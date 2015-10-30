Newcastle United - Stoke City Preview: The Potters aim to make history at St. James' Park

Stoke City travel to the north-east on Saturday to take on Newcastle United at St. James' Park hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

A 2-0 defeat to Watford may have ended Stoke's winning run in the league last weekend, however the Potters will be buoyed by their Capital One Cup victory against Chelsea in midweek.

Head-to-head

The recent head-to-head chart leans towards Stoke after the Potters have recorded two wins in their last three meetings with Newcastle.

However, they have not enjoyed as much success at St. James' Park where they have won just once in their last four meetings.

The last time these two sides met on Tyneside was in February when Peter Crouch scored in the 90th minute to earn a point for the Potters, after Jack Colback's goal looked to be enough for Newcastle to secure three points.

Was last weekend just a blip for the Potters?

Mark Hughes will be eager for his side to return to winning ways in the league and prove that their defeat against Watford last weekend was just a blip.

Last weekend's uncharacteristic defeat ended Stoke's run of three straight wins in the league, but Stoke bounced back in midweek progressing through to the quarter-finals of the Capital One Cup after beating last year's winners Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.

After a poor start to the season, Stoke have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Stoke look to make history at St. James' Park

The Britannia Stadium is widely known as a fortress, however it is Stoke's away form that has been particularly impressive. The Potters have only lost one of their five away games in the Premier League, winning the last two.

Stoke have never won three successive away games in the Premier League and haven't won three consecutive top-flight away matches since 1975.

Hughes will be grateful for the return of Shawcross

Stoke's victory against Chelsea saw captain Ryan Shawcross make his long-awaited return following back surgery in the summer.

His return was perfect timing for Mark Hughes after Stoke's poor defensive display against Watford, which saw defensive errors lead to both goals, and injuries to defenders Geoff Cameron and Marc Muniesa.

Shawcross' presence and leadership will be a big boost for the Potters.

The opposition

Newcastle will be looking to put their derby day heartache to the back of their minds, but it will take some time to forget after the Magpies fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals, Sunderland.

The decision to send Fabio Coloccini off and award Sunderland a penalty just before half-time proved to be the turning point of the match.

Despite only recording one win so far this season, there have been signs of encouragement for Newcastle supporters and their 6-2 win over Norwich City showed the Magpies' attacking potential and how they cannot be under-estimated.

One area that Hughes will be hoping his side can exploit is Newcastle's defence. The Magpies have conceded a joint-league high 22 goals in 10 matches and have kept just one clean sheet.

Stoke have not been prolific enough in front of goal this season, finding the net only nine times in 10 league matches - only Watford and West Bromwich Albion have managed fewer. Therefore, Hughes will be hoping that his side can take advantage of Newcastle's leaky defence.

Team news

Stoke will be without defenders Muniesa and Cameron because of injury, but captain Shawcross is expected to make his first league appearance of the season after returning in midweek.

Erik Pieters is also available after serving a one-match suspension and Glen Johnson should be fit to play too.

Newcastle captain Coloccini is available after his sending off against Sunderland was rescinded.

Colback has joined the Magpies' ever-growing injury list after being ruled out for six weeks with a knee problem.

The midfielder joins goalkeepers Tim Krul (knee) and Karl Darlow (ankle), defender Steven Taylor and midfielder Gabriel Obertan (both hamstring) and striker Emmanuel Riviere (knee) on the sidelines.