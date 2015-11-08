Remi Garde pleased with debut point

Remi Garde was in a positive mood as he reflected on his first game in charge of Aston Villa, a 0-0 draw at home to league leaders Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Battling hard all game to secure a point, their first in eight games after losing seven on the bounce, Villa got out of trouble a few times as Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne both spurned good chances for the visitors.

There was good defending for the majority though, and Villa had their moments at the other end, with substitutes Rudy Gestede and Charles N'Zogbia making an impact when they entered the fray.

'Lucky' Villa gain important point

Speaking about gaining their first Premier League point in such a long time, Garde commented that they got the point they'd been "looking for, for a long time now".

Acknowledging that his side were "a bit lucky" at times, Garde held special praise for the work rate of his team, saying that they "worked hard for the team" and did what he asked for, which was to be "concentrated and focused" against a team that were "full of confidence" after beating Sevilla in midweek.

Battle for survival has only just begun

Despite seeing some "good stuff", Garde knows that the battle to drag Villa to safety has only just begun. One concern is that the confidence of the players is at rock bottom, and the Frenchman concured with this, saying that although they have "some good players", they "needed confidence" to win the game.

On the relegation battle itself, Garde quipped that he and the players need to "believe we can be safe", and not drop their heads throughout the season. A steady, if unspectacular start from the new boss, who will sleep easy following his team holding the league leaders.