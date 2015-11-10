Brad Guzan: "Remi Garde has brought a calm demeanour"

Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan has praised new manager Remi Garde, explaining that he has brought a 'calm demeanour' to the club, just a week after becoming the new manager.

Garde's first game on Sunday finished 0-0 at home to Manchester City, as Villa gained a valuable point. It was their first in eight games, after a terrible losing streak under former manager Tim Sherwood.

A consistent complaint aimed towards Sherwood during his tenure at Villa Park was that he was too loud mouthed and passionate, and didn't think methodically enough of the time.

Garde gives calmness, confidence and belief.

Guzan suggested that this didn't seem to be the case with Garde, saying that he's brought a "calm demeanour" to both "training and to the dressing room". Some might suggest that a quiet approach won't help pick the players up at Villa Park, but Guzan clearly thinks differently, telling the club website that Garde "has given the boys confidence and belief".

Adding that when you're at the bottom, you need that "backing from the manager" in order to perform, the goalkeeper said that the Frenchman has given some of the lads "a real boost".

Guzan hopes it's a turning point

The draw against Manchester City also earned Guzan his first league clean sheet since the opening day, which relieved some pressure on the under fire American.

When asked about this, he preferred to focus on the team as a whole, explaining that whilst it was "important to stop the rot", he and the other players understand that they face a "tough task" over the coming months.

Guzan understands that the Villans need to "fight and improve our performances," but belives that drawing against such a good team was "a step in the right direction", one that will hopefully be "the turning point" for them.