Jamie Vardy claims October Premier League Player of the Month award

After being nominated in a five-man shortlist, England striker Jamie Vardy has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for October.

Revealed early on Tuesday morning, the former-Fleetwood Town frontman was evidently very pleased as he posed with the trophy collected as a result of various marvellous performances last month.

Star striker

Commencing with a clash against Norwich City, it was Vardy's penalty that allowed the Foxes to claim a huge three points at Carrow Road and the England international has not stopped scoring since. The 28 year-old has so far scored in nine consecutive top-flight games - only one match behind the record currently held by Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistlerooy.

Adding to his strike against the Canaries, Vardy also managed to gain two braces throughout the month of October. Despite Claudio Ranieri's team falling to their solitary defeat of the campaign so far against North London outfit Arsenal, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday trainee hit the back of the net twice; beating Petr Cech with a couple of well taken strikes.

Nevertheless, Vardy, no doubt the Foxes' Player of the Season so far, was far from finished. Also netting twice in Leicester's comeback draw against Ronald Koeman's Southampton and scoring the winner in a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace, Vardy showed the clinical nature that is crucial to a Premier League goal-scorer.

Unbelievable turnaround

Having fought off the likes of Odion Ighalo, Mesut Ozil, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Butland to claim this esteemed award, the Englishman's astounding turnaround is there for all to see. Only three years ago, he became the Non-League record buy (for approximately £1million) and initially struggled at the King Power Stadium.

Scoring only four league goals in his debut season in the Midlands, supporters were doubting the purchase of the un-proven striken. Also, by netting only five times in his debut Premier League campaign, most were doubting Vardy's top-flight quality.

However, in recent times, Vardy has earned England call-ups, award nominations and has become one of the most lethal frontmen in European football.

Elsewhere, Claudio Ranieri was not able to take the October Manager of the Month award as it was claimed by Arséne Wenger of Arsenal.