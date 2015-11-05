Player Ratings: Rubin Kazan 0-1 Liverpool: Ibe impresses as Reds win in Russia

Liverpool made it three wins from their last three as they cruised past Rubin Kazan in a straightforward 1-0 victory in Russia on Thursday night.

The Reds took on Rubin needing victory to ignite their Europa League campaign after three successive 1-1 draws in the competition and dominated the first-half to no avail as Sergey Ryzhikov made two superb reflex saves to prevent an own goal on the stroke of half-time after James Milner had struck the woodwork early on.

Early on in the first half, they finally got reward for their dominance as Jordon Ibe strolled through the centre of midfield before finding an opening and picking his spot, his placed effort kissing the inside of the far post to beat Ryzhikov.

The Reds were comfortable throughout, although they did seem to look a little nervy when the home side looked to satisfy the 42,000 inside the pristine Kazan Arena with a late equaliser.

However, Liverpool saw out the three points to reduce the gap to Group B's first-placed FC Sion to two points and give themselves the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Goalkeepers

Simon Mignolet: Perhaps one of the quietest games the Belgian goalkeeper has ever had, or will ever have. He didn't have a save to make, which was a contrast to the previous meeting where he was beaten by a sublime finish, and was generally untested - coming to meet a few loose balls and collected several crosses. Rating: 6/10.

Defenders

Nathaniel Clyne: Easily one of Liverpool's best players, providing width and an attacking outlet throughout as well as excelling in his defensive duties. The right-back constantly fed crosses into the box and got into promising positions further forward, with one lightning-quick sprint in the second-half demonstrating the athleticism and capabilities he has. It might also have come to more had his team-mates made better use of his run. Rating: 8/10.

Dejan Lovren: Having developed a penchant for being unreliable and error-strewn under his former manager, the Croatian followed up a composed display against Bournemouth eight days ago with another solid turn out in Russia. He was very rarely troubled, although could have done better against Gokdeniz Karadeniz on one occasion, and the only real blot on his copybook was an avoidable late yellow card. Elsewhere, there promising signs that the centre half could become a useful back-up defender with games coming thick and fast - using the ball and reading the game well and generally looking sure of himself. Rating: 7/10.

Mamadou Sakho: Imperious yet again, the Frenchman continues to impress under Klopp. His leadership skills were evident and his passing abilities drove the team forward time and time again. A fine sight to see him given the captain's armband late on after he had made countless important interventions, be them blocks, interceptions, tackles or aerial duels. He dominated and even the commentators took notice of his passing qualities, which is an unfortunate rarity. Incredible to think he rarely got a chance under the club's previous boss. Rating: 8/10.

Alberto Moreno: Another solid performance in both halves of the pitch, though the decision to have him deliver some inswinging crosses from set-pieces was questionable. He showed endeavour and enthusiasm to constantly drive down the left, but he was guilty of poor end product at times, though was an important reason as to why they kept a clean sheet. Rating: 7/10.

Midfielders

Joe Allen: An effective, if not necessarily notable, display from the Welsh midfielder. His diligence with the ball at his feet was favoured by the Reds' dominance of possession and he kept the ball well throughout. His pressing was also impressive and one particular move in the second-half should have amounted to more after he stole possession, played a nice one-two and attempted to drive into the box - but he was blocked before breaking into the area. Rating: 6/10.

Emre Can: An enigmatic performance yet again. Whilst it's so clear that the 21-year-old has the talent to be the driving force in Klopp's midfield, Can was sometimes culpable for overcomplicating things and a lack of awareness, particularly defensively. That said, his industrious work-rate, good possession play and physical dominance were all impressive. He also should have been awarded a penalty after having his Achilles scraped by a defender's studs inside the box. Rating: 6/10.

James Milner: The only real disappointment, the captain turned in another below-par performance and has yet to really show why he's the club's highest-paid player. His usual work-rate and commitment was there, as it always is, but he gave away a number of fouls throughout and his first touch was often poor, though he did prove a threat in a more attacking right-wing role. The Englishman could, and arguably should, have reacted quicker to Firmino's sublime pass early on, though he did make an intelligent run before his shot struck the crossbar in the early stages and he was understandably hooked mid-way through the second period - though it could be that he picked up a slight knock. Still, the midfielder needs to pick it up with Jordan Henderson - a very similar player to him - nearing a return. Rating: 5/10.

Forwards

Jordon Ibe: After struggling under Brendan Rodgers in the current campaign, Jürgen Klopp has brought a lot more out of the teenager in recent weeks. He certainly seemed like the "new player" he described himself as under the German in the Republic of Tatarstan, proving a menacing force down the right flank. Considering that his goal was his first for the Reds, he took it superbly - making the most of a surging run with a well-placed finish. He managed just one less dribble than every other single player on the pitch combined and looks a transformed player, full of newfound confidence which enables him to get at defenders with pace and power, though he is also capable of being creative too. Not doing his chances of more regular first-team football any harm whatsoever at the moment. Rating: 8/10.

Christian Benteke: After making such an excellent impact off of the bench in the last two games, the Belgian was starved of service a little in the first-half. He had more to work with in the second 45 but never really got into the game. Nevertheless, it was valuable for the striker to build his fitness and show good moments with his hold-up play, touches and movement. Several occasions on which he caught the eye by tracking back and showing that he can work under Klopp's demands. Rating: 6/10.

Roberto Firmino: Slowly but surely beginning to establish himself as one of Liverpool's best forward players after cynicism laced his first few performances, Firmino was again lively in the near freezing temperatures in Russia. His stunning early through ball, following a nutmeg on a Rubin defender, should have seen Milner put the Reds ahead - though he did register an assist later in the game after starting Ibe's direct run. It wasn't just that though, as Firmino kept things ticking throughout with classy touches, intelligent movement and clever vision despite playing on a shockingly bad pitch. His shooting often flattered to deceive and having developed a reputation for goalscoring in Germany, it may just be a case of getting that first goal before they start to come in spades for the Reds' No.11. Rating: 7/10.