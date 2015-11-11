Memphis says he’s working hard to find form at Old Trafford

Memphis Depay has stressed that he is working really hard to regain his best form for Manchester United after struggling in the first few months since he joined from PSV Eindhoven in the summer.

Depay hasn't played much for United recently

Depay has recently had to settle for a seat on the United bench, and Memphis is determined to take his chance to shine while he is away with his country during the International break as he will have games against Wales and Germany to try and impress everyone again.

Memphis in an interview with Dutch media organisation Nos said "of course, it's difficult when you're on the bench buts it going to get better" and this attitude is good to see from Memphis as some other plays might not even try to get better, but Memphis is determined to show why Louis van Gaal brought him to United.

Depay ready to fight to his place at United

Memphis spoke about how "a lot of things changed" which is very true as he knows that United are a "different level compared to the Dutch league", and Memphis says that he "feels fit and I am ready to show on the training ground that I'm doing my best to perform well"

"It was a bit easy at the start but I then fell back and you could see it in the way I started to play" Memphis said on how his form dropped from where it was at the beginning, and now he is giving it his all to try and get out of the slump he is having and show his true talent for United.

Depay ready to impress on International duty

Initially Memphis was not called up to the Netherlands squad by Danny Blind, but then when he named him in his final 24 man squad for the two international matches Memphis was in, and Memphis revealed he had a very good conversation with Blind about everything.

Memphis said "when I spoke to Danny Blind, it was a very good conversation" as they needed to see where Memphis head was at and Memphis "doesn't think he is in a difficult path of his career as the media talk, but I just think my form isn't very good at the moment".