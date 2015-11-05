Roberto Martinez: "Let's focus on how good we can be"

While some managers are already planning ahead to the January transfer window, Roberto Martinez is just focusing on how good this current Everton side can be.

During his weekly press conference, Martinez was asked about Everton target Andriy Yarmolenko but said "We have such a strong squad and the focus is to see how good we can be.”

Martinez also said that he isn't ready to make "signficant changes" to his side in January.

Martinez on Lukaku and Kone

Romelu Lukaku and Arouna Kone have developed a partnership this season and it was on full display against Sunderland as Kone scored a hat-trick with Lukaku chipping in with assists.

The Everton boss said that the forwards relationship starts off the pitch because they are “very close” and “respect each other.”

He also touched on the pairs understanding of each other, calling it “very unpredictable” for defenders and that it works so well because the strikers “compliment each other."

On the opposition, West Ham United

The Hammers have been a surprise package in the Premier League this season and Martinez acknowledged that by saying they have been one of the “best teams in the opening weeks of this campaign.”

Martinez credited Slaven Bilić with changing West Ham’s style of play and said his side will face a “terrific challenge” this weekend.

The Toffees’ boss also said Bilic has changed West Ham’s mentality, calling it “fantastic” to go and get wins over Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Injuries and fitness

Leighton Baines, Muhammed Besic and Tom Cleverley are all training ahead of the game but Martinez is unsure if any will be ready to face the Hammers.

A behind closed doors friendly will be played during midweek to get Baines’ match sharpness up ahead of his return to the first team.

Bryan Oviedo suffered a hamstring injury against Sunderland and Martinez said he will be out for between two to three weeks.

Kevin Mirallas speculation

During the week, Kevin Mirallas was linked with a move away from Goodison Park with his international career in mind but Martinez was quick to dismiss those reports.

The Spaniard said the reports could not “be further from the truth” and that Mirallas has a bigger role to play.

The Belgian has struggled to start this campaign and Martinez admitted that, saying the start has been “challenging” for the winger but he will see his role improve in the future.