across" already.

Bamba went on to give the new man Evans his vote of confidence, noting that the former Rotherham man was "passionate" and stating his hope that "we can take it on and do good things for the club".

An uninspiring start

The club have struggled to start the 2015/16 campaign, collecting just 12 points from their opening 12 games which leaves them in 18th place in the league table. Leeds will be aiming to earn their new manager his first win since taking over as they travel to Bolton on Saturday.

Evans faces a tough job ahead of him at Leeds and with five managers gone in the short space of 18 months, the former Rotherham United boss must deliver sooner rather than later.