Liverpool FC awaiting scans on Mamadou Sakho injury

Liverpool FC nervously await scan results over the extent of Mamadou Sakho's knee injury.

The centre-back landed awkwardly after challenging with Yannick Bolasie and seemingly overextended his knee in the first-half of the Reds' 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Sakho bravely attempted to play through the pain barrier, briefly delaying the introduction of replacement Dejan Lovren, but was forced into leaving the field after he realised he could not play on in the 40th minute.

Having left the stadium in crutches and with a brace on his right knee later in the evening, Liverpool are left hoping that the injury is not as serious as it first seemed.

Though no timeline has yet been on the injury, the Frenchman's knock is at least expected to keep him out of his country's international friendlies with Germany and England over the two-week break, after he had earned a re-call to Didier Deschamps' squad with a succession of strong displays under Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds boss offered a bleak assessment in the post-match press conference of his first defeat, saying that the club "don't know" at the minute how bad it could be.

Klopp explained that it was "too bad" for him to continue playing but said that they will have to wait for results of his scan on Monday evening, because "it needs a little bit of time."

Sakho joins ever-growing Anfield injury list

The German said he was unwilling to "speculate" on the severity of the injury and instead spoke of the "hope" Liverpool have that it's "not too serious."

Though Klopp suffered his first defeat exactly one month since being appointed at Anfield, ending a 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, he said that Sakho's injury was "the worst thing in the game."

He said that he would have preferred to "lose 4-1 and keep him in the team" as opposed to losing him before the break, but declared that the club have to be patient and wait to see how serious it is.

Sakho is the latest to succumb to injury with Liverpool having the largest injury list in the Barclays Premier League. Vice-captain James Milner missed the defeat to Palace with a hamstring injury which will sideline him for England's two friendlies over the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the Reds have already lost Joe Gomez and Danny Ings to anterior cruciate ligament injuries earlier in the season, whilst Daniel Sturridge is currently out of action with a troubling knee problem.

In the stands, captain Jordan Henderson, young midfielder Jordan Rossiter and long-term absentee Jon Flanagan watched alongside former skipper Steven Gerrard - who was in attendance for the first time since joining LA Galaxy at the end of last season.

Kolo Toure's hamstring injury completes the list, and Klopp will be praying that Sakho's knock is nothing long-term as they visit league leaders Manchester City immediately after the international break.