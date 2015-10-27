Southampton - Aston Villa preview: Can the Saints prevail over managerless Villans?

Ronald Koeman's Southampton side have to host managerless Aston Villa in the Fourth Round of this year's Capital One Cup tournament.

Aston Villa's form

The Villans are in very poor form at present, and with this in mind, Tim Sherwood was relieved of his managerial duties over the weekend, with their 2-1 defeat against Swansea City his final game in charge of the west Midlands club.

Aston Villa have only won one of their Premier League fixtures this term - against newly-promoted Bournemouth - and have struggled ever since. They've only recorded one other point apart from that solo win, with Scott Sinclair's brace only enough to secure a draw against fellow strugglers Sunderland.

In the previous round of Cup fixtures, Aston Villa beat local rivals Birmingham with a narrow scoreline, winning by a goal to nil. Rudy Gestede scored the only strike of the game itself, whilst Sinclair was the hero in their second round clash against underdogs Notts County, where they ran out 5-3 winners on the evening in question.

Koeman has his say

During his pre-match press conference, Koeman reiterated his stance on the injury front - Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez will not be available for the upcoming fixture, and therefore, the Dutchman has a difficult decision on his hands as to who will replace Sadio Mané, suspended after two yellow cards in quick succession at Anfield on Sunday. Juanmi and Gaston Ramiréz could both feature at some point, having made cameo appearances last time out.

Furthermore, he added that some players deserve a chance to play - hinting at the fact he'll rotate the squad around, to also add more competition for places as they aim for a strong Cup run and consistency in the League too.

Koeman expects that his team will play good football and give 100 per cent to reach the next round. The 52-year-old also mentioned that the "great support of the fans" can also be an advantage.

Prediction

Southampton will definitely be the favourites, but that doesn't mean Aston Villa should be expected to roll over and lose - certainly not. With the club still yet to confirm a new managerial appointment, u21's boss Kevin MacDonald will take over as interim manager until then, and it'll be interesting to see how Villa do line up this time around with a place in this year's last eight at stake.