Janmaat likely to be fit for Bournemouth Clash

Daryl Janmaat has given injury-hit Newcastle United a welcomed boost of confidence ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth on the south-coast.

Recurring injury may well be a problem

The Dutch international was forced off against Stoke City in last weekend’s goalless draw with a knee injury, and the sight of him limping would have worried Steve McClaren.

Earlier last month, Janmaat had to withdraw form international duties with the same problem, which added to a long line of players already out injured.

Simpson talks about injury updates

Coach Paul Simpson stated that Janmaat’s ongoing problem is on the same knee where he had previously had surgery.

He spoke to NUFC TV today and said: “There is no change with Daryl (Janmaat), he joined in training today. It is something he has had in the past, he has had surgery on that knee and he must have jarred it funny.

“Whether he twisted it… he just felt it on Saturday (against Stoke City). We will see how it goes over the week, we are hopeful he will be okay for the weekend if there are no issues.”

Rolando Aarons, however, remains side-lined after a clash in training left him on crutches, but Simpson called it an “innocuous challenge” which caused the injury.

“He tried to go past somebody and just got caught. It shows the competitiveness we have in training which is good," added Simpson.

“But, unfortunately he picked up the ankle injury, we didn’t think it was a bad one. He’s had a scan and it’s showed some serious damage.”

Elliott 50/50, Colback and Haidara out injured

In other injury news, Jack Colback’s injury, which was thought to have been serious, looks like he will be back sooner than what was originally said by doctors.

The midfielder will still be out for six to eight weeks, but defender Kevin Mbabu managed to come through Monday’s under-21 game against Aston Villa successfully without any knocks, he managed to play an hour.

McClaren may be without goalkeeper Rob Elliott for the game against the Cherries through a thigh injury, while Massadio Haidara limped out of Monday’s game with what appeared to be a groin problem.