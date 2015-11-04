Adam Lallana: "Liverpool can carry confidence from Chelsea win into Rubin Kazan clash"

Adam Lallana is hopeful that Liverpool can use their victory at Chelsea as a way to boost their confidence as they go in search of a first win in the Europa League.

The Reds have already flown out to Russia to take on Rubin Kazan in their fourth group stage game of the competition on Thursday evening and can extend their undefeated streak to 12 games.

But Jürgen Klopp's charges will be aiming for nothing but victory, having been frustrated with three 1-1 draws in their previous outings in the competition - the latest coming against Rubin at Anfield two weeks ago.

Having come on leaps and bounds since the last meeting between the two teams, Lallana is confident that Liverpool pose a much greater threat than they did on Merseyside last month.

The England international, who has scored two goals in three games in European competition this season, believes there is no better evidence than their 3-1 win over reigning Premier League champions Chelsea last Saturday.

Lallana, who started in attacking midfield at Stamford Bridge, hailed it as a "great feeling" to get their first league win under Klopp at Chelsea, adding that it was even sweeter after the "sucker punch" they suffered against Southampton - squandering a victory on home soil with just five minutes remaining.

Reds win over Chelsea was "massive" boost

He told the Liverpool ECHO that they made a "sloppy start" in London, falling behind early, but said the three points will be "massive" for their confidence after struggling to score many goals in recent weeks.

On their performance, the 27-year-old declared that the Liverpool squad were "fighting for each other" and showed "how much" they wanted to win as they outclassed Jose Mourinho's side.

And Lallana believes that, moving forward, the Reds can take great belief from the game - saying it was a "step in the right direction" under Klopp but vowing that it's important they "don't get carried away" because they are "by no means there yet."

The attacker says Liverpool must now turn their attentions to their coming European fixture, saying they must keep "trying to improve" their situation in the Republic of Tatarstan.

But he also acknowledged that it won't be an easy task for the Merseyside club, after Rubin proved "what a good side they are" at Anfield, saying they "need to rise to the challenge" to keep their unbeaten run going.

Liverpool hoping Benteke and Coutinho can continue to provide "massive" impacts

Two players who made defining impacts in their win over Chelsea, Philippe Coutinho and Christian Benteke, will be amongst the squad in Eastern Europe.

After Coutinho struck two excellent goals against Chelsea before Benteke scored his fourth goal for the club since a £32.5 million summer switch from Aston Villa, Lallana is pleased to see the attacking pairing fare so well on the big stages.

He described Coutinho as a "class act" and said that everyone is aware of his quality even though he admitted the Brazilian "hadn't been playing as well" as he can in recent weeks.

Regardless, Lallana labelled it only a "matter of time" before Coutinho - who was named in last season's PFA Team of the Year - rediscovered his best form.

He explained that Coutinho's dip might be explained by his youth and the pressure to peform and carry much of the club's creative influence "with how good he is."

But Lallana believes that the 23-year-old could be back on his way to better form, admitting that maybe he was "trying a bit too hard" and that it has "just taken him a bit of time" to impress their new manager.

However, he said Coutinho was the player "we all know" once he scored on Saturday and added that it is "great" to see him playing so well because he is "such a talented player."

Lauding him as "a little gem" - Lallana also reserved praise for Benteke, who he said made a "massive" contribution towards the win - making a "great impact" off of the bench as he gave them a "completely different dimension."

But Lallana insisted that Liverpool will "need the whole squad" as well as the "two big players" in Coutinho and Benteke as they fight for a top-four finish and success in the cup competitions this season.