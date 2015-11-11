Ray Parlour believes Scott Dann could feature for England if impressiveperformances continue

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Scott Dann has to continue to impress at club level in the hope of earning an England call-up.

Roy Hodgson named his squad for England’s upcoming friendlies against Spain and France last week, and once again Dann was overlooked.

Dann has been in imperious form for Crystal Palace this season; his calming influence on the defence is something to be admired, and his goalscoring exploits is something that not many defenders in the Premier League can boast about.

He scored the winner against his boyhood club at the weekend as Palace beat Liverpool yet again. But when it comes to international recognition it seems Hodgson prefers the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Gary Cahill.

Parlour feels Dann ‘has a chance’ for an England call-up in the future

Parlour was discussing England’s choices on Talksport this week, as many pundits and fans perplexed at how certain English players who have been consistent haven’t been considered for England.

Dann falls under that category, since arriving at Selhurst Park, he has been as consistent as they come, but still hasn’t received a call-up which many people feel he deserves.

Parlour said: "Scott Dann got the winning goal against Liverpool, and he's been solid. He's a good defender and he pops up with a few goals as well. So, he's got to have a chance.”

Hodgson has a wealth of options at centre back

There is no denying Hodgson can call upon a whole raft of English centre-backs, but his reluctance to choose players who haven’t figured regularly for their club side, is something that gets fans riled up.

Parlour continued by saying: “There are quite a few options there now at centre-back, but Dann's doing everything to give himself a chance. He just has to keep performing as well as he is."

All Dann can do is to continue to perform for Palace, he has proved himself to be a top Premier League defender, but whether he will get international recognition remains to be seen.