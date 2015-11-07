Score Liverpool - Crystal Palace in Premier League 2015 (1-2)

17:58. Well, that's all we've got time for today. Thanks for joining me, Charlie Malam, as Crystal Palace once again proved the scourge of Liverpool - downing them 2-1 at Anfield after Yannick Bolasier had opened the scoring at the Kop end, before Scott Dann's late header gave them the three points. Philippe Coutinho's late first-half equaliser put the Reds on level terms, but they just couldn't muster enough to establish a lead and they suffer a first defeat since September 12 - a run of 12 games. Thanks again for coming to VAVEL for today's match commentary and enjoy the rest of your weekend. Unless you're a Liverpool fan, of course, in which case you can console yourself with all our post-match reaction to that result right here.

FT: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace.

90+2' Liverpool camped in the Palace half but they can't fashion any opportunities as Delaney steps in to dispossess Firmino. The clearance ledds to Skrtel fouling Wickham on the halfway line.

90' Lallana takes a corner in front of the Kop but it misses everybody before falling to Coutinho. He finds Moreno to his left, but his cross is put out for another corner by Hennessey and again it's dealt with before Clyne flashes a wild and ambitious shot from 30-yards well wide.

89' Four additional minutes for the home side to try to get anything from this game, or on the opposite side of the coin - for Palace to cling onto their lead.

88' "You must be sick of us" sing the away fans in one corner of the Anfield Road End, whilst Klopp fumes with his players on the touchline. Another defeat to Palace seems almost inevitable, at this stage.

87' And a final sub for Liverpool too as Ibe is brought off for Origi.

86' Final change for the away side - Mutch replacing Cabaye.

85' Coutinho goes close as a powerful strike forces Hennessey into tipping over his crossbar. Can they get back in this?

84' Palace just love playing Liverpool. This would be their third straight league win against them, although there's still time yet for the home side to rescue a point and maintain Klopp's unbeaten run as manager.

83' Dann wins the initial header from the set-piece, rising above Firmino, but Mignolet saves it. Unfortunately, he can only push it straight into the path of the defender - a boyhood Liverpool fan - who puts the second header beyond him to make it 2-1.

82' GOAL! Dann heads Crystal Palace back into the lead from a corner. 2-1 to the visitors.

81' Barely time to draw breath in this one, as Coutinho finds Ibe out wide and his cross narrowly misses the head of Lallana before a second cross from Moreno flies over the box and out for a throw.

79' Second substitution for Palace as Ledley replaces Puncheon.

78' It's 1-1 down in London now, too, with Kieran Gibbs having brought Arsenal level in the North London derby. A 1-1 draw here would be Liverpool's eighth of the season in all competitions.

76' It's an excellent area for Cabaye, who lifts a cross over the wall and across the face of goal - luckily for the Reds, Firmino is on hand to block. It falls back out to Cabaye, but he drags his shot wide of the near post.

75' Handball appeals as Lallana gets a shot away despite the ball being a yard or so behind him, but there's nothing really in it with Dann unaware of what's happening. Up the other end, Clyne harshly goes into the book as Zaha tries to dribble free of him. Free-kick Palace.

74' Lovely footwork from Firmino, who shits his body weight onto his right foot and shoots - but Dann gives him no space and forces a corner. Ibe takes it, from the right side, but again it's easily dealt with. No wonder Liverpool once had a fanzine called 'Another Wasted Corner'.

73' Cabaye's left-sided corner is excellently claimed by Mignolet, who sets off a quick counter. Benteke opts to go to Ibe to his right, but he takes too long as he runs into trouble and a deflection almost gives the ball to Benteke, but he swipes at the shot and the away side run the ball clear.

72' Good save! Puncheon has enough time and space to line up a shot around 30-yards out and he tries to bend it into the top corner, but Mignolet is equal to the effort and parries it wide.

71' Zaha wins a corner after Lovren steps in to tackle him and that allows Puncheon to tease an inswinging ball into the box, but after Kelly tries to meet it - the Reds force Palace back to their own goal with good pressing.

70' The home side still very much on top as Clyne stands his ground up against Bolasie. Yet more good one-touch football sees Lallana go close after Firmino ran in from the right and found Benteke who cushioned the ball into the midfielder's path, but he curls it just wide of the top corner.

69' Both sides really going for this with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Bolasie's cross into Wickham is collected well by Mignolet.

68' Clyne sends Firmino through on goal with an excellent ball, but the linesman adjudges him offside. Replays show the decision was marginal, but the correct one.

66' Souare booked for pulling down Ibe after the young winger broke away from him.

65' Another disappointing corner leads to nothing, but these last 25 minutes are sure to be enticing. The tempo in this second-half has been superb. Elsewhere in the Premier League, Arsenal trail Tottenham 1-0. You can keep up to date with that with VAVEL too.

64' Both sides coming closer and Delaney makes a good interception to put Lallana's pull-back out of play. Both sides, meanwhile, make changes - Sako coming off for Wickham and Firmino replacing Emre Can, who has been a little underwhelming today.

63' And how has HE not scored?! Benteke rises to meet Moreno's cross inside the six-yard box but he just can't get over it and heads it over the crossbar from close-range. Big chances for both sides.

62' How has he not scored?! Disappointing corner as Moreno's delivery fails to beat the first man and Zaha launches a counter-attack, brushing aside two defenders down the right side, beating off Coutinho before playing a square ball to Sako - who could only hit the side netting with a left-footed effort from close-range.

61' Benteke attacks Ibe's corner but can't get a header on the end of it. Liverpool pen Palace, currently down to 10-men, inside their own third but the sheer number of white shirts makes it difficult for the Reds to force an opening as Kelly blocks Moreno's cross for another corner, allowing Souare - all bandaged up - to return to the field.

60' Superb by Ibe and then by Skrtel, with the former tracking back to shield out Bolasie before Skrtel dispossesses Zaha inside the six-yard box. The Reds launch a counter-attack and go two-on-two, but Benteke's return pass to Coutinho is poor. Corner to Liverpool.

59' Souare's first-touch is poor after receiving a return ball from a throw. His backheel at the byline forces just a throw rather than a goalkick but he clatters into the advertising hoardings and will have to receive some treatment off the field.

58' Neil Swarbrick awards a foul as Lallana tangles with Delaney down at the corner flag near the Kop end. Klopp is bemused by the decision and shows his disagreement via his puzzled facial expression, whilst replays show that there was very little, if any, contact.

57' Puncheon is shown a yellow at the end of the move, the first of the afternoon.

56' Great interception by Lallana, who is then fouled by Puncheon, who fails to bring down Can. He races clear of the challenge and sets up an attack which leads to Ibe cutting in from the right, but the referee is giving nothing as Benteke goes down under a challenge. Looked like the right call on first viewing.

54' Great defending from ex-Liverpool full-back Kelly, who gets across Coutinho to muscle him off the ball after the Brazilian had latched on to Benteke's headed flick-on and beared down on goal.

53' Puncheon tries to get a shot away on his right foot but it's not how he would have envisaged it as it nearly hits the corner flag across the other side of the pitch.

51' Almost brilliant from Ibe as he wriggles through a few bodies on a mazy run but Cabaye takes it away from him just as he's about to run into space inside the box. The 19-year-old has been very, very impressive for the home side.

50' Some neat passing play from the Reds but Can has the ball nicked away from him by Cabaye just as he's about to hit a half-volley from a tight angle.

49' Excellent tackle from Souare, who dives in on Benteke as he tees up a shot inside the box, but the defender's pressure forces the Belgian to fire high and wide.

48' Of the last 14 games in which Liverpool have conceded first, they've gone on to lose 11 and they'll be hoping to keep that trend well and truly reversed after they did so at Chelsea a week ago. Palace have started the better side yet again in this second period, however.

47' The rain still absolutely pouring down on L4, but it hasn't affected the quality of the football on show so far. Very much one for the purists this, with both sides pressing and looking to get on the front foot. Bolasie is caught being a bit too eager however, as he brings down Clyne trying to steal the ball from him near the corner flag.

46' We're back underway as Lallana and Benteke get the ball rolling. No changes for either side at the break.

17:03. Reflecting back on that first 45, Liverpool will be hopeful that Sakho's injury is nothing overly serious. The defender was replaced by Lovren despite his attempts to play on and is likely to miss the France friendlies he had been called up for over the two-week break.

17:01. Christian Benteke has three goals in his last four league appearances - all of them netted in the final 15 minutes. Can he add to that tally with another late strike today?

17:00. Liverpool had 13 shots in that first-half, managing only three on target, whilst Palace scored with their only shot on target. So far, the home side have enjoyed 66% of the possession, though that's not to say that Palace have been particularly battered. Nevertheless, Jürgen Klopp's side did end that first-half the stronger of the two teams. Second-half coming shortly.

16:58. The momentum will be with Liverpool as they attack the Kop end in this second-half and they'll be looking towards the excellent Ibe to maintain his threat. The wide-man played a crucal role in the goal, holding up the ball before finding Clyne wide right and has generally been a lively presence

16:54. Honours even at the break thanks to Coutinho's late leveller. Crystal Palace started the brighter of the two sides and deservedly took the lead through Bolasie, after questionable defending from both Moreno and Can as they made a hash of their clearances in the build-up. But Liverpool responded well to going behind and equalised through Coutinho, whose side-footed effort from a well-worked team move means the game is all up for grabs in this second-half.

HT: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace.

45+3' Close again for Lovren, whose header from another corner is blocked on the line before Lucas fires over the bar.

45+2' Some really good football being played by the home side now, who almost find themselves with the opportunity to go in front after Delaney fails to deal with a cross - but Kelly is on hand to clear with Benteke moving in.

45' Three additional minutes added on to this first-half with Liverpool full of confidence after making it 1-1, but Mignolet opts not to find Ibe with a quick delivery - much to the disappointment of the Kop behind him.

44' Hennessey gets down low to deny Lovren's header from a Coutinho corner. Not much power on the stooping header, but it's a good stop.

43' Similarly to last week, it's that man Coutinho who brings Liverpool onto level terms just minutes before the interval and it's a very good finish, his fourth goal of the season and his third within eight days.

42' Moreno wins the ball back from a throw-in and Liverpool work it out to the left, where Clyne drives a low cross across the box. Lallana flicks it into the path of Coutinho and he sidefoots into the bottom corner for the equaliser.

41' GOAL! Liverpool are level and it's that man Coutinho, who scored twice last week, who brings them level. 1-1.

40' It seems, indeed, that Sakho is unfit to come on as Lovren replaces him after he starts to feel some discomfort again. The home crowd applaud his commitment and endeavour to try to resume.

39' Lallana sees space in front of him and he looks to curl a shot inside the far post after cutting in, but he can't find the target.

38' Ibe drives at Souare down the right and wins a corner, which he takes himself, but the delivery is cleared by the same defender with Benteke lurking inside the box.

37' Well, you can't fault Sakho's efforts. Lovren is momentarily forced back to the bench as the French centre-back does a quick light jog and returns to the field. He gives the ball away to Palace, but fortunately Bolasie is offside. Is he alright? Isn't he? We'll have to wait and see.

36' It's not looking good for Liverpool as Sakho shakes his head on the way off the field. It seems as though Lovren will replace him.

34' Sakho looks in agony as he goes down clutching his knee. His discomfort raises concern from his centre-back partner Skrtel, who has a word before the club doctors come onto the field. Replays show him landing awkwardly and seemingly jarring it. Could Klopp be forced into an early substitution?

33' Benteke close again as he gets an excellent cross from Clyne. He rises above his marker but can't keep the header down. The Reds at least getting better service into their No.9.

31' Excellent play from Delaney, who squeezes Benteke and forces him into a quick shot from Lallana's pull-back. Better from the home side.

30' The hosts finding joy down the right-side, but after Ibe finds the overlapping Clyne his cross into Benteke is poor. The Reds are dominant in possession, but can they translate it into more opportunities.

29' Liverpool desperate to find an equaliser as try to find an opening. They work it to both flanks until Ibe looks to beat Puncheon to the byline, but as he hesitates to cross he's dispossessed and the hosts are forced back into their own half again.

28' CHANCE! Excellent touch and turn from Benteke wins a corner after pulling down Clyne's pass and spinning towards goal. Ibe takes the cross and it's Benteke on the end of it, but Hennessey stretches out a rightt arm to palm it out for another corner. Great save.

27' It's an intricate attempt from the set-piece and it doesn't work as Coutinho looks to slide it into Ibe, but his poor first-touch allows it to get away from him and Palace scramble clear.

26' Liverpool looking for a quick reply as Coutinho has a shot blocked from seven yards out after Ibe's cut-back. The Reds keep the ball and win a foul as Puncheon comes in hard on Ibe, giving the Reds a free-kick around 30-yards from goal.

25' Unlucky from Coutinho, who looks to flick a pass into the path of Lallana or Benteke making the run in behind the defence but a slight deflection allows it to trickle through for Hennessey in goal.

24' Nothing quite going for the home side so far as Coutinho's through ball fails to find a team-mate. They're struggling to cope with Palace's threat on the counter, whilst they've yet to unlock the away side's defence - with Pardew's men packing bodies behind the ball whenever the hosts are in possession.

23' Crucial interception from Cabaye, who tracks back to prod the ball away from Coutinho as he lines up a shot from 20-yards.

22' Poor, poor defending from Liverpool as Can fails to clear a loose ball in the box and Bolasie picks it up and hammers home a thunderous shot through the legs of Skrtel and past Mignolet for the opening goal. That comes as very little surprise off the back of the first 20 minutes.

21' GOAL! Crystal Palace cash in on their positive start and it's Bolasie who opens the scoring. 1-0.

20' Very little goalmouth action so far but Palace certainly carrying the greater threat in the final third. Cabaye steals possession from Can's underweighted pass and he spots Mignolet off his line, but his shot from 40 yards soars over the crossbar.

18' Cabaye swings the 35-yard free-kick deep towards the box, where a Liverpool head manages to put it out of play for a throw-in. Souare takes, playing a one-two with Puncheon, before Sakho clears his low cross.

17' Moreno goes down under a challenge but referee Neil Swarbrick isn't interested, allowing Palace to continue their attack. It comes to nothing and the Spanish left-back is soon back to his feet, though Can concedes a free-kick on Zaha.

16' The home side looking a bit more comfortable now they've had a few minutes of possession and that's allowing them to get forward and look to create. Coutinho looks to bend one of those typically trademark shots, but he's a bit too far out and the poor execution sees him bend it five or six yards wide of the mark.

15' Liverpool being forced to battle physically with Palace but Klopp approves of what he sees so far, enthusiastically clapping and encouraging his players from the touchline.

14' Coutinho takes the cross from the left but again Souare is there to head clear and Clyne's long ball from deep is dealt with. The defender is then on hand to deal with Sakho, who attempts to break from a clearance, but he does well to prevent the forward from beating him.

13' Rain getting steadily heavier as Liverpool work their way into the game. Moreno's deep left-sided cross forces a corner as Souare heads clear.

12' Ex-Palace defender Clyne looks to break free of his man down the right but loses his footing as he tries to cross. The Reds win back the ball until Coutinho finds Ibe in space, his cross it headed away from danger before Can retrieves the ball and is forced to go back to their own half.

10' Some better play from the home side but there's certainly some tired legs out there as Lallana sloppily concedes possession, playing a usually simple pass out of play for a Palace throw.

9' Excellent play from Jordon Ibe on the counter-attack. He strides forward in possession before finding Lallana on the right side of the area, unfortunately his cross is astray and goes out for a goal-kick. Encouragement from the 19-year-old.

8' The effects of that long-haul journey in mid-week showing as Palace win another corner, this time down the left side. Cabaye delivers an inswinger, but Sakho heads clear at the near post.

7' Palace fans taunting the hosts about how they ruined their title hopes two years ago and so far, they've looked the better side here today as Skrtel is forced to slide in on Bolasie and force a throw down the far side.

6' Sakho wins a foul out of Bolasie, who had caught him when trying to take the ball from his feet down Liverpool's right side.

5' Liverpool riding the wave of this early Palace pressure, with the front four of Sako, Bolasie, Zaha and Puncheon looking positive and full of purpose. The Reds look to get forward themselves but Coutinho loses it as he looks to pull himself into space.

3' Palace looking strong early on as they attack in numbers and enjoy an early spell of possession but the Reds keep them at bay before Puncheon's cross goes out of play for a goal-kick.

2' Strong run from Zaha driving into byline at the near post, but Sakho's excellently timed tackle forces a corner - which comes to nothing. Rain teaming down on Merseyside in these early stages.

1' After an impeccably observed silence, we're underway as shots show Gerrard stood next to Henderson and Jon Flanagan and several other ex-team-mates in the stands. The away side get us underway, shooting towards the Kop end, with Liverpool attacking the Anfield Road End in this first-half. For those of you less familiar with the stadium, that means Liverpool are shooting from right to left and vice versa for the away side.

15:58. The pre-match handshake is complete as the new Main Stand looms over the players, before the home supporters sing You'll Never Walk Alone. We'll have a minutes silence in honour of those who gave their lives in war, which is also why both sets of players have poppies adorned on their shirts. Lest we forget them.

15:54. Anticipation building as we draw nearer and nearer to kick-off. It's dark enough already to require floodflights at Anfield and the players will make their way out onto the pitch shortly.

15:50. Liverpool could move just six points behind current league leaders City (which could change if Arsenal win) today and just four points off of fourth place. A win would move them up to eight, with their disappointing goal difference likely to keep them behind Southampton and Tottenham - who could also move higher up the table with a positive result against the Gunners. Crystal Palace could move as high as eighth with a win, leapfrogging their opponents today in the process.

15:45. Both sets of players doing their final few warm-ups before they retreat down the tunnel for a final team talk with the boss. It looks like it will be Sakho who leads the line for Crystal Palace, whilst Liverpool will field a 4-2-3-1 with Phil Coutinho behind Benteke and Ibe and Lallana either side. Sakho is supported by a frighteningly quick duo of Zaha and Bolasie. Behind them, the likes of Cabaye and Puncheon add further class and attacking intent. It's set to be an intriguing game this one, and anything but a one-way affair.

15:43. Back to Merseyside, though, and we're quickly closing in on kick-off. News filtering in that there won't be any flags on the Kop today, due to a protest from supporters group Spion Kop 1906 over a recent incident with Jonathan Poulter, a Liverpool fan who was been banned from attending any football matches for three years last week.

15:40. Diverting our attentions to another game across Europe. Borussia Dortmund currently lead rivals Schalke 2-1 on home soil, but supposed Liverpool transfer target Leroy Sane has been amongst the action. The 19-year-old forward set up Jan Klaas Huntelaar's first-half equaliser and has now been involved in more goals (7) this season than any other U21 player in Europe's top 5 leagues. You can follow that game LIVE with VAVEL.

15:37. Crystal Palace will be confident in their abilities to bring the points back home. They've won more points away from home in 2015 than everyone but Arsenal. An impressive feat.

15:34. Uh oh. Last weekend's win at Chelsea is Liverpool's only victory in their last six top-flight games against London opposition, drawing three and losing the other two. Time for back-to-back wins over capital-based teams, or time for Palace to end Klopp's honeymoon? Tweet us your predictions into @VAVELLiverpool.

15:31. Elsewhere, Jordan Henderson is also in attendance. The current Liverpool captain, out injured, was labelled a "real leader" by Klopp recently. He'll be itching to get back after the international break and play his first minutes under the German, who seems to have really developed relationships with his players already - as the hugs post-match in Kazan showed.

15:28. Just over half-an-hour until kick-off and social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Steven Gerrard arriving into Anfield. The last time he was here Liverpool played Crystal Palace and lost 3-1 and on that occasion he was on the pitch to have a say on the game. The Reds will be hoping the former skipper's not a bad omen.

15:24. Interesting stat. The only other occasion in which Lucas Leiva was Liverpool captain was when he led the team against Rabotnicki in July 2010. The Reds won 2-0, the same scoreline they achieved in the second-leg, to reach the Europa League proper. Back then, Lucas had David N'Gog, Jay Spearing and Milan Jovanovic for team-mates. How times change.

15:21. Elsewhere in the Premier League, Manchester City couldn't beat Aston Villa in Remi Garde's first game in charge - leaving them just a point ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who take on Tottenham Hotspur at 4pm. City were left frustrated as they spurned a number of opportunities, the most notable of which being Raheem Sterling's pointblank header somehow being kept out by Brad Guzan, before Kevin de Bruyne got in a tangle when it seemed all he needed to do was make contact with the ball to open the scoring. Vincent Kompany almost stole the three points late on when he rose to meet a cross inside the six-yard in stoppage-time, but he could only cannon his effort off the crossbar. That result leaves Arsenal with the opportunity to move two points clear at the top, should they beat their arch-rivals.

15:19. A missed man? Dwight Gayle has scored four goals in three Premier League appearances against Liverpool, but isn't in the squad to play today. Alan Pardew's decision not to opt for a natural No.9 might be due to the fact that Crystal Palace's strikers haven't scored a goal in the league since the final day of last season when Marouane Chamakh (also out injured today) scored past against Swansea.

15:16. One of the big talking points is Jordon Ibe keeping his place in Liverpool's starting team. The 19-year-old was electric on Thursday night, contributing a match-winning performance as he scored his first competitive goal for the club. In fact, he's generally looked a brighter and more confident player since Klopp's arrival last month and he has only good words to say about his German boss. Today is his first league start since August 17th.

15:13. The two changes for Palace are Souare coming in for Ward at left-back, whilst Bolasie leads the line in the absence of the injured Gayle - with out-and-out strikers Bamford and Wickham left on the bench. Martin Kelly, at right-back, takes on his former side.

15:10. Lucas Leiva captains Liverpool today, in the absence of captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner. Is it deserved? Tweet us your opinions to @VAVELLiverpool.

15:08. Four changes for Liverpool from the side that won in Europe in mid-week as Skrtel, Lallana, Coutinho and Lucas return to the starting line-up to replace Lovren, Firmino, the injured Milner and Allen.

15:04. Crystal Palace Bench: Speroni, Ward, Hangeland, Ledley, Mutch, Bamford, Wickham.

15:03. Liverpool Bench: Bogdan, Lovren, Firmino, Allen, Origi, Brannagan, Teixeira.

15:02. Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; Kelly, Dann, Delaney, Souare; Zaha, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon; Sako, Bolasie.

15:01. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Lucas, Can; Lallana, Coutinho, Ibe; Benteke.

15:00. The team news is in...

Rumours suggesting that James Milner will be absent from the Liverpool squad today. The midfield has reportedly picked up a hamstring injury from their win in Kazan and will also miss England's friendlies with Spain and France over the next two weeks. That will force Klopp into a reshuffle, and could mean Mamadou Sakho is made Liverpool captain this afternoon. We'll have team news with you shortly after 3pm.

Did you know? Crystal Palace's at Anfield in May was their first win away to Liverpool in the league since November 1991, but they've only lost one of their last five top-flight meetings with the Reds. In their run of the last seven games against the Merseyside outfit, they've scored 14 goals - which is an improvement upon the previous 19 clashes with them, in which they only hit 10 goals in total.

On the contrary, Alan Pardew has challenged his team to get at Liverpool's defence - highlighting their "issues" at the back. He insisted: "Liverpool have great players. Great players can change games, as (Philippe) Coutinho did at Chelsea. Having said that, we need to capitalise on what they're not good at, and defending is an issue that club has had for some time, and we hope to exploit that. Whenever you play Liverpool you've got to have ambition, particularly at Anfield, because of the way the game starts – that emotional song – and the history of the club start to hit at your ambition. So what you've got to do is keep that ambition, to put them on the back foot as much as you can. If we can do that like we did last season we can surprise ourselves and win."

Questioned about whether his side will be disadvantaged by the fatigue of their long-haul flight on Thursday night, Klopp added: "It's better you don't play midweek, it's an advantage for Crystal Palace, but only if we are not prepared to fight. If we wait for easy game, no chance. If we are waiting for a difficult game then we try to think solutions for these difficulties. We are fit, we are healthy, we are young - not all of us, but the players at least! They all feel good, they all want to play."

Jürgen Klopp has warned of the strength and height which Crystal Palace possess in the build-up to today's game. He said: "Palace are difficult to play against. They’re really tall, and you have to play special. We know about their transition game, their plan, and we try to be prepared. It's not a big difference, because we played against Chelsea who were very organised and deep, and we played against Kazan too who were the same. If we have the ball, Palace will do something similar. We have to be ready."

Team news: Crystal Palace are also dealing with several absentees with strikers Connor Wickham (calf) and Marouane Chamakh (hamstring) both out. However, Dwight Gayle could return from a hamstring injury but faces a late fitness test whilst Pape Souare could be back in the fold after recovering from a knock which he sustained last week. Lee Chung-Yong's foot injury will keep him out, with Kwesi Appiah's ACL injury picked up on international duty back in June keeping him out until at least the new year.

Team news: The home side will have Philippe Coutinho in the side, according to Jürgen Klopp, who said his absence from Thursday night's 1-0 Europa League win over Rubin Kazan was due to their unwillingness to risk him after the Brazilian picked up a minor knock against Chelsea. Coutinho scored twice in that win, ending a run of 710 minutes for a goal, whilst Klopp insisted Adam Lallana - who played the final half-hour in Russia - will also be available. Martin Skrtel and Lucas Leiva, who also both came off the bench, are likely to return to the starting side - but the game comes too soon for Kolo Toure (hamstring), Daniel Sturridge (knee) and captain Jordan Henderson (foot) whilst long-term absentees Danny Ings, Joe Gomez and Jon Flanagan (all knee) are also sidelined.

On the topic of revenge, Liverpool may also feel like they have some retribution to reap this afternoon. The last time they faced Crystal Palace, it was club legend Steven Gerrard's final ever home game for the club and despite taking the lead through Adam Lallana, the Londoners proceeded to spoil the parade by scoring three and emerging with an ultimately deserved three points. It did not ruin the occasion, but it certainly put a bit of a dampener on the Reds' day as their season petered out meaninglessly. Having already avenged their emphatic final day loss at Stoke City this season, with a 1-0 win at the Britannia Stadium on the opening weekend, they'll be keen to show they've come a long way since their last meeting with Palace five months ago. Oh, and to add to it, Gerrard will actually be in the stands today, with his MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy having had their season cut disappointingly short with a play-offs exit last month. Talk about an added incentive and all that.

Of course, in addition to Liverpool - Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur take on Arsenal in a white-hot North London derby. Spurs are unbeaten since the opening day whilst the home side, Arsenal, will be desperate to avenge their 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night. It's good day's worth of football for us all today.

Those results leave the table looking like this going into Sunday's three fixtures:

The day's biggest story, however, came in the day's evening kick-off as Chelsea fell to a seventh defeat of the season - the first time Jose Mourinho has ever suffered so many losses in a Premier League campaign - away at Stoke City. Despite an encouraging first-half, the Blues - without Mourinho who was serving a one-game stadium ban - fell to an acrobatic second-half volley from Marko Arnautovic which leaves them on 11 points from 12 games, 14 points off of 1st-placed Manchester City, who could yet extend that gap further when they take on bottom of the league Aston Villa in Sunday's 1:30pm kick-off.

There's been plenty more happening since then though. Rounding up Saturday's results, Newcastle United moved out of the relegation zone as they remarkably managed to win 1-0 at Bournemouth - just their second away win in 2015 - thanks to a counter-attack goal from Ayoze Perez after goalkeeper Rob Elliot had made countless saves to keep the home side at bay. Later in the day, Norwich City ended a six-game wait for a win as they beat Swansea City 1-0 at home thanks to Jonny Howson's second-half effort. Leicester City maintained their stunning run of form to move to joint-top of the table as Jamie Vardy continued his scoring streak with a ninth goal in nine games from the penalty spot after N'Golo Kante had handed them the lead. Troy Deeney hit one back for travellers Watford, but they eventually succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium. Elsewhere, Manchester United scored their first league goals in over five hours as they brushed past West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at home - Jesse Lingard and a late Juan Mata penalty alleviating some pressure off of Louis van Gaal. Sunderland fell to an eight defeat of the season against Southampton after Dusan Tadic made the most of a second-half penalty, leaving the Black Cats in the relegation zone, whilst West Ham United and Everton drew 1-1 thanks to goals from Manuel Lanzini and Romelu Lukaku.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, enjoyed a deserved point against Manchester United at Selhurst Park in a hard-fought goalless draw. They had the better chances compared to their opponents as Yohan Cabaye volleyed wide of goal from close-range with their best opportunity of the game, but Dwight Gayle and Scott Dann also went close as both sides were forced to share the spoils. Palace had plenty of positives to take away, in particular the threat that they showed from the wings as Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha caused all kinds of problems down either flank. The two wide-men will be crucial this afternoon, with the former having enjoyed his recent outings against a shaky Reds defence.

That said, Liverpool's last league game, as well as their positive recent run of form in general, will have boosted the team's morale as they thrashed reigning champions Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Two Philippe Coutinho goals, one on the brink of half-time and another with less than 20 minutes remaining, put them ahead after Ramires had headed the hosts in front, before Christian Benteke made sure of the three points with a controlled finish late on. That saw them move into the top-half of the table as well as sealing their first league win under Jürgen Klopp in quite some style.

Interestingly, of the last four league meetings - the three wins have all been ended 3-1, aside from that infamous 3-3 draw at the tail-end of the 2013-14 campaign. There's been plenty of goals in recent encounters between these two but both of their goals against tallies are a respectable 12 after 11 games for the Reds and 11 for the Eagles, with only league leaders Manchester City (nine goals against), Arsenal (eight), Manchester United (eight) and Tottenham Hotspur (nine) having conceded less than them. Their goals scored totals are less impressive, with both sides having averaged a little over a goal per game (12 in 11 for both) so far. Palace have only scored more than once in a game on the one occasion in their last seven games, whilst Liverpool have only hit the back of the net two or more times a measly twice in 17 games in all competitions in the current campaign.

Alan Pardew's charges will enter the game with no fear whatsoever though, having done impeccably under the Englishman since his arrival in January this year. They've won 19 of their 35 games under him, a win percentage of 54.29%, and boast scalps of Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool under his tenure. The fact they've had an indifferent season, winning five, drawing one and losing five, will bear little importance this afternoon as they look for a third successive league win over their opponents.

In fact, Palace have only lost four of the 12 games between the two sides since 2000 - though the fact three of those four came on Merseyside, which is where today's game will be played, may be a welcome boost to Liverpool - who are still searching for their first triumph on home soil under Klopp, in the league at least.

But despite their recent performances, this fixture is by no means a roll-over. Crystal Palace, today's visitors, sit only a point behind Liverpool in the league table and have been somewhat of a bogey team for them in recent years given their strong recent record against them. They have not allowed the Reds to get the better of them in the league since October 2013 and will approach the game with confidence despite being winless since the start of last month.

Today's home side are riding a wave of positivity, after winning their last three games in all competitions under Jürgen Klopp - who was appointed exactly a month ago. Liverpool are unbeaten under his tenure and could edge one game closer to equalling the record best start by a manager at the club, which was eight games without a loss after taking over. Klopp and co. have not lost in six under him, but they're also unbeaten in their last 12 in all competitions. Impressive form.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Sunday 8th November 2015, sees Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the 12th gameweek of the Barclays Premier League. This afternoon's game kicks off at 16:00 GMT, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Charlie Malam. Make sure you stay following.