Memorable Match: Watford 3-2 Leicester City (aggregate)

Having not clashed in the Premier League for over 15 years, both Leicester City and Watford supporters may be forgiven for thinking this particular game has been without incident.

However, there is one tie that will never be forgotten, whether it be for the better or for the worse: The Championship play-off semi-finals.

Build up

Coming into the match, the form of both teams couldn't have been any different. Nigel Pearson's Leicester City had finished the season in sixth and had only just scraped into the play-off positions on goal difference. As a matter of fact, the Foxes had only won three out of their previous 17 league games so were heading into this clash as overwhelming underdogs.

Whereas, Gianfranco Zola's Hornets were looking in great shape to go all the way and earn promotion to the Premier League. Having unluckily missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season, the London-based outfit were looking to react and earn a place in the top-flight. Possessing attacking talent in the form of deadly duo Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra, they looked a challenge for any team.

David Nugent delights

Heading into the first match at the King Power Stadium, excitement was rife in the Midlands. Having been absent from the Premier League for nearly a decade, the Foxes were extremely keen to earn an unlikely promotion. Fielding a team including the likes of David Nugent, Chris Wood, Anthony Knockaert and Lloyd Dyer, it was clear to see that Leicester were going to attack their tough opponents.

However, Watford were not taking this game as a joke. Despite skipper Troy Deeney being suspended, the Hornets’ team included stars such as Ikechi Anya, Matej Vydra, Almen Abdi and even the talented on-loan Chelsea youngster Nathaniel Chalobah.

Following a cagey match on a warm evening in the Midlands, it looked like it was all to play for in the second leg at Vicarage Road. Both teams just did not get going on the night and the majority fans were left severely disappointed with the lack of attacking play and endeavour in such a huge match.

That was until the Foxes were awarded a free kick in the 82nd minute. Frenchman Anthony Knockaert (who is now playing for Standard Liege) whipped in a delicious ball and it was current Middlesbrough striker David Nugent that headed the ball and looped it over Manuel Almunia.

The majority of the King Power Stadium was obviously delighted, especially when the referee blew the final whistle (despite some late Watford pressure). So, the Foxes headed to the capital with a slender 1-0 lead to defend. Could they do it?

Hertfordshire heartbreak

Heading to Vicarage Road, Leicester were justifiably in a buoyant mood as they looked to overcome their strong opponents. With Nigel Pearson’s team looking to protect their slim advantage, the Hornet’s compact stadium was picked with fans.

In fact, it didn’t take long for the small ground to be bouncing. Only a quarter of an hour into the exciting clash, Czech striker Matej Vydra unleashed a wicked volley that flew past Kasper Schmeichel and drew the Golden Boys level (and in the process ended his 13 match goalless streak). However, the Foxes were not behind for long. Thanks to yet another Nugent header in the 19th minute, the Midlanders regained the lead on aggregate.

With the topsy-turvy tie encapsulating supporters from the off, Vydra decided to take matters into his own hands yet again. Following a period of sustained Leicester pressure in the second-half, the on-loan Udinese man exchanged passes with the returning Troy Deeney and slotted the ball home from about 16 yards to again draw the semi-final level in the 65th minute.

But, it was from the sixth minute of stoppage time that things took a dramatic twist. With the tie looking destined for extra-time, Anthony Knockaert bore down on the Watford goal and thanks to a challenge that was deemed unfair by Michael Oliver, the Foxes were awarded a late penalty. It was in fact the Frenchman that stepped up to take the spot kick…

As most Leicester fans will painfully recall, the former Guingamp forward saw his poor penalty saved by Manuel Almunia and was unable to convert the rebound that would have surely sent his team to Wembley. Instead, it was the Hornets who were to be heading to the play-off final. Launching a lethal counter attack, Troy Deeney hammered home the winner only twenty seconds later to put the tie at 3-2 in his team's favour.

Firing in an unstoppable volley following a Jonathan Hogg centre, the former Walsall frontman secured Watford’s ticket to Wembley Way and sent Vicarage Road into raptures. Also, by netting this dramatic winner, he rounded off one of the most unbelievable play-off ties ever seen.