Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: As it happened

Manchester City move back to the top of the League, on goal-difference, whilst United stay in amongst the top four of the division - level on points now with third placed West Ham.

Nicolas Otámendi played with no fear, just as you'd want from a centre-back in a crunch match against your noisy neighbours. Vincent Kompany was indifferent at times, partly rusty with his challenges, but also his presence was certainly felt at times too. Aleksandar Kolarov's deliveries were teasing and well-driven, a shame none of his teammates managed to latch onto them... whilst Bacary Sagna was tasked with trying to lessen the impact of Anthony Martial - easier said than done.

Defensively, the two teams were solid. Antonio Valencia was possibly the anomaly at times - he drove forward too frequently and made too many mistakes, often disregarding his defensive duties. Marcos Rojo was excellent for the hosts, as was Chris Smalling, commanding as ever.

90+3: FULL-TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City - The points are shared in a tense, nervy, intriguing finale to an end-to-end affair at Old Trafford. Although neither side snatched all three points, it could have been much worse, especially for City with two of their most influential players unavailable.

90+1: A tactical foul by Morgan Schneiderlin - booking by the referee, slowing down the tempo as City promised to gallop forward at will there.. de Bruyne unhappy that he was clattered then.

90: The fourth official has signalled for three minutes of stoppage time! 3 MINUTES to go!

89: GREAT SAVE, JOE HART! Smalling comes close with a shot in the area, but Hart is equal to it - making a good diving stop to his left, parrying the ball away for a corner-kick. The clock is ticking..

87: OTÁMENDI! EXCELLENT CROSS BY KOLAROV - SO CLOSE! The game is suddenly bursting into life once more, as Nicolas Otámendi is an inch or two away from latching onto the inviting delivery from the left, but for some intelligent defending by Wayne Rooney, who shields the Argentine's movement in the box ever-so slightly..

85: OFF THE CROSSBAR! SO CLOSE BY LINGARD! Martial floats a lofted ball into the path of teammate Lingard, who is narrowly onside, and flicks a chipped effort over the head of Joe Hart. England's number one is beaten, and his audacious effort is goal-bound, but for the woodwork - the ball crashes off the crossbar and United are so unlucky!

84: That ineffectiveness isn't Bony's fault, service into him has been very limited to say the least.

83: Final change for the visitors now, as the ineffective Wilfried Bony is being replaced by a more youthful option - Kelechi Iheanacho.

82: City leaving it late in their pursuit of a winner? Navas tries his luck from range, comfortably smothered though by de Gea.

81: Matteo Darmian, on to replace him for the final ten minutes of the ninety now. Never easy, especially coming on as a defender.

80: Ten minutes left, and Antonio Valencia has an injury of some sort... doesn't look like he can continue, whatsoever.

77: Yaya Touré doesn't particularly look like a happy customer, as he walks off the pitch with Pellegrini making another substitution. Martin Demichelis replaces the powerful Ivorian for the final fifteen minutes or so (including stoppage time, of course).

75: Fellaini already getting himself amongst the thick of the action, with aerial challenges and tussles for possession certainly his forté.

73: Another change for the hosts, met by warm applause around the ground. Bastian Schweinsteiger jogs off the pitch, with Fellaini coming on to replace him.

70: Twenty minutes left - can either side find themselves a goal?

68: Rojo arguably lucky not to be penalized after a collision with Navas on the flank - he caught the Spaniard's face with his boot as he was jumping over him too..

65: First substitution for United - Juan Mata OFF, Jesse Lingard ON. Twenty five minutes plus any additional stoppages for Lingard to make his mark, after featuring against CSKA Moscow during midweek. Memphis and Marouane Fellaini amongst those still on the substitutes' bench.

62: EXCELLENT STOP! Hart rushes out of his area, after adopting a good starting position - to deny Martial's effort from close range, thwarting the youngster as he only had the goalkeeper to beat. Still goalless.

60: An hour gone, and Otámendi makes an important last-ditch challenge to dispossess Rooney of the ball, just moments before he was lining up for a shot from close-range as the ball was headed down towards his path.

57: Raheem looks frustrated as he trudges off the pitch, Navas will hopefully bring another dimension towards City's play down the flank - interchanging with de Bruyne on the opposite side.

56: City's first alteration of the match - as Raheem Sterling is brought off in place of Jesús Navas..

55: Sagna looks bemused after giving away a free-kick in his own half, United will happily take charge.

52: Rojo looks understandably frustrated as his inviting delivery is not latched onto by any of his teammates - and the Argentinian has to sprint back in order to trace his runner on the far side with United losing possession in an instant.

50: First five minutes of the second 45, and it's been all Manchester United thus far. They need to get Ander Herrera and Juan Mata into the match more, and they are gradually - slowing but surely - doing so.

KICK-OFF! No alterations for either side, as the second-half gets underway.

HT: Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City. Goalless at the interval, United have dominated their fair share of possession but City have had a few half-chances themselves..

45+1: Touré flicks the ball away after a succession of headers see the danger quelled..

45: Rooney whips his cross into the box, a dangerous one... Kolarov heads partially clear, corner-kick to come.

44: Martial wins another free-kick, and Kompany is booked for a needless challenge near the touchline - chopping the 19-year-old down to the turf.

40: CLOSE! Yaya Touré looks on as his header flashes narrowly wide of the mark, from de Bruyne's corner delivery. de Gea was rooted to the spot, the ball trickling wide of his near post.

38: A good tactical foul made by Mata - he slides in late to dispossess Fernandinho, after some encouraging work by the Brazilian, but the referee brandishes a yellow card in the process.

36: Groans reverberate around the ground as Rooney delays his attempted forward pass into Martial, just a tad, and the move breaks down - even though it was looking promising.

34: Luckily for Jones' sake, the resulting corner-kick comes of nothing.

33: Mix-up in defensive communication between Jones and de Gea, the former heads the ball out for a corner-kick..

30: Half-an-hour played, no goals yet - but there's still plenty of time and opportunities for this to change..

29: Martial hopes to skip past Sagna on the right, but the Frenchman has other ideas, making a clean but firm sliding tackle to dispossess his young compatriot.

28: Important interception by Rojo, to press de Bruyne into making a mistake - he loses the ball and United break with men forward.

23: Good footwork from Martial initially to skip past one, two challenges with seeming ease before teeing up Mata to his right. He attempts to cut inside, curls a cross towards Rooney... no luck though!

23: Rooney's back on the pitch now, warm round of applause from the hosts.. a staple gun was needed, he had a pretty nasty cut on his head then.

21: Ouch! An accidental clash between Rooney and Kompany in the final third - the former looks worse for wear, he's trudging off the pitch to receive some treatment from the physios on the touchline now.

20: Just highlights how quickly a counter-attack can change a game, within an instant.

19: Kompany clears the ball, and City power forward on the counter-attack within a flash! An excellent touch by de Bruyne to cushion the ball down in one touch for Sterling, who finds the run of Touré in-front of him... but good, solid defending by Rojo puts the powerful Ivorian off his stride, and he loses momentum with the ball trickling out for a goal-kick.

18: Kolarov penalized! A soft foul to give away by the experienced Serbian, who pushes the marauding run of Valencia - he goes to ground, free-kick in a dangerous position now..

17: The first-half possession stats thus far - United have had 55%, whilst City have had 45% in comparison.

15: Ooooh! An inviting ball is fizzed towards the box and plenty of United heads look to connect with it, but the danger is cleared..

14: Yellow card brandished, the first of the match as ironic jeers all around from the Old Trafford faithful - Fernandinho penalized for a late tackle on Martial, who weaved his way past the Brazilian before being cynically tripped.

12: Nothing comes of the resulting set-piece though, as the danger is averted.

11: Sterling sees an effort blocked, corner-kick to come - de Bruyne to take.

9: Hart is called into action to deal with a heavy pass-back by Kompany with Rooney applying pressure on the Belgian - but the Englishman controls the ball well and manages to clear the danger shortly afterwards.

8: Kompany is sharp to the danger and clears his lines too, as Martial lurks close to him, trying to win the ball and sprint down the flank.

6: A fast-paced start to the match, United have certainly started brightly, and are enjoying their fair share of possession too.

4: Mark Clattenburg just gives Yaya Touré a talking to, after a cynical challenge to stop Wayne Rooney advancing forward from midfield with the ball at his feet. Probably should have been booked there too, but the referee shows some mercy given the complexion of the fixture itself.

3: Valencia drives forward from the flank, attempting to beat Kolarov for pace in a foot race - his eventual cross is poor though, not troubling Hart or any of the City backline as it veers out of play. Goal-kick to come.

1: It'll be interesting to see how Antonio Valencia deals with the various threats posed by the Kolarov-Sterling partnership down the left-hand side, especially considering he'll have his back to goal and the duo have solidified a good understanding in recent months following Raheem's summer switch to Eastlands.

KICK-OFF! Manchester United - Manchester City, and it's live!

As the two teams are given the once-over by the stadium announcer, you can already sense a feel for the game itself - it promises to be an intriguing match, a fierce Derby encounter for both sides, who will be eager for bragging rights today.

A patient wait inside the Old Trafford tunnel now, as the two sets of players eagerly wait for the referee's signal.. just five minutes until kick-off!

TEAMS IN THE TUNNEL

Pre-match nerves are already starting to kick in now from both sides, as they get their warm-up sessions underway. Attendance at Old Trafford continuing to rise as kick-off is fast approaching..

As for the visitors today, there's a boost as club captain Kompany returns! He partners Nicolas Otámendi, who'll be making his first Manchester Derby appearance - along with Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne, who are both being deployed in wide positions this afternoon.

For United, Memphis and Jesse Lingard are amongst the substitutes' bench.

Strong team line-up's from both, what's even more interesting is the fact that City are without Agüero and Silva, yet look increasingly dangerous in an attacking sense..

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart; Sagna, Otámendi, Kompany, Kolarov; Fernando, Fernandinho; Touré, Sterling, de Bruyne, Bony. Subs - Caballero, Zabaleta, Demichelis, Mangala, Roberts, Navas and Iheanacho.

MANCHESTER UNITED: de Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Schweinsteiger, Schneiderlin, Herrera; Mata, Rooney and Martial. Subs - Romero, Blind, Darmian, Carrick, Lingard, Fellaini and Depay.

CONFIRMED TEAM NEWS, as follows..

Vincent Kompany could feature for the first time in over a month for his side, as the club captain has been in the headlines - risking the frustrations of his club boss by playing for his national side in their EURO 2016 qualifiers, having recently recovered from a troublesome calf injury.

Team news - Man City: As for the visitors, they will be hoping for a positive result with a weakened team to field. Sergio Agüero, the club's talisman, has been ruled out of action with a hamstring tear, and could still be out of action for three/four weeks yet. As well as the Argentine, midfield maestro David Silva is also sidelined - with an injury he'd picked up during the most recent international break.

The midfield is up for debate, as Morgan Schneiderlin and Michael Carrick can start as the two holding players in-front of the backline; whilst questions will be asked as to whether Memphis Depay starts on the flank, or Wayne Rooney is deployed in that position with Anthony Martial up-top.

Team news - Man United: The hosts prepare for the Derby with only two first-team players out of contention; defenders Luke Shaw (leg) and Paddy McNair (liver problem). Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have been developing a strong centre-back partnership together - so should start in the heart of defence once again. Marcos Rojo can also play at CB, but will most probably shift into a left-back position with Matteo Darmian opting on the right as usual.

Provided they win, it'll be City's 50th Derby victory of all-time, as well as their seventh win in the last ten meetings. Although United have dominated the fixture over history, the sky Blues are gradually trying to restore a foothold as the city's best side.

Another stat for you next..

Confirmed team news to be announced in the fateful hour before kick-off, but time for some pre-match reading?

STAT: City have won just 49 of the Derbies contested between the two sides - United lead the way with seventy, whilst there have been 50 draws too.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS: Their last meeting, was in April earlier this year. Manchester United came from a goal behind, to win 4-2 in-front of the Old Trafford faithful; courtesy of goals from Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata and Chris Smalling. Sergio Agüero broke the deadlock in the opening ten minutes after David Silva carved open the United backline at will - before the momentum shifted dramatically and the hosts took control.

Arsenal are at the top of the summit, following their narrow 2-1 win over Everton yesterday evening. City are just a point behind them in second, whilst high-flying West Ham, who've already dethroned the Gunners, Liverpool, Manuel Pellegrini's men and now Chelsea, sit pretty in third place. Louis van Gaal's Red army make up the top four.

Premier League top four, as it stands after yesterday's results looks like the following..

Today's exciting clash is the 170th meeting between the two sides, and with City holding the slight advantage in terms of league standings, United have the upper hand in terms of player availability.

My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I'll be taking you through the day's action as Old Trafford gears up for an intriguing battle between the Red Devils and the sky Blues. Manchester United - Manchester City live and exclusive on VAVEL UK - with kick-off scheduled for a 2:05PM start.

Good morning everyone, and welcome to the eagerly-anticipated live commentary of today's Manchester Derby!