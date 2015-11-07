Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester City: As it happened

I hope you enjoyed following along this afternoon, I certainly enjoyed commentating on the action as it unfolded at Villa Park. This is Mosope - signing off!

FT: Follow the live coverage of that game at the Emirates, with Ameé Ruskai here.

FT: They'll be hoping that Tottenham do them a favour this afternoon to ensure they stay at the top of the summit going into the international break - Arsenal entertain Spurs in the north London Derby, which is next!

FT: Pellegrini will feel bitterly disappointed because his side were unable to maintain their gap at the top of the table, but they were constantly a threat on the counter-attack: just didn't have the goals to show for it.

FT: Garde will be satisfied with a hard-fought point in-front of his new supporters, not least as it was a much improved display than we're used to seeing at times so far this term.

90+4: FULL-TIME! The referee blows the whistle, that's it! An exciting, end-to-end, slightly dramatic finish to an intriguing game.

90+2: OFF THE BAR! It's just not City's day, is it? Iheanacho's cross is headed goalwards by Fernando, but his effort crashes off the crossbar.. after the ball bounces in-and-around the area, Kompany sidefoots narrowly wide of the far corner..

90: The fourth official signals for four minutes of stoppage time to be played - Delph is, unsurprisingly, being booed at every turn.

88: OVER THE BAR! What a controversial goal that would have been! Veretout's delivery deceives the City defenders but Gestede connects with it, his effort flashes narrowly over the crossbar and out for a goal-kick.

Instead, City should have had possession - they have a corner to defend..

87: Controversy! City players crowd around the referee, they are furious as Gestede takes an aggressive throw-in towards the path of Hart, who is unable to control it and the ball trickles out of play for a corner-kick.

84: Changes for both sides - Villa bring on Rudy Gestede with Jordan Ayew coming off, whilst Kelechi Iheanacho is given a few minutes' playing time with Raheem Sterling, who could have scored a brace, being replaced.

81: N'Zogbia's energy is causing City a few problems down the left-hand side, as he whips in a cross fizzed with pace, but the danger is partially averted as the game begins to open up even more.

78: Wow. Twelve minutes (plus stoppages) left to play, and it's goalless. Yaya Touré, who has been largely ineffective, is replaced by Fabian Delph - to a large chorus of boos and supporters have inflatable snakes in their hands.

75: A real end-to-end affair, this has been! You can almost hear the boos emerging as City prepare their next substitution - Fabian Delph is preparing to come on.

71: Leandro Bacuna coming on, Scott Sinclair the man to be replaced - just moments after he came narrowly close to latching onto a header in the box too!

70: Just twenty minutes remain now, with Villa also pressing to break the deadlock. Ayew is having a tough time having to deal with the physicality of Kompany and Otámendi though.

Jesús Navas' cross is near inch-perfect in the area for de Bruyne, who just needs to apply the finishing touch from six yards out. Yet, the ball flicks off his other leg, and the contact is poor as it trickles out of play, for a goal-kick.

65: CHANCE - BUT HOW DID HE MISS?!

63: Garde makes his first substitution as Carles Gíl is replaced by Charles N'Zogbia - the former trudges off to a warm reception from the home supporters.

60: An hour played, and it's still goalless. Surely not for too long though? City are beginning to turn the screw with Navas looking increasingly dangerous down the flank..

53: WHAT A SAVE, BRAD GUZAN! Sterling cannot believe he hasn't scored there, his strike from close-range, is flicked over the crossbar by the face of Guzan! Still goalless, somehow..

50: CLOSE! A great ball is lofted into the box by Amavi towards the path of Scott Sinclair - his touch is poor though and allows Otámendi to recover and clear the danger.

47: City starting the second 45 on the front foot - Richards makes two important headed clearances in quick succession as Pellegrini's men go in search of the all-important opener.

KICK-OFF! The second-half is underway, no changes at the break.

HT: City always pose a threat, even when they're not playing at their best. So, naturally, Villa have to be mindful of that. Pellegrini and his side will be hoping that Wilfried Bony's injury isn't a serious one - especially with Sergio Agüero still a few weeks away from 100% match fitness. In his absence, they have to create a new attacking dimension to accomodate the trio of de Bruyne, Navas and Sterling, whilst Yaya Touré has been largely ineffective playing as the sole attacking midfielder.

HT: It hasn't been a boring goalless draw thus far, far from it. Aston Villa have played with freedom, they ultimately have nothing to lose. Their fans are cheering them on, it's a great spectacle and makes for an intriguing watch.

HT: There was clear contact, he went down, nothing given. Questions will certainly be asked of that decision - especially after Otámendi was penalized and booked for a similar tackle at the other end.

HT: The second though, Clark is a very lucky man. Perhaps Sterling's reaction was slightly delayed, but he was in on-goal, shaping to shoot, and Clark didn't win the ball.

HT: To be honest with you, the first penalty appeal was light-hearted and Raheem probably wasn't expecting it.

HT: I said it earlier on in the match, Ciaran Clark especially, needs to be careful with the way in which he approaches tackles.

HT: City haven't been at their best yet, but always pose a threat on the counter-attack, which the hosts need to be weary of.

HT: Garde will be certainly encouraged by his new side's display thus far - they haven't conceded, enjoyed patient spells in possession and look dangerous.

HALF-TIME: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester City

45+1: The referee blows his whistle, the first 45 is over now!

45: The fourth official signals for just one minute of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first-half.

44: Clark goes down, free-kick given and the defender looks seemingly dazed after a clash of heads with de Bruyne a few minutes prior in the area.

He fires the ball into a great area for the young Englishman to strike - to no avail though.

42: What an exquisite pass by de Bruyne - but Raheem can't latch onto it in time!

41: Gíl opts for power over placement, and his free-kick effort floats over the crossbar.. disappointing in the end.

40: Slight delay with the free-kick as the referee has to sort out some movement in-and-around the wall between both sets of players.

39: Otámendi is then booked and looks both confused and frustrated with the decision. Replays show... he's expected the contact there..

38: Free-kick in a dangerous position for Villa, as Nicolas Otámendi is penalized for a lunging challenge on Carles Gíl.

Also, did look slightly theatrically - but you've seen those given as penalties in the past!

Replays show there was contact by Clark (again!), but should Sterling have taken the shot when he had the chance to moments beforehand?

37: PENALTY APPEAL! Not given by the referee, Sterling brought down!

36: If only the Spaniard had more pace... Between Kompany and Hart, the danger is averted - but that was a close one there!

35: The set-piece comes of nothing though, as Villa break forward with Carles Gíl in space... oooh!

34: Bacary Sagna wins a corner-kick after Jordan Amavi slides in near the corner flag.

33: The free-flowing tempo of the match has turned into a patient, game of chess. Neither side wants to be the first to concede, City haven't been at their best yet - but they look very dangerous on the counter-attack.

32: Navas tries to shrug off a challenge to win the ball in his own half but gets outmuscled - it counts for nothing though as City defenders collectively help the tricky Spaniard to win the ball back again.

31: Both sides having a real tussle to try and create something with the possession that they've had so far, half-an-hour played, still goalless. This, is interesting.

30: That being said though, Clark has got to be careful. Sterling loves to run in-behind defences and his pace is a handful for anyone to contend with.

29: Light-hearted penalty appeals are waved away by the referee as Sterling attempts to latch onto a through ball into his path by de Bruyne. Ciaran Clark does bodycheck him, but there probably wasn't enough contact to warrant a penalty-kick there.

28: Villa doing well to retain possession now, another good passage and play from the hosts.

27: Ironic jeers can be heard again as Kompany makes a mistake and the ball trickles out for a goal-kick.

26: Kolarov steps up for a City free-kick, 30 yards out with Guzan organising his free-kick wall.. He clips the ball towards Kompany, who does well to head the ball initially, before being closed down by two men within an instant.

25: Manchester City substitution - Jesús Navas ON, Wilfried Bony OFF.

24: Doesn't look like Bony will be able to continue, Pellegrini is talking to his coaching staff and they're going to make a change now.

23: And.... City attempt to break on the counter but with no presence in the centre, they squander possession..

22: Bony is pictured limping down the touchline with the physios, receiving treatment. Whether he'll be able to continue, is another matter.

20: An injury concern for City, as Wilfried Bony looks in some discomfort - having pulled his hamstring..

18: Just a touch too many! Raheem sprints forward leaving defenders in his wake - but his next touch is too heavy as it allows Micah Richards the opportunity to slide in and clear the danger.

17: Ironic jeers reverberate around Villa Park as Fernando goes for goal from the resulting corner-kick, but makes a mess of his strike and it veers well wide..

The Serbian full-back goes for goal, a powerful low strike towards the corner - Guzan does enough to push the effort around the post with his fingertips.

16: CLOSE! The strength of the counter-attack, is emphasised here. Raheem Sterling drives forward with the ball at his feet, feints past one player and spots Kolarov to his left.

15: Ayew penalized for an offside decision, the whistle blows and City are allowed some brief respite as a result.

14: This is better from Villa, even if it is the opening exchanges thus far. The next question is, can they maintain this type of performance throughout the 90 minutes?

13: Oooh! Gueye weaves his way towards the edge of the area after some patient passing from the hosts, he strikes goalwards but his effort flashes wide of the crossbar and doesn't trouble Hart.

12: Villa passing and probing their way forward with intent - City players are having to chase the ball to win it at the moment.

11: I also think it's important to point out, at this time on Monday evening, they were already a goal behind at White Hart Lane. So, that's something.

10: Ten minutes played and the possession stats are fairly even, still goalless and Remi Garde is sure to have been encouraged by what he's seen thus far at least.

9: Hutton makes another important sliding interception, breaking up play on the wing after some good build-up saw the ball fired towards Kolarov, who was shaping for a cross. Another loud roar from the home supporters just then!

8: Alan Hutton makes a no-nonsense sliding tackle to dispossess Raheem Sterling as the pacey Englishman was accelerating towards the ball.

7: Veretout, Gíl and Gueye enjoying much of the ball around the area as they attempt to patiently work their way towards Joe Hart's goal to fashion a few chances for themselves..

5: Kolarov is penalised for a late tackle, albeit an accidental clash with former sky Blue Micah Richards. Quick free-kick, Villa enjoying spells of possession at the moment.

3: Ooooh! An excellent ball is fizzed into the box by Kolarov, but no teammate can get on the end of it in time! Warning signs for Villa perhaps?

1: A warm roar around Villa Park as the hosts drive forward at speed, but the potential of a chance goes begging in the end.

0: KICK-OFF!

The view ahead of kick-off, on a grey afternoon in the west Midlands - looks like this... (credit: Man City's official Twitter)

Remi Garde opts to drop both Jack Grealish and Kieran Richardson after their ineffective displays on Monday evening, whilst Rudy Gestede will watch on from the substitutes' bench as Jordan Ayew leads the line for the hosts.

Interesting team selections by both managers - Kevin de Bruyne starts after being rested for the most part during their 3-1 win in Seville on Tuesday, with Fabian Delph, Jesús Navas and Kelechi Iheanacho the attacking options from the substitutes' bench.

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart; Kolarov, Otámendi, Kompany, Sagna; Fernando, Fernandinho; Sterling, de Bruyne, Touré; Bony. Subs - Caballero, Demichelis, Mangala, Clichy, Delph, Navas and Iheanacho.

ASTON VILLA: Guzan; Hutton, Richards, Clark, Amavi; Gueye, Veretout, Sanchez; Gíl, Sinclair; Ayew. Subs - Bunn, Bacuna, Lescott, Richardson, N'Zogbia, Gestede and Grealish.

CONFIRMED team news, is as follows...

Confirmed team news is set to be announced at 12:30PM, an hour before kick-off. Before then, how about some pre-match reading?

Three brief cameo appearances for the sky Blues have not been enough to showcase exactly why they activated his release clause, but he'll soon get his chance. It wouldn't surprise many if he did get a hostile reception today, though.

Having successfully recovered from that problem, he was called up to the England squad for their Euro 2016 qualifiers at the start of September, and less than a minute into their fixture with Switzerland at Wembley, he suffered another hamstring injury.

He has been hampered by injuries since, having pulled up with a hamstring issue just seventeen minutes into his debut during their pre-season tour against Real Madrid.

The majority of the pre-match build-up though, has centred around one man. Fabian Delph, who, up until this summer, was Villa's captain. He left the club in a controversial manner, opting to switch to Manchester City - despite rejecting their initial advances, and confirming he'd stay with the Villans on their official website.

Considering the group was called the Group of Death after the draw was completed in late August, things are looking fairly bright at Eastlands. Kevin de Bruyne has already impressed on a consistent basis since his big money switch, whilst Raheem Sterling continues to get better and Nicolas Otámendi has also settled into life in England commendably well - considering he doesn't speak the language too.

Manuel Pellegrini's men became the first English club to seal their place in the knockout rounds of this year's UEFA Champions League - with a professional, established, excellent 3-1 away display against Sevilla on Tuesday evening.

The dynamic duo of Sergio Agüero (hamstring) and David Silva (ankle) have been absent for a few weeks now, and will not feature again until after the impending international break. Despite this though, the team have collectively put the focus on themselves to improve in their absence, especially with tough fixtures coming thick and fast across all competitions.

As for the visitors today, Manchester City have enjoyed an encouraging run of form - especially with two of their most influential players both out injured.

Within a flash, Spurs drove forward on the counter-attack and hit their visitors to devastating effect. Eriksen to Lamela, Kane applied the finishing touch and the game, and three points, were sealed for the hosts.

The third, was the nail in the coffin. After an encouraging spell, it was 2-1 with the clock ticking down on the affair. Jordan Ayew's effort halved the deficit and Spurs - who hadn't played particularly well - were doing enough to hold off Villa's advances.

The first goal was the result of some limp defending by Ciaran Clark, who simply allowed himself to get outmuscled by the physicality of Dembele on the flank, before the Belgian slotted home from close-range. The second, was a poor clearance - which sat up nicely for 19-year-old Alli, who struck his effort firmly into the bottom corner of the net, in some style too.

That being said though, stranger things have happened. Aston Villa are currently under new management with Remi Garde at the helm - and he was in the stands during their disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening. Goals from Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli and Harry Kane were enough to seal three points on the occasion, but the Villans should have done more to get a positive result in truth.

With both sides at contrasting ends of the Premier League table this weekend, the match promises to be an intriguing insight into the differences between the two clubs at the moment.

Hello everyone! Good afternoon, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and I'll be taking you through the afternoon's build-up ahead of Aston Villa - Manchester City - with kick-off scheduled for a 1.30pm start (BST).