Klopp believes Liverpool can still "do better" despite emphatic 3-1 win over Chelsea

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool still have improvements to make despite producing an excellent performance to defeat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

After falling behind early, the Reds responded brilliantly to dominate in possession and were rewarded on the brink of half-time as Philippe Coutinho drew level from the edge of the box.

And with 16 minutes remaining, the Brazilian added another after controlling and finishing from Christian Benteke's headed knockdown.

But Klopp's charges held strong defensively and added a third late on, Benteke rolling a shot past Asmir Begovic before wheeling away towards the jubilant away contingent.

It marked their first league win under Klopp, as well as the first time since Bob Paisley in 1974 that a Liverpool manager stayed undefeated after his first five games.

However, despite all the gushing praise Klopp had for some of his players, he is confident that they still have more things to work on.

Reds can take it up another level despite win

He said it was a "big celebration" afterwards, telling reporters in his post-match press conference, having "never won" against Chelsea as a manager and insisting the game was a "difficult" one in their situation and in general.

The German said his side "deserved" their victory and look to "solve the problems" that had arisen in their first four games under his tenure, but insisted that they "can do better" and were "ok" for their first win under him.

He added that Liverpool are not at their limit and explained that he tried a 4-3-3 with Roberto Firmino as a false nine because the returning Christian Benteke is not yet at 100%.

The Belgian was brought off the bench during the second-half and Klopp believes his introduction injected confidence into the side, who had been struggling to take advantage despite being the better team throughout, saying they knew they had him to bring on and were aware he could bring "good" quality and "fresh legs."

On the change of style which followed Benteke's arrival, he said the Reds were able to "play between the spaces" and could use Firmino between the lines to exploit the gaps, having known "about their style of play."

Klopp lauds "great" Coutinho for two-goal haul

Klopp was also delighted with the impression Philippe Coutinho made after he scored in either half, bringing Liverpool back into the game on the stroke of half-time and putting them ahead prior to the final quarter of an hour.

He said that Coutinho's impact is "always the same" because he is a "great player" with "great skill" and is also a "great guy" - who is "very important" to the team.

The two-goal hero was disappointing up until his equaliser and Klopp admitted that sometimes "it's not so easy" but hailed that his performance was a fighting one which allowed him to "get back what he invested."

Coutinho's first goal was subject to controversy, hitting the back of the net after the minimum of two minutes stoppage-time had already passed, but the Reds boss did not see it as a contentious decision.

He said that the fact Liverpool had the ball and the game "was in full flow" meant that the referee was right to "wait to see what will happen" with the phase of play.

Klopp added that they "played well" in the minutes before-half time and did well "between the rows" and in "the free spaces" to allow Coutinho to score "a great goal" and go to the dressing room in good spirits.