Result Chelsea - Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League 2015 (2-1)

FT: Relief around Stamford Bridge and smiles back on the players' faces. That result means a lot to Chelsea, who proved a lot of people wrong this evening. Willian puts in an excellent showing, and his free-kick was the winning goal in the end.

FT: Chelsea 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv (Dragovic OG 34', Willian 83' - Dragovic 77').

90+2' The second and final minute of added time sees Willian replaced by Cahill and the Brazilian gets a standing ovation from everyone, including his manager.

90' Almost a goal to kill it off! Hazard collects a pass from the hardworking Costa on the edge of the half-way line, though he Belgian's run and finish find only the side-netting.

85' Willian and Hazard combine to almost added a third. The pair dribble around the defence but neither can finish off their respective crosses from the by-line. It remains 2-1.

84' Willian has been fantastic from free-kicks and this one is no different. It arches up and over the wall, arrowing into the top corner. There is an almighty roar from the home crowd. Just what they need.

A fantastic position it was! Willian curls the free-kick into the top corner and Chelsea lead once again!

82' Hazard's impact is obvious and he wins a free-kick in a great position, around 25 yards from goal. Willian is standing over it.

80' Mourinho acts immediately. Hazard and Pedro are brought on for Fabregas and Oscar.

That is nothing less than he deserves, as Dragovic slams home from a corner. The defender is on the end of a cross after Matic and Begovic couldn't clear the initial ball. Back to square one for Chelsea.

77' Dragovic scores at the right end and Dynamo grab an equaliser! There are crazy celebrations in the away end!

74' Yarmolenko whips in a powerful ball to the near post, which is cleared by Zouma. The resulting corner is sent in and both Moraes and Vida can't head back home.

72' Buyalskiy goes into the book for a rather cynical foul. In Group G's other game, Porto have a third and are home and dry against Maccabi.

70' Begovic is alert to the danger of a through ball and manages to just about clear it. Willian almost founds a way through at the other end, although Antunes manages to stick a foot in.

67' Handball shouts from the home faithful and players, though it's a similar situation to the one which Ramires was in earlier. Our Czech referee has been excellent this evening.

66' What a save! Shovkovskiy somehow sticks out a hand to deny Oscar's top-corner bound effort from 16 yards. Costa wins it back and plays it to Fabregas, where Oscar is played in and brilliantly denied.

65' WIllian continues to look lively and his cross-cum-shot is goes across the face of goal, with Fabregas unable to apply the finish.

63' Dynamo are trying to give their passionate traveling support something to cheer, although a deep cross evades Gonzalez at the back post. This game is on a knife edge.

62' To be fair to Zouma, both Matic and Terry had jumped in front of him and meant he seen the ball very late. That free-kick chance seems to have settled the hosts.

60' How did he miss! Willian's ball is inch-perfect for Zouma, but his stretching volley goes inches past the far post. He really should have added to the lead from just a few yards out.

59' Yellow card for Antunes, as he hauls down Willian on his way through to goal. Good position for Chelsea to whip the ball in, just outside the area on the right flank.

58' Good save! Chelsea are rocking now and they need to get their foot back on the ball. A poor clearance drops kindly for Moraes, and he volley towards goal but is brilliantly denied by Begovic.

56' Another substitute for Kyiv. Moraes is on for Kravets, giving him a fresh pair of legs.

52' Cross continue to cause havoc at either end. Willian could have added to Chelsea's lead, although they've somehow sliced several cross towards Begovic's goal at the other.

49' All Chelsea's hard work is almost ruined after a lightning quick break. Kravets marches towards goal, and is brilliantly denied by Zouma's last-ditch tackle.

48' Chelsea, unsurprisingly, are straight back onto the front foot. Willian is looking very dangerous again.

Second half! Garmash is on, as Kyiv get the second half underway. They want to get back into this one.

HT: Chelsea are deservedly head, although it was in slightly fortunate circumstances. Dragovic's own goal separates the sides, despite him being the best player on the pitch. A late shout for a penalty sees the referee booed of the pitch, but Pavel Královec made the right call.

HT: Chelsea 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Dragovic OG 34').

45+2' Mourinho is laughing, as he does when a decision is deemed to go against Chelsea. Costa marches through on goal and goes down, though it is unclear how much contact was made. The Spaniard appeals, but it's in vain. It does look like a dive.

45+1' There are two minutes of added time.

45' Fabregas looks a lot more like himself tonight, and his shot from range swerves narrowly past the upright. A second goal wouldn't flatter Chelsea.

41' Chelsea's build-up almost sees them score a second, although his cut-back doesn't find Costa. The Blues are playing risky square balls across midfield. They can't afford to get complacent now.

40' Chelsea had an excellent chance to break through the middle with Baba. The Ghanaian zips past two players before he loses the ball on the edge of the box.

38' Dynamo win a free-kick and corner in quick succession, though neither amount to much. The latter set-piece sees Gonzalez free wildly over.

36' Willian bursts down the right before crossing towards Costa. It's an excellent ball and Dragovic is forced into action. He heads past his own goalkeeper, much to the dismay of the Austrian. He has been the best player on the pitch.

34' It's a goal for Chelsea! You can feel the relief around the ground! Dragovic puts through his own net.

31' Great chance! A free-kick is cleared but Willian fires the ball back towards Fabregas, and he crosses towards Oscar. Some desperate defending prevents him from scoring, while Costa fires over the rebound.

29' Fabregas' corner is really poor, and straight into the hands of the goalkeeper. Chelsea fans rightly frustrated that the opportunity is wasted.

28' Chelsea earn themselves a corner after Oscar and Costa combine from a quick free-kick. Meanwhile, Roma go 2-0 up against Leverkusen.

25' Shevchenko watches his two former clubs from the stands as Yarmolenko loses his footing and goes down in a heap. Thankfully for Dynamo, he's okay to continue.

23' Chelsea have a good, dominant spell in the Dynamo half which forces Dragovic and Khacheridi into some last-ditch tackles. They just about survive, though this is much better from the Blues.

20' Kyiv's first real foray into the Chelsea half ends with Vida attempting to cross for a team-mate, though Asmir Begovic sticks out a glove to claim the cross one-handed.

14' Dragovic has been extremely busy early on and looks very assured in defence. He'll need help to keep the lively Costa quiet, however.

10' Kyiv are still showing nothing in attack and are continuing to invite more and more pressure on their goal. Plenty of hurried clearances.

7' Chelsea continue to dominate possession, though they're finding it tough to break down a stubborn Kyiv side.

5' First effort on goal tonight. Some good play from Chelsea sees Ramires get free on the edge of the area, though Dragovic gets a half-block on the ball before it slides through to Shovkovskiy.

4' A good, up-tempo start from the hosts forces Dynamo Kiev to kick the ball into touch. This will give the Chelsea fans cause for hope.

3' The corner makes its way through the entire box and eventually out to Ramires, though it strikes a Chelsea body and Matic's attempted pass to Willian goes out of play.

1' Lively start for Diego Costa, who is penalised for hauling done the bleach-blonde haired Dragovic.

Kick-off! We have play at Stamford Bridge. This should be a cracker!

19:45. The players do their bit with the referees and we're ready for Chelsea to get us underway!

19:43. The players have emerged as Mourinho shakes hands with Rebrov and Miguel Veloso. The Chelsea fans boo as the Champions League anthem is played. Will they face a fine like Manchester City?

19:40. The teams are now in the tunnel. The Chelsea fans are currently passing around a flag of remembrance and are very noisy. Of course, we'll keep you updated with tonight's other fixtures as the goals go in.

19:35. The press photographers are huddled around the tunnel and Chelsea tunnel ahead of the teams coming out. This is at least 20-30 snappers, though Mourinho may have the last laugh if his side can claim victory tonight.

19:30. Mourinho is short and snappy in his pre-match interview with BT Sport. I think even the Special One now realises the magnitude of this match. Not long to go now.

19:25. Defeat for Chelsea tonight and a win for FC Porto would almost certainly scupper the Blues' hopes of making the last 16. They would have a worse head-to-head against Dynamo, and with the Ukrainians to play Maccabi Tel-Aviv again, that potential four point gap could carry through into the final matchday.

19:20. The players are currently warming up, as Stamford Bridge begins to fill up for what is a crucial game. They may need to be patient this evening, however, as Dynamo have kept 14 cleansheets in 19 games.

19:15. There is another milestone in the Chelsea team tonight, with Ramires set to turn out for the 200th time in a blue jersey.

19:10. Almost as a final stand of defiance, John Terry and Jose Mourinho have had to field more questions about the squad's commitment to the manager. He brands it "ridiculous" that the rumours are continuing, and that the team are "absolutely 100%" behind him.

9:05. Tonight's game will see Cesc Fabregas make his 100th appearance in European competition; an impressive haul.

19:00. Chelsea can take some comfort in Dynamo's record against English opposition in England. The Ukrainians has mustered just two draws in twelve games, losing the other 10. They may not get a better chance to break their duck than tonight.

18:57. Along with benching Hazard, Mourinho has opted to sacrifice Gary Cahill this evening. Kurt Zouma moves to centre-back and Cesar Azpilicueta to his natural right sided position. That allows Oscar and Abdul Baba Rahman to take their place in the starting eleven.

18:55. Danilo Silva has stayed in Ukraine as his wife is about to give birth. Antunes has taken his place at left-back, with Domagoj Vida switching to the right. That is their only change from the game a fortnight ago.

18:54. It's interesting to see that both sides have left some of their strongest players on the bench. Eden Hazard could be Chelsea's super sub, while Miguel Veloso and Oleh Gusev can be called upon from the Dynamo bench.

18:51. Dynamo Kiev substitutes: Rybka, Morozyuk, M. Veloso, Petrović, Garmash, Gusev, Moraes.

18:48. Chelsea substitutes: Blackman, Cahill, Hazard, Kenedy, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Rémy.

18:46. Dynamo Kyiv XI to face Chelsea: Shovkovskiy (c); Vida, Dragovic, Khacheridi, Antunes; Sydorchuk, Rybalka; González, Buyalskiy, Yarmolenko; Kravets.

Team news! Chelsea XI to face Dynamo Kiev: Begovic; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Terry (c), Baba Rahman; Ramires, Matic; Willian, Fabregas, Oscar; Diego Costa.

18:45. Despite the recent run of form that Chelsea are currently going through, Jose Mourinho remains fully confident in his side: "I am completely convinced that we are going to qualify first. The reality is that the game tomorrow is not a game we have to win – it's a must-not-lose, but not a must-win."

18:40. Perhaps the only Chelsea player who can hold their head high after the last few weeks, Ramires, is on the cover of tonight's matchday programme. The Brazilian recently penned a new deal at the club.

18:35. Serhiy Rebrov, Dynamo Kyiv coach, had this to say before the game: "We really shouldn't be thinking about what's happening with Chelsea, because what is happening to them happens to everyone at some point. I'm sure their coach is very qualified to deal with the situation and he will find a way out." (UEFA)

18:30. It's not long until kick-offf now..

These two teams also faced off in the UEFA Youth League this evening, with Chelsea coming out on top. Miro Muheim put Chelsea a goal to the good, before Olexiy Schcebetun equalised immediately after half-time. The Blues did show their class late on to secure three points and progress into the next round, as Tammy Abraham scored twice to kill oFf the Ukrainian side. Thanks to that win, Chelsea maintain their three point lead over FC Porto in Group G.

They're going great guns in the league too, joint top with Shakhtar Donetsk after 12 games, and seven points ahead of anyone else. Recent results have been good too, with four wins from their last five league games. They kept a clean sheet in all of those wins too, with the only blemish to that record being a 3-0 defeat to Shakhtar.

A word on tonight's opposition, Dynamo Kyiv. They've had a decent start to their Champions League campaign, and haven't lost yet. Recording a 2-0 away win against Tel-Aviv, and then drawing at home to Porto and Chelsea, they've taken a good five points. However, it's only going to get harder, with tricky away trips to London and Portugal sandwiched by an easier looking home game against Tel-Aviv.

But how have they been doing in the Champions League? In a sentence, slightly better but not all that well. Losing one of their first three group games, going down 2-1 away to Porto, they managed to beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 at home before that. Their third game came away against tonight's opposition two weeks ago, with a fairly lifeless 0-0 draw being played out.

Their Premier League form certainly won't give the fans or players confidence coming into the game, with them having lost three of their last four home games. Although disappointing, the away defeat to West Ham and away draw to Newcastle United didn't come as huge surprises, unlike Chelsea's two consecutive defeats at home. Southampton sent shockwaves through England when they saw off Mourinho's men 3-1 at the start of September, and Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool triumphed there by the same scoreline on Saturday. For so long, Stamford Bridge was a fortress, but that fortress has seemingly been broken down this season.

Chelsea come into this game third in the group, one point behind Dynamo and three points behind Porto. In terms of topping the group, getting a worse result than the Portugese side tonight would give Porto a real grip on top spot, whilst losing at home would put Chelsea four points behind second place, and in real danger of missing out on qualification to the last 16 all together.

We can't really go without mentioning Chelsea's erratic form and the pressure currently on Jose Mourinho, so we'll start there. The Blues have already lost more games this season than they did in the whole of all last season, and there are huge questions over Mourinho's future. They're in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and are out of the Capital One Cup, and now face a huge game in the Champions League.

Hello and welcome to our live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's UEFA Champions League fixture. Chelsea - Dynamo Kyiv is our game this evening, with the two teams set to face off in Group G. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is set for 7:45pm BST, but stick with us before then as we take a look at the main headlines ahead of the game, and get the confirmed starting 11's.