Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth: Clyne strike helps Klopp to first win as Reds boss

Despite rotating his team heavily, Jürgen Klopp was able to secure his first win as Liverpool manager as AFC Bournemouth were beaten 1-0 in the at Anfield in the Capital One Cup.

A quick start

Despite a very young and reserve look to the Liverpool team, the hosts got out of the traps fast in this last 16 League Cup tie and found themselves in front just 17 minutes in.

It was a wonderful move as Divock Origi turned on the pace down the right side before squaring the ball to Roberto Firmino who then slid in Joao Carlos Teixeira with the young Spaniard back heeling the ball past Adam Federici only for the ball to be cleared off the line, however Nathaniel Clyne was on hand to turn the ball into the empty net for his first Liverpool goal.

This fine move arrived just two minutes after Firminio stung Federici's fingertips with a 25 yard right foot drive after Jordon Ibe had done good work down the right flank before playing it inside to the Brazilian.

Bogdan starring again

By no means did Liverpool have things their own way in the first half as once again they had backup goalkeeper Adam Bogdan to thank for them not falling behind in a cup tie following his third round penalty heroics against Carlisle United. The best save of the game coming just five minutes in to deny Junior Stanislas a clear one on one atfer he'd been put through courtesy of Origi losing the ball in the middle of his own half.

The Hungarian international then denied Stanislas again just after the goals as the former West Ham United man headed Marc Pugh's deflected cross from the left goalwards only for Bogdan to turn the ball over the bar from point blank range.

A quiet second half

The second period struggled to live up to the first half's good play from both sides point of view and there were no real clearcut chances on goal for eithier team. A strong theme of the night reaccured just before the hour though as someone lost the ball deep in their own half, this time a Bournemouth player was guilt of daudling which allowed Firminio to go through on goal but he dragged his effort wide of the left post.

Late substitiute Lucas Leiva then tested Bournemouth's number two keeper as a mistake at the back once again set up the chance with Matt Ritchie clearing only as far as Leiva just outside the box who quickly powered one right footed at goal but Federici batted it away up high.

Meanwhile the closest the Cherries came to forcing extra time came in the second minute of stoppage time when Ritchie dribble into the box on the right and rather toe poked an effort high towards the near post but once again Bogdan was equal to it and nothing emerged from the corner allowing Liverpool to take their place in the quarter finals and Klopp to celebrate a first win at the fourth attempt.