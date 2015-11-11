Danny Ings: "You have to be more dedicated when you're injured"

Danny Ings has vowed to take his rehabilitation seriously, to ensure he can return to Liverpool action as quickly and healthily as possible.

The striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his first training session under new boss Jürgen Klopp, in the same week where teammate Joe Gomez did a similar thing, leaving doubts hanging over whether or not both would return at any point this season for the Reds.

Striker vows to come back stronger

Ings has vowed to come back stronger, saying that it's important for him to be "eating right, sleeping right, taking my vitamins, doing my gym work, icing my knee and resting every day".

Adding that if he's not doing these things, he'll be playing "catch up", and that there's more of a "mountain to climb" when you're on the injury list, and so you must be "more dedicated". When asked about whether or not Klopp will be keeping an eye on his recovery, Ings replied that he "doesn't have to worry about me slacking off".

Injury came in the middle of Ings' form taking off

The news came as a cruel blow for the striker, just after he'd broke into both the Liverpool team and England squad. Scoring three goals for the Reds after Daniel Sturridge and Christian Benteke were struck down with injury woes, he'd quickly become a fan favourite for his enthusiasm and work rate.

This led to an England debut, with Ings playing a part for Roy Hodgson in the 3-0 win over Lithuania. Describing as having the door open for him, only to be "slammed" on his feet, Ings was positive in suggesting that he doesn't think "the dream is over" for him, and that he's not one of those players "who gets a cap and falls away".

In addition to this, the forward said that when he was fit, he could hopefully "get back in the managers thoughts", and that "he left a voicemail and a few texts", which he described as putting "fire in my belly to go again".