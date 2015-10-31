Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United: Eagles stay in top half with hard-fought draw

Crystal Palace stayed in the top half of the Premier League table with a hard-fought draw against Manchester United, who stay in the top four.

Palace retain top half position with well-earned point v United

The Eagles started the game well, with 24,000 plus at Selhurst Park bouncing as usual. Dwight Gayle, Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha pressed high up with huge amounts of energy to unsettle United, who usually look to keep possession in the opening stages.

Gayle had an early shot saved by De Gea after Matteo Darmian gave the ball away. Palace continued to dominate early proceedings, but United got back into it at the ten-minute mark, gaining control of the game with possession and more chances.

Still, the fans who had travelled from Manchester sang 'attack, attack, attack' early on, with Alan Pardew having told his Palace side to allow United to keep possession, before springing counter attacks.

Martin Kelly picked up a booking for a poor challenge on Anthony Martial, who got away from his marker with brilliant quick footwork.

Wayne Hennessey did brilliantly to deny Wayne Rooney one-on-one after the half-hour mark, getting down early and smothering the ball from the United captain's feet.

Yohan Cabaye, who was in fantastic form, took down a lofted ball well before clipping it delicately over the defence to Gayle, whose shot was too weak and De Gea saved.

Close game with poor finishing from both sides

United almost got in front before half-time, Ander Herrera scuffing a shot on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Not responding immediately after the break, Palace looked the weaker side but woke up within minutes.

Herrera got away with a stamp on Cabaye, making it look like a fair challenge to see Mike Jones award just a free-kick. Zaha looked superb, having swapped wings with Bolasie, who also looked good. Darmian was booked for a challenge on Zaha after the English winger sped away from him.

The second half was a poor game from both sides, with short bursts of tension and excitement. Zaha attempted an optimistic scissor kick volley on the left of the box, missing the ball and falling on the floor.

United got frustrated by Palace's good defending and quick attacks, bringing on Young for Darmian, who had been ripped apart by Zaha, and Fellaini on for Schweinsteiger.

Scott Dann headed just wide of De Gea's post after Cabaye sliced a volleyed shot from 6 yards, going past the left post again. Cabaye got a standing ovation as he came off late on for Mile Jedinak, Gayle picked up a booking having brought down Young in the centre of the park.

Martial had a shot from close range blocked in a packed penalty area, as both teams looked to grab a late winner. Bolasie headed just over De Gea's bar as Alan Pardew looked close to tears of frustration on the touchline.

Pardew will be pleased with a point against United, and it sees the Eagles stay in the top 8 of the Premier League, falling behind Liverpool who beat Chelsea 3-1 earlier on Saturday.