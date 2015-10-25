Stoke City 0-2 Watford: Five things we learned as The Potters' winning run came to an end

Stoke City's three-game winning run in the Premier League ended on Saturday after they lost 2-0 to Watford at the Britannia Stadium but what did we learn?

1. Stoke's home form needs to improve

The Britannia Stadium has become a fortress since they have been in the Premier League; however the Potters have now lost three of their five home games this season.

In-fact, Watford have a better record at the Britannia than Stoke themselves. Their victory on Saturday was their fourth win in six matches in the Potteries. Only five teams can beat that ratio, including Valencia and Grimsby, who have both won on their only visit.

A concerning thing for Stoke supporters is the fact that the Potters lost two out of their three home games to newly-promoted teams last season (Leicester City and Burnley), something they cannot afford to repeat this time around.

2. Defensive errors exploited

Watford took advantage of a poor defensive display by the Potters and it was the performance at the back that ultimately led to Stoke's downfall.

Troy Deeney scored Watford's first goal, after Philipp Wollscheid slipped to leave the Watford striker with time and space on the edge of the area to slot his low shot into the bottom right-corner.

A defensive error also led to Watford doubling their lead, after Marc Wilson was foolishly dispossessed by Odion Ighalo, who passed to Almen Abdi - who cooly fired past Jack Butland.

Stoke City had Butland to thank for it not being more as Watford nearly scored a third after the Potters gifted the ball away again, but Butland made an instinctive save to deny Juan Carlos Paredes.

The errors are uncharacteristic of Stoke, especially recently, as the Potters have kept three clean sheets in their last four games. Although, Stoke are not the only team who have failed to deal with Deeney and Ighalo this season.

3. Stoke lacked quality in the final third

Stoke dominated possession in the match, making 432 passes compared to Watford's 176, but the most common was Wollscheid to Erik Pieters (23) and the next was Pieters to Wollscheid (17), closely followed by Marc Wilson to Wollscheid (15).

The Potters struggled for quality in the final third, with Stoke managing only one shot on target in the whole match, a low effort from Bojan in the 40th minute.

Marko Arnautovic should have at least tested Heurelho Gomes with Stoke's best chance of the game, but the in-form Austrian headed over from an inviting ball by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shaqiri has shown flashes of the talent that has earned him the nickname "Alpine Messi" throughout his career since signing for the Potters for a club-record fee of £12 million in the summer. He showed glimpses of his talent again; causing Watford's left-back Nathan Aké a few problems in the first-half, however only three of his eight crosses found a Stoke player, before he was substituted in the 60th minute.

Top-scorer Mame Biram Diouf was absent, following the tragic death of his mother, and Joselu struggled up-front on his own, having no efforts on goal in the 61 minutes he played before being substituted.

4. Hughes shows faith in players

Mark Hughes has made a habit of picking his team on merit and the Stoke boss stuck with the same starting XI that won 1-0 against Swansea City on Monday night.

Hughes could have pointed out that his starting line-up did not include captain Ryan Shawcross, top scorer Mame Diouf and Jonathan Walters, although all were available for selection. However, not many would have been questioning his selection at kick-off.

Shawcross and Diouf were not even on the bench, the same with fellow senior players Steve Sidwell, Marc Muniesa, Phil Bardsley and Peter Odwemwingie.

5. Hughes will be grateful for the return of Shawcross

Hughes will be forced to make changes, though, for Stoke's next match as defenders Geoff Cameron and Erik Pieters will both miss Tuesday's Capital One Cup tie against Chelsea.

Cameron was substituted inside the opening 10 minutes of the Watford defeat after injuring his thigh while tussling with Troy Deeney for the ball.

Pieters received his fifth booking of the season in the 89th minute after trying to hurry up Ighalo as he was making for the touchline when being substituted and the left-back will now serve a one-match ban.

This could mean that Ryan Shawcross will make his first appearance of the campaign after missing the start of the season following back surgery.