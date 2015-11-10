Leicester City's international call-ups

With the Premier League taking a break for a couple of weeks due to international action, Leicester City players are travelling to all corners of the globe.

No fewer than 14 internationals are on the books at the King Power Stadium and supporters will be keen to see them returning to the Midlands unscathed ahead of the clash with Newcastle United in less than two weeks' time. However, with Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 qualification at stake, the Foxes will be going all out to gain positive results.

So, where are the Midlands contingent travelling to ahead of the Premier League clash at St James' Park?

Schmeichel to negotiate playoff

Among those to represent their country this fortnight is talented goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. After his native Denmark finished their Euro 2016 Qualifying group in 3rd position behind Portugal and Albania, the Olsen-Banden face a tough two-legged playoff match.

In order to reach next summer's showpiece tournament in France, Schmeichel and co. will have to overcome a strong Sweden team fronted by enigmatic striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The two matches will be played out on the 14th and 17th of November so be sure to stay tuned to VAVEL.com to see if Schmeichel can join a few of his team-mates next summer.

Friendly fun

One player that will still be hoping to reach the Euros (despite his call-up this month) is striker, Jamie Vardy. Having earned the Premier League Player of the Month award for October and scored 12 league goals so far this campaign, the former Fleetwood Town frontman has seemingly impressed England manager Roy Hodgson.

With friendlies coming up against Spain and France, Vardy will look to score his debut international goal pretty soon in order to secure a place on the plane for next summer's tournament.

Another two Leicester stars who will hope for a ticket to France are Switzerland captain Gokhan Inler and Austria skipper Christian Fuchs. Ironically, the newly-signed pair could clash in Vienna for a friendly match in preparation for next summer, after both nations qualified from their respective groups.

However, former Napoli midfielder, Inler is in action beforehand in yet another international friendly against Slovakia on Friday 13th November.

Welsh delight

After gaining an outstanding qualification for their first tournament in over 40 years, the Welsh national team are in action yet again this month. Facing a mouth-watering clash against Danny Blind's Netherlands team, Andy King and Tom Lawrence have again been called up into the Dragons' senior squad.

Concluding the Foxes' European contingent is Croatian striker, Andrej Kramaric. Signed for approximately £7million in January, the young frontman has not had many chances since moving to the King Power Stadium. Nevertheless, Ante Cacic may give the young striker some opportunity in the upcoming match against Russia in Krasnodar.

The World Cup dream

With qualification for Euro 2016 all but over, attention has quickly turned to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Hoping to get their campaign off to a positive start, Riyad Mahrez's Algeria travel to Tanzania to tackle a two-legged affair.

Whereas, Wes Morgan and his native Jamaica are entrusted with task of taking on Panama and Haiti. In an effort to reach only their second ever World Cup, the Reggae Boyz will be extremely keen to pick up positive results in this international break.

Another African nation who will hope to reach another world-wide competition is Jeffrey Schlupp's Ghana. The Black Stars face Comoros in an early qualifier so will hope to pick up a win against the team placed 193rd in the latest FIFA rankings.

Finally, ex-Mainz 05 striker Shinji Okazaki is also in World Cup qualifier action. The Japanese frontman travels with his country to Singapore and Cambodia in order to secure an early place in the controversial competition in Russia.