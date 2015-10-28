Everton 1-1 Norwich City (4-3 on penalties): Post-match analysis

Everton beat Norwich City on penalties on Tuesday night to reach the quarter-finals of the Capital One Cup for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

Everton put their supporters through the emotions again

As an Everton supporter you can be guaranteed to experience a range of emotions when watching the Toffees.

Everton have a habit of making it as hard as possible for themselves, especially in the Capital One Cup this season.

The Toffees had to fight back from two goals down to see off Barnsley in extra-time in round two, before they came from a goal behind against Reading in the last round and again against Norwich on Tuesday.

In the Premier League, Evertonians have seen their side produce a thrilling three-goal comeback against West Bromwich Albion and comebacks against Watford and Liverpool to salvage a point.

In fact, Everton have conceded the first goal in nine of their 13 matches this season. It is all well and good if you are strong enough to keep coming back, but, as we found out against Manchester United and Arsenal, the top sides are ruthless and once you are behind against them, it is a very difficult task to comeback.

Back to Tuesday's cup tie and the Everton supporters were put through the emotions again. Delight and excitement of the penalty shoot-out for Everton supporters did not reflect their emotion after the first 45 minutes.

It was a lacklustre first-half performance by Everton. The Toffees struggled to hold onto the ball and get a foothold on the match and Romelu Lukaku wasted the best chance of the half, when he shot straight at Declan Rudd.

Robles the hero...but is it enough?

Goalkeeper Joel Robles has been preferred to Tim Howard in this competition this season and he had another incentive to impress against Norwich.

Howard has come under criticism recently for his failure to deal with balls into the box, including both of Arsenal's goals in the Toffees' most recent defeat.

Robles appeared to seize the opportunity to impress, with him the Everton hero against Norwich. He made a number of crucial saves to deny the Canaries, including a decisive one in the penalty shoot-out.

The former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper made a fantastic one-hand save from striker Lewis Grabban's header to force extra-time in the final minute of normal time.

Robles then saved Wes Hoolahan's penalty to give Everton the advantage in the penalty shoot-out, before Nathan Redmond then fired over.

However, from Roberto Martinez's post-match comments, it looks as though Robles' heroics on Tuesday will not be enough for him to replace Tim Howard in goal for Everton's Premier League match against Sunderland on Sunday.

Martinez said that Robles' performance "changes nothing" and added that he is "very clear" that Howard will start on Sunday.

Changes nearly back-fired

Roberto Martinez made eight changes to the 11 players that started in Everton's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend. If the Toffees had lost against Norwich then Martinez would have most certainly regretted making as many changes and missing an opportunity to progress.

In the end, Everton progressed into the quarter-finals, thanks to Joel Robles and some nerveless penalties. However, although the penalty shoot-out went in Everton's favour, it could have so easily have gone the other way.

The question is - was it enough to justify the eight changes? Especially after Everton's lacklustre performance, which needed the introduction of substitutes Gerard Deulofeu and Ross Barkley to provide a spark.

Could this be Everton's year?

The League Cup is not a competition that Everton have enjoyed much success in. The Toffees have never won the competition and this year is only the second time that they have reached the quarter-finals in 27 years.

However, this could be Everton's year. Martinez's side are only two wins away from Wembley and the Capital One Cup final, and with big clubs, such as Arsenal and Chelsea both being knocked out, there is suddenly a sense that Wembley might just be a possibility.