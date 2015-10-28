Jeremain Lens reaffirms his commitment to Sunderland

Jeremain Lens looks set to remain a Sunderland player for the foreseable future as the Dutch international sought to quell fears that he may follow Dick Advocaat in leaving the struggling club.

Sunderland's turbulent troubles continue

Another season and another faltering start. Another manager and another one in his place. Another derby versus Newcastle United and another win.

The Sunderland story has become all to easy to predict in recent times and it is little wonder that one of its most talented players has had to rush to reaffirm his commitment to the never-ending-saga.

Lens arrived at Sunderland during the summer as one of Advocaat's big-money buys as the ever-popular 'General' sought to put an end to the relegation troubles of the club and instead to strive for stability.

Fast forward three months of the season and yet again Sunderland find themselves with a new manager in Sam Allardyce and once again hoping a win over their bitter rivals can kickstart their campaign.

But in amongst all of the furore of their surprise win over Newcastle, stories have emerged suggesting that Lens would be soon to follow Advocaat in leaving the Stadium of Light.

Lens reassures fans

However, in an interview with BBC Newcastle, Lens calmed the fears of fans that the talented winger was seeking a way out.

The Dutchman said that he "didn't only make [his] choice to join [Sunderland] for [Advocaat]," saying that, otherwise, he "would follow him everywhere." Having already played with Advocaat at AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven in their homeland, the two shared a special bond but sadly they could not turn this into results on the pitch.

He continued, "it was not the way I hoped it would start. But anything can happen in football." That anything includes major changes at the helm, and Lens recognises that, "if results aren't there the manager is the first person they're going to sack."

The resignation of Advocaat and appointment of Allardyce has paid dividends though, as the win on Saturday was the Wearsiders' first in the league and they will be hoping to once again push on after this and miraculously avoid the drop.