Steven Gerrard linked with sensational return to Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been linked with a sensational return to the club by the Independent, as he prepares to return to his homeland after the end of LA Galaxy's season.

The 35-year-old, who captained the Reds for 12 years before leaving for America at the end of last season, had hinted at a desire to retire in 2016 but has now been linked with a return to Anfield after supposedly speaking to Jürgen Klopp over the phone in recent weeks.

Gerrard ended his affiliation with the Merseyside club at the end of the 2014-15 campaign after 17 professional years in the side, leaving to join Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, but their season was cut disappointingly short after they were knocked out of the 2015 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by Seattle Sounders last week.

The veteran midfielder, who also captained England and made 114 appearances for his country across 14 years, lands in London on Wednesday and has already spoken regularly with Klopp, who was appointed as the Reds' new boss at the start of October and is reportedly keen to see Gerrard make a comeback.

The main reason for Klopp's intrigue is the star attraction that Gerrard brings, but also the professional standards which the German expects from his players, with the former skipper likely to train at their Melwood training base for the next few months.

He is due to report back with the Galaxy in LA on January 15, when they get their pre-season preparations underway, but could potentially strike a deal with Liverpool to terminate his contract in America - which could prompt the MLS outfit to ask for a high transfer fee given their unwillingness to sanction a loan deal and the fact there is still a year left to run on his 18-month deal.

Midfielder in line for potential return to club he left only a few months ago

After bidding an emotional goodbye in May and largely struggling in his last 12 months with Liverpool, as well as admitting that he found his first year in the USA more difficult than he anticipated, the reception to any possible return would be mixed.

But there is a still real possibility that Gerrard could be in line for a return to the club, despite initially leaving due to concerns over a lack of playing time.

He is now believed to have missed the high-octane tempo and pace of the Premier League, which he is fully convinced he can still operate at, whilst despite praising the quieter life he is allowed to live in the USA - he also is missing the liveliness of his hometown.

The Independent report that Gerrard will discuss any decision in depth with his family and friends, the same whom helped him to decide to make the move to Los Angeles, even over whether it is "appropriate" for him to train with the club during America's offseason.

He has already discussed his future with LA Galaxy's manager, Bruce Arena, after suggesting he could be ready to retire in 12 months' time - with just two goals in 14 appearances after half-a-season across the pond - though he insisted he wouldn't want to feel the same disappointment that he has suffered at the end of this season, come the end of his final campaign as a player.

Gerrard is likely to be in attendance for the Reds' home game against Crystal Palace this Sunday, where he will meet his ex team-mates and converse with Klopp in person as they explore their potential options.

Gerrard, who made 710 appearances for Liverpool and scored 186 goals after being with the club since the age of eight, will continue his TV punditry with BT Sport - but could emerge as a way for Klopp to boost his squad depth in central midfield, with his options currently hampered by a number of injuries.

On the other hand, Klopp could also help to initiate an agreement between the two clubs and the player for Gerrard to train with the Reds and continue to earn his coaching badges, with the Liverpool manager deliberating whether to bring in a former player to his backroom staff after Gary McAllister's departure.