Which Aston Villa stars are going where on international duty?

With the final international break of the year upon us, it's an excellent chance for managers to reflect on how they're teams have been doing, and how they can improve going into the Christmas period.

Well, for most managers. Aston Villa boss Remi Garde might not be feeling so positive about the prospect of having several of his senior stars jet off around the world, having only spent a week getting to know them since being appointed to replace Tim Sherwood. But where are Villa's global contingent of players headed during this two week period? We take a look.

Clark's play-off clash highlight of European affairs

One man who will be staying fairly close to home during the break, is defender Ciaran Clark. Days after putting in a battling performance at centre-back against Manchester City, he's joined up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of their UEFA European Championship play-off with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Playing in a two legged affair, firstly away from home, Clark and co will be hoping to come out on top in a bid to qualify for the Championships in France next summer. He'll be in action on Friday and then Monday for the boys in green, and will be hoping to play a huge part in what could be a memorable occasion in Dublin.

Other players in European action are Jordan Amavi and Matija Sarkic, who have been selected for France U21 and Montenegro U21 respectively.

African players to contest World Cup qualifiers

Whilst the European's haven't even contemplated the 2018 World Cup in Russia yet, Villa's African players are already under way in qualifying for the tournament.

Target man Rudy Gestede will lead the line for Benin in a double header with Burkina Faso, and will be hoping for a return to form, having failed to shine for Villa in recent games.

Elsewhere, two players who have been in better form recently will also be playing on the continent. Both in double headers themselves, Jordan Ayew's Ghana will come up against Comoros, whilst Idrissa Gueye's Senegal face off with Madagascar.

Sanchez to come up against Sanchez, Vidal and co

Coming up against a player he'll be familiar with through Premier League action, Carlos Sanchez will feature for Colombia against Alexis Sanchez's Chile in a World Cup qualifier of their own.

Colombia have made an okay start to their campaign, seeing off Peru 2-0 before going down to Uruguay, 3-0. Things won't get any easier though, as they come up against the Copa America champions on Thursday, before playing Argentina on Monday.

Brad Guzan rounds off the list of those away following his call up to the USA squad, with the Americans coming up against St Vincent & Grenadines and then Trinidad and Tobago as their own qualification campaign gets underway.