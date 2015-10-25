Result Sunderland - Newcastle United in EPL 2015 (3-0)

Thank you for following our live coverage of a dramatic Tyne-Wear Derby. A match report will be up shortly!

Sunderland make it sixth consecutive Tyne-Wear Derby wins, and secure their first win of the season.

F.T. Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle United

90' Four minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

86' Great goal! A swift counter attack led by Kaboul culminates in the centre back curling the ball beautifully into the path of Fletcher on the right hand side of the penalty area. The Scottish international subsequently sweeps home Sunderland's third goal of the game.

85' GOALLLL!!!!!! Fletcher makes Sunderland's lead unassailable!

81' Sunderland substitution: Lens is replaced by Larsson.

77' Newcastle United substitution: Thauvin replaces Dummett.

71' Fantastic strike! Adam Johnson canons the ball off the crossbar from fully 25-yards!

69' Good save! Wijnaldum sees his low strike from the left of the penalty area well saved by Pantilimon. The Sunderland number one has been fantastic today.

65' Jones makes it 2-0 Sunderland! The full-back steals in at the back post to side foot the ball home, after Defoe brilliantly volleys a Johnson corner kick back across goal.

64' GOAL!!!! Jones doubles Sunderland's lead!!!

62' Close! Fletcher's 25-yard effort deflects off the side of Anita, and loops just over the crossbar.

54' Great chance!!!! Mitrovic should score! A Perez pass deflects into the path of Mitrovic on the left hand side of the penalty. After cutting inside, the youngster rifles the ball goalward, but Pantilimon does well to palm the ball clear of danger.

49' Newcastle United substitution: Anita replaces Colback.

48' Colback looks to be unable to continue after a heavy challenge from Cattermole.

45' Yellow card: Colback (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United substitution: Tiote is replaced by Lascelles.

We're underway for the second half at the Stadium of Light!

Sunderland lead at half time despite being completely dominated by Newcastle United. A moment of madness from Coloccini has gifted the Black Cats the lead.

H.T. Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United

47' GOAL!!!!!!!! Adam Johnson side foots the resulting penalty into the bottom right hand corner of the net.

45' Red card: Coloccini is shown a straight red for the challenge!

45' Penalty!!! Coloccini brings down Fletcher on the left of the penalty area after the forward had been played through on goal by Lens!

43' Good effort! Wijnaldum's free kick looks set to nestle in the top left hand corner of the net, however Pantilimon rushes across goal to tip the ball over the crossbar.

41' Coates chops down Wijnaldum just outside the penalty area. The Dutch international steps up to take the resulting free kick...

37' Sunderland substitution: O'Shea is replaced by Coates

36' Unbelievably, O'Shea is also set to be substituted due a hamstring injury. This will be a huge loss for the Black Cats.

35' Sunderland substitution: Toivonen is replaced by Defoe.

34' Toivonen looks to be unable to continue after pulling up with a suspected muscle strain.

30' The Magpies have been completely dominant during the opening 30 minutes. If Sunderland don't improve, it seems to be only a matter of time before Newcastle open the scoring.

24' Chance! Good play! Janmaat chips the ball over the Sunderland defence and into the path of Colback. The former Sunderland man's subsequent effort on goal however, is plam clear of danger by Pantilimon.

17' Sunderland are struggling to string two passes together at the moment; they need to improve if they are going to secure a first win of the season.

13' Yellow card: Tiote (Newcastle United)

5' Great run! Sissoko surges through the heart of the midfield and makes his way into the right hand side of the penalty area. However, as he is about to cut in to shoot, Cattermole gets across to deflect the ball out for a corner kick.

3' Chance! Newcastle have started brightly here! Collocini sees his volleyed effort from inside the six-yard box well saved by Pantilimon, after Mitrovic had headed on a Wijnaldum set piece.

Kick Off!

Newcastle United starting XI: Elliot; Janmaat, Mbemba, Coloccini, Dummett; Colback, Tiote, Sissoko; Wijnaldum, Perez, Mitrović.

Sunderland starting XI: Pantilimon, Yedlin, Jones, O'Shea, Kaboul, Cattermole, M'Vila, Toivonen, Johnson, Lens, Fletcher.

The team news is in!

Newcastle United team news: Georginio Wijnaldum has been passed fit to today's game, while the rest of the squad can boast a full bill of health after Rolando Aarons and Kevin Mbabu recovered from respective injuries.

Sunderland team news: Jeremain Lens and Seb Coates will be available after suspension; while Ola Toivonen and Jack Rodwell remain sidelined.

Four goals from summer signing Georginio Wijnaldum, secured 6-2 win over the newly promoted side.

Newcastle United have also endured a poor start to the season, with their side sitting in 18th place in the Premier League table. Steve McClaren finally secured his first league as Newcastle United manager last week, when saw off Norwich City in a dramatic encounter at St. James' Park.

It has been a horrid start to the 2015/16 Premier League season for Sunderland. The Black Cats sit at the foot of the table, and are currently the only EPL team without a league win this season.

Today's game will be Sam Allardyce's first Tyne-Wear derby as Sunderland's manager, after taking over from Dick Advocaat recently. Allardyce has yet to weather the storm on Wearside, as the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 in his first game in charge last week away to West Brom. The new manager however will be bouyed by the fact that three recent Sunderland coaches have lost their first game in charge, and subsequently went on to win the derby game.

Incredibly, the Black Cats have not conceded a derby goal since October 2013. The last goal scorer for Newcastle in a derby game was Mathieu Debuchy, who scored in the Magpies's 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Perhaps Sunderland's most significant win over Newcastle United during this period of Tyne-Wear dominance came at the end of last season, when a wonderful goal from Jermain Defoe secured a vital 1-0 win at the Stadium of Light. This win proved to be a catalyst for the club's narrow avoidance of relegation.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an extraordinary run of positive results in the derby over recent years. Despite narrowly avoiding relegation during the past few seasons, Sunderland managed to defeat their nearest rivals on five consecutive occasions.

Today's game is the first Tyne-Wear Derby of the 2015/16 season, and will be played in the Stadium of Light.

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of today's English Premier League meeting between Sunderland and Newcastle United.