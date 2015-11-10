Toney signs Barnsley loan deal

Barnsley have completed the loan signing of Newcastle United forward Ivan Toney on an initial 28-day loan deal.

The 19-year-old agreed a move to the Premier League club in August, signing a “long-term” deal after impressing at League Two level, scoring 13 goals in 60 games for Northampton Town.

Since his move to the Premier League, Toney has featured three times for the first team, with Newcastle’s football development manager, Peter Beardsley believing the youngster has a “bright future” ahead of him.

A move to Barnsley doesn’t come as a surprise. The League One club are currently sitting in the relegation zone, scoring just 10 league goals in 16 matches.

Barnsley manager Lee Johnson told the club website: “Ivan is quick and he’s a goal threat,” stating Toney is “just what we need in the final third.”

The loan signing of Toney has created a positive atmosphere around the club, with Johnson, 34, saying: “we’re all excited to have him in the dressing room,” and that Toney “can be that bit of quality in the final third.”

Toney, 19, told the club website he’s “delighted to be here” and that he’s “ready to go.”

Where does this leave Newcastle?

Despite the Premier League club firing blanks in front of goal, the one-month loan move of Toney to Barnsley is the best for all parties.

Newcastle United forward Siem de Jong has returned to the first team picture after featuring for the Under-21s following injury, whilst the Magpies also have Aleksandar Mitrović, Ayoze Pérez and Papiss Cissé in front of him in the pecking order, which would limit the game time of Toney.

League One club sign former midfielder

Barnsley have also confirmed the signing of former-player, Adam Hammill on a short-term contract after his release from Championship side, Huddersfield Town.

Both players will be available for the Football League Trophy Round of 16 clash against York City on Tuesday night.