Which injured player will Arsenal miss the most?

Injuries have always been a great problem for Arsenal Football Club. Through the introduction of the former German national team strength and conditioning coach, Shad Forysthe, the Gunners' injury record last season improved by an impressive 25%.

However, with the current season now in full flow, Arsenal now find themselves with eight first team players on the sidelines, something Arsene Wenger will certainly be unhappy and frustrated about. David Ospina, Jack Wilshere, Tomas Rosicky, Danny Welbeck, Mikel Arteta, Theo Walcott, Aaron Ramsey and Oxlade-Chamberlain have all been ruled out of the season, with Jack Wilshere, Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck failing to make a competitive appearance this season so far.

Despite all these injuries suffered, Arsenal still find themselves joint top of the league with Manchester City. With all these injured players set to be back before or during January, one can't help but think which player Arsenal would miss the most.

Theo Walcott:

Theo Walcott is arguably Arsenal's most missed player who is currently injured. The striker has started the season exactly how he ended the last, on fire with him scoring goals for fun and taking the starting spot as the centre forward from Olivier Giroud. Walcott's pace, intelligently timed runs and superb finishing offers a completely different playing style for Arsenal than what Olivier Giroud provides, which is physicality and a constant arial threat.

Walcott's injury was one that left Arsenal fans and Wenger shocked as it happened within 10 minutes of being on the pitch against Sheffield Wednesday and one could argue, should he have stayed on the pitch, the result would have been very different. His ability to play on the counter in addition to his fantastic end product is valuable to this Arsenal side. He has done well to learn his roll as a striker so quickly and, to their credit, the rest of the squad has adjusted also. With Giroud hardly in poor form himself, this will soften the blow of losing Walcott.

Danny Welbeck:

Since signing from rivals Manchester United, Danny Welbeck has been a name of excitement. Despite not having the best of goalscoring record in his first season, Welbeck proved a danger to the opposition with his direct running and pace and offered an alternative to Olivier Giroud. However, with Theo Walcott now proving himself as a centre forward, Welbeck's inclusion in the starting XI would be pretty doubtful. Nonetheless, Welbeck is a very good impact player and could do a decent job in rotation or off the bench. Despite his qualities, his presence in the line-up has not been missed thus far.

Jack Wilshere:

The English midfielder looked impressive throughout pre-season and on international duty with the national side. However, after a freak accident in training which saw Gabriel injure Wilshere, Arsenal would have felt a sense of Déjà vu with the 23-year-old.

Considering their partnership, Jack Wilshere might not have started ahead of Santi Cazorla or Francis Coquelin but his pace, passion, desire to run at defenders and great dribbling in the Arsenal midfield has been missed. As it stands if either one of Santi Cazorla or Francis Coquelin pick up an injury, Arsene Wenger would have a real selection headache. With Aaron Ramsey also out injured, options in centre midfield are both sparse and not up to the standards required. Wilshere's injury does take away from the squad's depth but not from the performances on the pitch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain:

Chamberlain is yet another promising Arsenal youngster just like Jack Wilshere. When fit Chamberlain always proves to be a wonderful talent and constant threat to the opposition, whether for Arsenal or for England. When playing in the side, similarly to Welbeck, Arsenal can expect direct running and great pace, alongside trickery in abundance.

With Alexis Sanchez being in the form of his life over the last year and Wenger preferring Ramsey on the flank, Chamberlain's first team chances may have been substantially reduced but that is not to say he couldn't make a difference in rotation or coming off the bench. Chamberlain brings versatitlity as well, being able to play on either wing or as a central midfielder. With the amounts of injuries Arsenal pile up, such a trait would be priceless.

The former Southampton man had an outstanding pre-season and, after scoring the winner in the Community Shield, was tipped for great things over the next year. With his Welsh counterpart offering more solidarity, Chamberlain will find it difficult to attain a place in the starting XI once he returns from injury but his services are very much missed on occasion.

Aaron Ramsey:

The Welshman has found himself playing a crucial role in the Arsenal side since the 2013/14 season, which ended with him scoring the winner against Hull City in the FA Cup final. Despite no longer playing as a central midfielder and now a right winger, Ramsey is always a goalthreat and offers so much defensively. Often running from deep and a great work ethic are two attributes Wenger is bound to love, hence playing him ahead of the likes of Chamberlain.

His absence was shown clearly during Arsenal's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, with Joel Campbell failing to track back and left Mathieu Debuchy exsposed throughout. With little cover of great quality at Arsenal's disposal, the Welshman's lack of action is concerning to say the least.