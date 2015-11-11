Stoke players set for international duty

Nine senior Stoke City players have been selected to represent their respective countries during the international period including in crucial Euro 2016 play-off's, 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and friendlies.

Irish trio ready for crucial play-off

Glenn Whelan, Jonathan Walters and Marc Wilson have all been named in the Republic of Ireland's squad for their crucial Euro 2016 play-off ties against Bosnia and Herzegovina, although Walters is ineligible to feature in the first leg through suspension.

Ireland finished in third place in Group D - three points behind Poland, who joined Germany in the two automatic qualifying spots.

Bosnia also finished in third place but were forced to win their final three games in Group B having left themselves with a mountain to climb after registering just two points from their opening four fixtures.

Duo prepare to do battle in friendly

Marko Arnautovic and Xherdan Shaqiri both played key roles in their countries successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaigns and they will both be eager to earn the bragging rights when Austria and Switzerland meet next week in a friendly.

Arnautovic scored three times in qualifying to help Austria qualify for next summer's tournament unbeaten after winning nine of their 10 qualifying fixtures to finish top of Group G.

Shaqiri helped Switzerland to finish in second place in Group E behind England, who recorded a 100% winning record in qualifying.

Jack Butland is likely to be given another chance to shine for England in one of their two upcoming friendlies against Spain and France.

The 22-year-old became the first Stoke City player to start a senior England international fixture since Mark Chamberlain in 1984, when he featured in the 3-0 Euro 2016 qualifying victory against Lithuania last month.

Erik Pieters' form has also been recognised after he was drafted into the Netherlands squad for their friendlies against Wales and Germany after Jairo Reidewald withdrew with injury.

The left-back has been ever-present for the Potters in the Premier League this season and he will be looking to make the most of his inclusion as he bids to cement himself as a regular, having not featured for his country for over 12 months.

Eyes on Russia

Two players will link up with their respective countries with the end goal a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Geoff Cameron and the United States of America take on Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifiers.

Mame Diouf will be hoping to add to his tally of seven goals for Senegal when they take on Madagascar in two of their 2018 World Cup qualifying games.