Result Manchester United - CSKA Moscow in Champions League (1-0)

That's it from me, Jonathan Walsh. Please stay with VAVEL this evening as we look back on the game with a report and plenty of post match analysis and comments from this and all the Champions League action.

FT: Wayne Rooney's goal was the difference in the end, though de Gea's save from Doumbia moments before was crucial. This game also seals United's first ever win at home against Russian opposition.

FT: A late Memphis free-kick flies well over, and the full-time whistle sounds. United have the three points that they deserve, and now sit top of Group B.

90+3' A late CSKA header is straight at de Gea, and that should be it.

90+2' Two minutes already gone, as has most of Old Trafford. They're confident of claiming all three points.

90' Three minutes have been added on.

89' PSV Eindhoven have a second against Wolfsburg, bringing the two teams level on goal difference and points now.

88' Final United change: Bastian Schweinsteiger makes way for Ander Herrera in midfield. The fresh legs should see van Gaal's side through.

87' Wernbloom has a chance to bring the visitors level but can only drag his shot wide of the goal. Time running out now for the Russians.

85' CSKA substitution: Panchenko comes on for Dzagoev. Not long left now, and United are currently top of the group.

84' De Gea spots a CSKA through ball and claims it in a flash, taking away all their momentum. Can United see this through now?

81' It's almost two! Rooney returns the favour for Lingard, who attempts to volley at goal this time. He rifles an effort towards the top corner, and brings the best out of Akinfeev.

A wonderful long ball across the field finds Lingard in space, and the youngster puts in a marvelous volleyed cross to Rooney. The captain makes no mistake, heading home from close range.

79' Manchester United have scored! It's Wayne Rooney who has given them the lead!

78' CSKA should be ahead! Doumbia breaks past the United defence and de Gea makes the save. The rebound falls kindly to the Ivorian and his follow-up is bravely and brilliantly blocked by Smalling. Close shave.

77' Shakhtar have a fourth against Malmo FF, as Depay send a cross miles over the bar. Not a great first touch.

76' Second CSKA substitution: Golovin is on to replace former United man Tosic.

75' United go close again! Carrick hits a dropping ball on the volley from the edge of the area, but the ball zips inches past the post and wide.

74' United substitution: Memphis Depay is on for Juan Mata. Will he prove to be the difference tonight?

72' Another cry for a penalty. Young goes over under the challenge of Schennikov, but there's no contact and a goal-kick is correctly given.

71' That was the chance! Lingard does brilliantly to play in Mata and the Spaniard cuts back onto his right foot and finds Rooney in front of goal. He shifts the ball out of his feet, but the touch is too heavy and the chance to tap in is gone.

70' A few flutters of the United fans' hearts there. Tosic, Doumbia and Musa all break at speed but Smalling somehow manages to get his legs in a tangle to stop the ball.

68' United appeal for a penalty, but Marciniak waves away the cries. Rooney may have had a case, as there was a considerable pull on his shirt.

66' United substitution: Martial is replaced by Felliani, much to the annoyance of the home fans. Boos ring round Old Trafford.

63' It's a similar story for Rooney and Mata, as the Spaniard is flagged up. Felliani is now stripped and ready to come on.

61' Pontus Wernbloom picks up a booking, while United continue to come forward. Bastian Schweinsteiger's attemted through ball finds Young on the wing, though he is offside.

60' A goal in Eindhoven! Jurgen Locadia has given the hosts the lead, and they move level with Wolfsburg on six points. As it stands, only one point seperates the sides. Podolski has also levelled for Galatasaray.

59' Doumbia almost makes the break to get through the United defence but a super tackle from Smalling halts his progress. Former Arsenal striker Eduardo has given Shakhtar a third goal.

57' Felliani is on his way down the steps to start warming up. He looks to be coming on.

56' CSKA substitute: Seydou Doumbia comes on for Bibras Natcho.

55' There has been a goal in Lisbon, and it has gone to Benfica. Jonas has given them the lead against Galatasaray.

53' CSKA's first real spell on the ball is immediately wasted, and they can't seem to get anything going in an attacking sense. Martial breaks up the other end and wins a set of corners, which the Russians eventually clear.

52' Akinfeev's punch is poor and it lands straight at the feed of Lingard. Just as he's about to pull the trigger, Zoran Tosic makes a superb tackle before clearing the resulting cross. Excellent work-rate.

51' Shakhtar Donetsk have a second goal against Malmo, as United win another corner through Young.

50' The second half is no different to the first, and Martial's header is comfortably held by Akinfeev. CSKA are only dropping deeper, but will they be able to hold on?

48' Chance of the match! Rojo has to score there. Rooney's corner is pin-point towards the back of the six-yard box and when Rojo wriggles free of his marker, it looks like he'll open the scoring for sure. He somehow manages to put his free header wide of the goal, much to the dismay of the home fans.

47' United on the front foot already and hit diagonals towards the corner flags. Lingard gets on one and his dangerous cross is hacked away for a corner.

Second-half begins! Manchester United get us underway for the final 45 minutes.

HT: United have been the better side by far in this game, but can't make their chances count. That theme has them heading towards an unwanted record; should this game finish nil-nil, it will be the first time they have ever drawn four games without scoring in a row.

45' Almost into added time, and United have a corner. They take it short and give it away, bringing an end to the half.

43' Good news for Manchester City. Juventus level just before the break against 'Gladbach, meaning the Citizens wiill be going through to the last 16 as things stand.

41' Not long until half-time now, and both sides have dropped the tempo ever so slightly. More mistakes creeping into the game.

37' Plenty of effort, but no goals yet in Manchester.

36' Chance! Rojo volleys just past the post after a lovely cross from Mata. They are getting closer and closer, but CSKA keep holding out.

35' A flurry of goals elsewhere! Real Madrid have the lead against Paris-Saint Germain, City score their third against Sevilla and Shakthar Donetsk lead against Malmo.

33' More United pressure sees them go close twice, as Mata's cross rolls across the face of goal to Lingard. He shoots but it blazes over the bar. Seven-nil in favour of shots to the hosts, though the game has the feeling that this could come back to bite them.

31' Comical moment for all involved as Martial and Ignashevich go head to head. The latter comes out on top, though the centre-half has a considerable rip across his shirt that shows the majority of his chest.

29' Chance for United! A ball whipped across by Rooney doesn't get any touch from Smalling, who ducks out of the way. The cross skids on past the post, though Smalling could have diverted it in.

27' The game has settled slightly now, and United are less dominant. They do still look much more dangerous but van Gaal will want a goal before the break.

25' There has been a third goal in Seville and the hosts have one back. Benoit Tremoulinas scores to reduce the deficit to one. Manchester City still lead 2-1.

23' The Russian side seem happy to come forward now, and they almost nipped in ahead of Daley Blind after Chris Smalling's poor backwards header. Thankfully for the hosts, de Gea is able to clear before Musa could reach it.

21' United's free-kick is poor and CSKA immediately break up the pitch. The Red Devils get back in numbers, though, and Ashley Young cuts out Milanov's cross.

20' We have our first yellow of the evening. Schennikov goes in hard and late on young, and it rightly booked.

19' All the early goals seem to be coming in Manchester City's group. Borussia Mönchengladbach have taken the lead against Juventus.

17' United need to do better in situations like these. They win the ball back inside the CSKA half, though Rooney's ball back to Lingard is poor and the visitors manage to clear.

15' Almost an opener! Daley Blind is known for his incredible passing range and he produces a ball not too dissimilar to that which set up Robin van Persie's spectacular header against Spain. This time Juan Mata is on the end of it, though his effort is tame and easily collected.

13' CSKA finally get their foot on the ball and get into the United half. That's not saying much for their start; even then they waste a throw in and de Gea is able to collect.

12' Marcos Rojo has been very keen to get forward and heap pressure on Mario Fernandes. This time his cross is just off the mark.

11' My word, City have started well indeed. They now lead two-nil against Sevilla. Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho with the goals.

10' The resulting set-piece is worked short to the impressive Lingard, though his shot sails well over the bar.

9' Great save! A lovely exchange between Rooney and Lingard sees the latter try to take the ball round Akinfeev, though the Russian stopper does brilliantly to take the ball and CSKA clear for a corner.

7' The other side of Manchester have something to celebrate already. They have an early lead in their game against Sevilla.

6' CSKA have started in a very nervous fashion tonight. A poor back pass almost lets Rooney in on goal, though Igor Akinfeev is out like a shot to nip it from his toes.

5' United look very dangerous down the left and a good ball and flick from Lingard found Martial, though the end product from Marcos Rojo is poor.

4' Chance! A good ball out towards Jesse Lingard eventually sees the ball crossed over to Wayne Rooney, who turns and shoots just wide from the edge of the area. A good sign for United fans.

2' After some composed play by Chris Smalling, David de Gea puts the ball into touch with a poor pass. CSKA Msocow can't capitalise, however.

1' Most of the early touches in the two defences, as Young's long ball is comfortably dealt with.

Kick-off! We're underway at Old Trafford. CSKA start the game.

19:45. Champions League anthem played, coin toss done and dusted and the players have finished with the pre-match necessities. Almost time for kick-off.

19:43. Both these teams have four points from their opening four games, which makes this match especially important. VfL Wolfsburg travel to PSV Eindhoven, as top faces bottom in Group B.

19:40. One result to report to you from tonight's early kick-off. FC Astana claimed a famous point against Spanish giants, Atlético Madrid. That game ended nil-nil.

19:38. Our Manchester United editor at VAVEL, Harry Robinson, has had this to say before the game, "It will be an interesting game for United fans tonight. There is talk of Martial getting a chance in the number 9 role while the midfield pairing of Schweinsteiger-Carrick can be assessed, having failed against Arsenal in the 3-0 defeat. CSKA could exploit that lack of pace in midfield, as they did in Moscow a couple of weeks back. United need a win, to top the group and stop the pressure on Van Gaal, Rooney and the style of play. It all depends which side turns up, it it's the one from the weekend, CSKA could snatch a win."

19:35. Memphis Depay has been added to tonight's matchday squad, Louis van Gaal has confirmed. He takes Morgan Schniederlin's place on the bench, who is ill.

19:32. The CSKA Moscow players are going through the final phases of their warm up ahead of tonight's game.

19:30. Manchester United have been given a huge boost that CSKA Moscow do not have Seydou Doumbia starting alongside Ahmed Musa this evening. The Ivorian is only on the bench, but could come on to do some damage in the latter stages. Musa, also, is no slouch.

19:25. The man who United fans have their hopes pinned on to score tonight is Anthony Martial, and he is also on the programme cover this evening.

19:20. This is the CSKA Moscow XI to face Manchester United, including substitutes: (4-2-3-1) Akinfeev; Fernandes, Ignashevich, A. Berezutski, Schennikov; Wernbloom, Milanov; Z. Tošić, Dzagoev, Natcho; Musa. Subs: Chepchugov, Vasin, Nababkin, Golovin, Panchenko, Doumbia.

19:15. Here's the CSKA Moscow line-up this evening, in picture form.

19:10. There are three changes for Manchester United this evening as Ashley Young, Michael Carrick and Jesse Lingard come in for Matteo Darmian, Morgan Schneiderlin and Ander Herrera.

19:05. Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Jones, Darmian, Pereira, Herrera, Memphis, Fellaini.

19:00. Manchester United XI to face CSKA Moscow: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Young, Smalling, Blind, Rojo; Schweinsteiger, Carrick; Lingard, Mata, Martial; Rooney.

Despite dominating the game, Manchester United couldn't get the better of CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Youth League this evening. The hosts had more shots and possession but, like the first team, couldn't get the better of their opponents. The game ended as a nil-nil draw.

There are plenty of other Champions League games this evening, here is the full list: FC Astana-Atlético Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk-Malmo FF, Real Madrid-Paris Saint-Gemain, PSV Edinhoven-VfL Wolfsburg, Benfica-Galatasaray, Borussia Mönchengladbach-Juventus, Sevilla-Manchester City.

Tonight's game will see Zoran Tosic return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving for CSKA five years ago. He joined the Manchester club from Partizan for almost five million pounds. Tosic rarely turned out for United and, despite a successful loan spell in Germany with 1. FC Köln, moved on to the Moscow side a year later. Since then, the Serb has gone from strength to strength and scored an impressive 36 goals in 143 games.

The two teams also meet in the UEFA Youth League this evening, which should make for an entertaining encounter. CSKA won the match between them two weeks ago, though Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Devonte Redmond and co. will be desperate to avenge that loss. Axel Tuanzebe, who should start the game, was on the bench for United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have more than their fair share of injuries. Antonio Valencia (ankle/foot), Memphis Depay (unspecified), Paddy McNair (abdominal strain) and Luke Shaw (broken leg) are certain to miss out, and there are doubts over the involvement of Morgan Schneiderlin (personal reasons) and James Wilson.

CSKA, like their form, have little to worry about when it comes to injuries. Only Vasili Berezutski (adductor) and Roman Eremenko (groin) look set to miss out. While they are two key players, CSKA should have the quality to cope and cause United plenty of problems.

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Darmian, Smalling, Blind, Rojo; Carrick, Schweinsteiger; Mata, Rooney, Herrera; Martial.

CSKA Moscow predicted XI: Akinfeev; Mário Fernandes, A Berezutski, Ignashevich, Schennikov; Wernbloom, Tošić, Natkho, Dzagoev; Musa, Doumbia.

Louis van Gaal, when speaking to the media, said: "I think the most important thing is that you create chances and that you finish those chances. Against Middlesbrough [in the League Cup last week] we created more than enough." He added, "Against Crystal Palace it was a concern because we didn't create as much, but that was one of the few matches in which we were not the better team." (UEFA.com)

Leonid Slutski remained very respectful to his upcoming opponents, "They are very different from the team we faced in 2009 ... but Manchester United are Manchester United. They remain a club of top quality. This team is obviously very good with possession so we will play a counterattacking game." Slutski singled out a few players in particular, "When a team has players like Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney and so on, they can score at any time and against any opponent so their recent blanks don't provide much comfort." (UEFA.com)

Things have been tough for United in this campaign, and have seen many fans question their style of football. Despite being well in the hunt for the Premier League title and having made a good start to group stage in Europe, their inability to play 'the United way' is frustrating many to the point that they have called for Louis van Gaal to be sacked.

CSKA have been in quite phenomenal form this season, and look to be storming towards yet another Russian Premier League crown. After claiming victory in 11 of their 14 games in the league, the capital club are unbeaten and nine points clear of city rivals, Lokomotiv. They currently sit second in Group B, level on points with their opponents this evening. After opening with a defeat against VfL Wolfsburg, they bounced back with a win over PSV Edinhoven before drawing one-all with United on matchday three.

Tonight's game, as previously mentioned, will be held at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford. Szymon Marciniak will be the game's referee, with the 34-year-old Pole having already officiated two Champions League play-off ties and several EURO 2016 qualifiers, including Northern Ireland's two-one win over Finland.

Good evening, and welcome to our live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's UEFA Champions League game, between Manchester United and CSKA Moscow. Kick-off at Old Trafford is set for 7;45pm, but stick with us before then, as we get confirmed XI's and more ahead of the clash.