Liverpool set to take full-strength squad to Kazan for Europa League tie

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp is expected to underline his attitude towards the UEFA Europa League by naming a full-strength squad for the trip to Rubin Kazan as they go in search of their first win in the competition this season.

The Reds fly out to Russia on Wednesday morning, ahead of Thursday evening's clash with Kazan in the fourth fixture of their group stage campaign and Klopp is set to include a number of the more senior members of his team in the travelling party despite facing Crystal Palace in a tough home game in the Premier League on Sunday.

The German has only overseen one of their European matches so far, the third of three 1-1 draws, at home to the Russian outfit last month, but is treating the competition as a viable route towards next year's Champions League, with the winners earning a year in the 2016-17 edition of the tournament.

As such, Philippe Coutinho - who was the hero with a spectacular brace as Liverpool took their first win under Klopp in the league on Saturday - is expected to join the likes of Christian Benteke, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and James Milner on the long-haul journey.

Klopp without several Reds for tough trip to Russia

Daniel Sturridge will however not be involved, remaining out on the sidelines with a knee injury. The striker has yet to return to training from the knock and will not be risked with the imminent two-week international break allowing him extra time to build his fitness.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who is targeting a return later this month, is not available - with Jon Flanagan, Danny Ings and Joe Gomez (all knee injuries) out and Kolo Toure still suffering from a hamstring injury picked up in a Capital One Cup win over Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Joao Carlos Teixeira - who impressed in the 1-0 cup win against the Cherries - is ineligible after being excluded from the Reds' European squad under previous boss Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp's approach to the Europa League is a stark contrast to how the Northern Irishman treated it, leaving the majority of his first-team on Merseyside for their previous away trip - the opening game at Bordeaux, in which two teenagers made their debuts and highly-rated 18-year-old Jordan Rossiter made his first European start.

Klopp is likely to hand starts to a number of players on the fringes of his team, with Divock Origi in line for a re-call and Joe Allen, the rejuvenated Jordon Ibe and Dejan Lovren also in contention to feature from the off.

Liverpool go to Russia knowing that victory could be a huge boost to their qualification hopes, as they sit second in Group B - three points adrift of leaders FC Sion, whom they travel to in the final game of the groups.

Kazan, who will play their first game in the brand-new Kazan Arena, built specifically for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, come into the game bottom of the group and sit 12th in their domestic league having had a mixed season thus far - but could dramatically improve their chances of reaching the knockout stages with a win.