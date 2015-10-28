City interested in £10m-rated Sevilla midfielder

According to recent reports, Manchester City are targeting a move for Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, who has impressed in recent months with his consistent performances in Europe - both in La Liga as well as the Champions League this term too.

The 27-year-old has made eight appearances in all competitions this campaign, and is currently recovering from a minor knee injury, expected to return sometime next week.

Where does Banega play?

Well, he is a defensive-minded midfield player, who can often drift further forward when required - but is a CM or CDM by trade. Having already been linked with Grzegorz Krychowiak in the summer, Ever is a cheaper alternative too.

Is he good enough?

A full Argentina international, he's made 36 appearances for the national side since his senior debut in February of 2008. If he wasn't good enough, he certainly would not boast an impressive pedigree on the international stage - but often goes under the radar in terms of accolades and praise because he's one of those players you'd assign to do the dirty work in the centre of the park.

Doing his job quietly but with maximal effort and efficiency, he'd be an intriguing signing at Eastlands, for sure. Fitting the hard-working mould of a player who could partner Fernandinho in a holding midfield role, his arrival could also allow Yaya Touré to move further forward in a more attacking position - giving the Ivorian the licence to maraud forward in counter-attacking moves.

Competition hotting up for places - not least in midfield

Ultimately though, questions will be asked either way. With Fernando enjoying some encouraging form after a poor start to his City career, it'd seem cruel to just oust him from the squad altogether - even though Banega does seem better than him, they'll provide sufficient competition for each other to secure a starting berth on a regular basis.

The lure of the Premier League, as well as the fact City have five Argentinian players in their first-team ranks, could persuade Banega to make the switch. His current contract deal expires next summer, meaning Unai Emery's men may opt to sell him in January if he does make a reques.