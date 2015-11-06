Manchester United - West Brom Preview: Reds looking to get back to Premier League winning ways

Manchester United host West Brom on Saturday at Old Trafford looking to get back to winning ways, after two consecutive goalless draws against Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the the Premier League.

United go into the game with West Brom sitting in fourth place in the Premier League, four points off Manchester City who are top, so this weekend's game is a big one to try and bridge the gap. West Brom are in twelfth place with 14 points from their opening 11 games.

United got a morale boosting win midweek when they defeated CSKA Moscow 1-0 in the Champions League, which should make the team feel much better after failing to score a goal in their previous three matches.

West Brom come into the game on Saturday after a 3-2 home defeat to Leicester City last weekend. Before that they had won two in a row and under Tony Pulis, West Brom will be very hard to break down, it will be a very tough match for the Red Devils.

Last time they met

The last time Manchester United met West Brom in the Premier League was back in May when West Brom came away from Old Trafford with a 1-0 win, in a game United did everything but score a goal.

Old faces returning to Old Trafford

Darren Fletcher and Jonny Evans come back to Old Trafford this weekend after enjoying good spells with United in the recent years, but both will want to make sure that their new team does the job over United this weekend.

Team News

Manchester United

Luke Shaw (broken leg) and Paddy McNair are both out of the game this weekend, while Antonio Valencia is also out through injury after missing United’s last three games.

Matteo Darmian is suspended, so Ashley Young looks likely to given another start at right back this weekend.

Morgan Schniederlin missed the midweek game against CSKA Moscow with illness, but trained on Friday with the rest of the team

Memphis Depay made a comeback midweek in the Champions League after injury, and is set to be in the squad again this weekend, while Phil Jones, who has been rested for United’s last two games, is also set to be in the squad.

West Brom

Ben Foster is out of the game against his old club as he recovers from a knee ligament injury he picked up in March.

Chris Brunt is a doubt for the game after picking up an injury, but Rickie Lambert is fit after being an injury doubt for the last week.