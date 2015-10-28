Chelsea - Liverpool preview: Struggling Blues face tough test against Klopp's Reds

Chelsea crashed out of the Capital One Cup on Tuesday, losing on penalties to Stoke City to continue their horrid start to the season. Meanwhile, Liverpool managed a 1-0 win over Bournemouth to secure passage to the Quarter-Finals, of a competition they will undoubtedly be targeting success in.

The early kick-off on Saturday pits two world-class managers against each other, both with different kinds of pressure on them.

Team news

Chelsea: The Blues suffered their fifth loss in ten Premier League games last weekend and are languishing in 15th in the table, desperate for points.

José Mourinho will have Nemanja Matic available for selection after he served his one-game suspension in midweek. Pedro and Branislav Ivanovic are close to returning from their respective injuries but both remain doubtful for the weekend. Diego Costa was forced off against Stoke on Tuesday with a rib injury and his status is a worry for Chelsea as he faces a race against time to feature.

Thibaut Courtois has begun running again this past week following his injury and could be available for Chelsea next month.

Possible XI: Begovic; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Zouma, Baba Rahman; Matic, Ramires; Hazard, Oscar, Willian; Remy.

Liverpool: Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have managed just two points from two games in the league but have the chance to get their first major win over a rival on Saturday.

The Reds do have a heap of injuries to deal with ahead of this weekend with Christian Benteke and Daniel Sturridge struggling with respective knee problems, although the former is expected to be fit in time to play against his former employers. Kolo Touré is sidelined until next month with a hamstring problem sustained against Bournemouth on Wednesday, while captain Jordan Henderson continues to recover from a fractured metatarsal.

Jon Flanagan will be unavailable until December and the duo of Joe Gomez and Danny Ings are expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign with ACL injuries.

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Milner, Lucas, Can; Lallana, Coutinho; Benteke.

Background

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight games against Liverpool.

The sides met four times last season, with the two league meetings ending 2-1 in favour of Chelsea and a 1-1 draw. The other two fixtures came in the Capital One Cup Semi-Final and Chelsea won 1-0 in the second leg after an initial 1-1 stalemate.

Liverpool are three points ahead of Chelsea in the league and a win on Saturday would see Klopp's side to seventh - provided other results go their way. A win for Chelsea could possibly propel Mourinho's men ahead of Liverpool.

Players to look out for

Christian Benteke: The former Aston Villa man's status for the game remains in doubt but if fit enough, Benteke could prove the difference against a Chelsea side in poor form. Liverpool have struggled for goals this season and will be hoping to take advantage of the fourth leakiest defence in the league this season.

Eden Hazard: Benteke's Belgian counterpart has struggled mightily this season but looked fantastic against Stoke on Tuesday. If his performance is any indication, Hazard could be close to returning to top form and will be aiming to terrorise Liverpool's defence.