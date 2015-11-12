Jordan Amavi stretchered off during France U21 international

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi has had the rest of his season cast in doubt, following being stretchered off with a serious looking injury whilst playing for France Under-21's on Thursday afternoon.

With the score at 0-0 after 72 minutes against Northern Ireland in Guingamp, Amavi went down upon turning, clutching the back of his knee, which was itself in a horrible position.

Amavi yet to know length of spell out

Carried off on a stretcher, France went on to win the game 1-0 without their left back, and could be without him for a number of months, if the injury is as bad as it looked.

Due to the fact that the youngster is was holding the back of his knee, some have suggested that he may well have damaged his ligaments, which in the worst case, could end his season.

If that is the case, it will come as a bitter blow to Aston Villa, as Amavi has stood out as one of the teams better players this season, despite them standing at the foot of the table.

He'd started most of the games as the season began, before being dropped for the last couple of games under now sacked manager Tim Sherwood, only to be brought back by new boss Remi Garde for Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

A blow for club and country

It had been hoped that Amavi would continue to progress under fellow countryman Garde, with his new manager clearly keen on picking Ligue 1 imports, having selected Jordan Ayew, Jordan Veretout and Idrissa Gueye alongside Amavi against City.

It'll also come as a blow to the French national set up, with their U21's contesting a series of 2017 European Under-21 Championship qualifiers, of which Amavi would have played a major part. The player personally will have also been harbouring hopes of sneaking into France's Euro 2016 squad next year, despite not having yet earned a cap at senior level.

However, all that the player and fans alike can do now is wait for doctors to inspect the injury.